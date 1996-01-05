|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Hayden Shieh
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
January 05, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Santa Clara, California
Birthplace
Fremont, California
Residence
Single
Family
Santa Clara University 2018, Accounting
College
2018
Turned Pro
$31,022
Career Earnings
Fremont, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Saw action in all eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments, turning in a pair of runner-up finishes and one additional top-10. Made seven cuts and finished fourth on the final points list. Made one of two cuts in his Korn Ferry Tour appearances (T33).
2019 Season
Played in 11 of the 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 28 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Amateur Highlights