JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2019
-
Forme Tour: 2021
Personal
- Grandfather, Don Gundry, played college golf at Purdue.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Found a bit of redemption since the last time he played Callaway Gardens in the LOCALiQ Series’ event in 2020, where he finished third. Shot a final-round, 5-under 65 to break free from a four-way tie for the lead when the day began to capture medalist honors. Enjoyed a stretch of 24 consecutive holes without a bogey, and his 72nd-hole blemish hardly mattered as he finished at 14-under to defeat amateur and playing partner Alexandre Fuchs by three shots. The victory earned him a full exemption for the entire 2021 Mackenzie Tour season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 20th on the points list.
-
The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): Had what he called the “best putting round of my life” in the final round, shooting a 9-under 63—with a double bogey—to go with his 65-69 start that earned him a solo third, a shot out of the Stoney Crouch-Hayden Shieh playoff that Crouch won. Made 11 birdies on the final day and 24 for the week.
2019 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events in his first full season as a professional. Recorded two top-10s among his 11 made cuts. Closed the year 31st on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
-
Qinhuangdao Championship: Overcame a third-round, even-par 72 in China to shoot a Sunday 66, good for a T6 at Qinhuangdao Poly GC. Tied with Steve Lewton, Kevin Techakanokboon and Huilin Zhang, five shots shy of champion Luke Kwon.
-
Beijing Championship: Earned his first PGA TOUR Series-China top-10 after rounds of 72-67-66-71 helped him finish solo eighth in Beijing.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Finished at 6-under at Mission Inn's El Campeon Course to T9 with Hunter Richardson, good for fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. Won the 2016 Cape Fear National Intercollegiate, shooting rounds of 71-68-69, outdistancing Duke's Matt Oshrine by two shots.
- Won the 2017 Clemson Invitational at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, shooting a final-round 65, defeating Clemson's Carson Young.
- Earned his third college individual tournament title at the Duck Commander Intercollegiate in El Dorado, Ark., the Seahawks also winning the team title. He defeated the University of Central Arkansas' Lewis George by two shots.
- At the 2018 Southern Amateur at The Club at Olde Stone in Kentucky, opened 69-63 to take a four-shot lead into the final 36 holes. Wasn’t as sharp over his final two rounds, posting 70-74, but was still able to hold on and defeat SM Lee by a shot.
