Hayden Shieh
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Santa Clara University 2018, Accounting
College
Santa Clara, California
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Hayden Shieh
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

  • Enjoys cycling and mountain biking.
  • Favorite off-course memory is hiking to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Special Interests

  • Cycling, investments

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Saw action in all eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments, turning in a pair of runner-up finishes and one additional top-10. Made seven cuts and finished fourth on the final points list. Made one of two cuts in his Korn Ferry Tour appearances (T33).

  • LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Rebounded from a third-round, 1-over 73 at TPC Sugarloaf to post a closing 68 to finish T8 with four others.
  • The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): His close-call season continued as he added a second runner-up finish of the young season, shooting rounds of 66-64-66 to get into a playoff with Stoney Crouch only to lose on the third playoff hole. Made three consecutive bogeys to close regulation and then drained a 24-foot par putt on the first extra hole to extend the playoff when it looked like Crouch would settle matters. On the third playoff hole, watched as Crouch hit his approach into the par-4 to three feet. From the right rough, he tried to bend a shot around a bunker but left his shot on the fringe and couldn’t make the putt. Moved to second on the Race to The Bahamas Points standings.
  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Held the 36-hole lead by one shot over Bryson Nimmer and Alex Weiss after a sterling 62 in the second round. Played bogey-free golf over his final 47 holes to close at 18-under but still fell four shots shy of winner and final-round playing partner Bryson Nimmer, finishing alone in second. Made 16 birdies and two eagles during The GC of Georgia event.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Finished T21 at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course to secure a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played in 11 of the 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 28 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open: Broke par in all four rounds at Elm Ridge CC, firing 66 in his both second and third rounds, making 21 birdies and an eagle over the course of the week. Finished T5 alongside Sam Fidone, at 17-under.
  • HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Opened and closed the tournament at Oakfield G&CC with bogey-free rounds and made his fourth consecutive cut to pick up his best Mackenzie Tour finish. Ended T3 alongside Blake Sattler and Taylor Pendrith.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Played three out of four rounds at Mackenzie Tour Q-School under par, finishing the week at 7-under, earning status on Tour with a solo-fifth-place finish.

Amateur Highlights

  • Four-time NCAA Championship qualifier playing for Santa Clara University.
  • Four-time first team All-West Coast Conference selection and a three-time Academic All-WCC selection. Was also the WCC Freshman of the Year in 2015.
  • Won The Jackrabbit at Boulder Creek GC in Nevada while playing for Santa Clara, defeating England's Rhys Nevin-Wharton by a shot.