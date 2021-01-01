×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Luke Kwon
Luke Kwon

Luke Kwon

Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Oklahoma 2016, Human Relations
College
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Oklahoma 2016, Human Relations
College
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
47
Points Rank
150
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.83
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Luke Kwon
Luke Kwon
Korea, Republic ofKorea, Republic of
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Luke Kwon

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

August 11, 1992

Birthday

28

AGE

Seoul, South Korea

Birthplace

Carrollton, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

University of Oklahoma 2016, Human Relations

College

2016

Turned Pro

$784,662

Career Earnings

Carrollton, TX

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)

  • 2019 Qinhuangdao Championship

Personal

  • Used to be a forecaddie at Dallas National.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

After playing in only three PGA TOUR Series-China events in 2018, he decided to play a full season alongside good friend and former University of Oklahoma teammate Max McGreevy, who won the 2019 Order of Merit. Started the season with a top-10 in Chongqing before getting his breakthrough victory at the Qinhuangdao Championship midway through the season. Recorded four additional top-10s late in the season, which was enough to finish fifth on the Order of Merit to also join McGreevy on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Macau Championship: Had a strong finish to the season in Macau. Finished T5 after firing scores of 66-71-66-65 for a 16-under total. Earned the last spot for Korn Ferry Tour status by finishing the year fifth on the Order of Merit.
  • Zhuzhou Classic: Carded bookend 68s to go with his 70-75 in the middle to T9, at 7-under, in Zhuzhou.
  • Huangshan Championship: Rounds of 69-67-73 helped him to a T4 at the weather-shortened tournament at Hidden Tiger GC.
  • Nantong Championship: A week after winning his first title as a pro, was back in contention in Nantong. Opened with three under-par rounds then added an even-par 72 in the driving rain Sunday to T6 with five others.
  • Qinhuangdao Championship: Overcame a late double bogey on the 16th hole Sunday with back-to-back birdies to finish, earning a one-shot win over Canada’s Myles Creighton, who couldn’t make birdie at the par-5 18th to force a playoff. Opened the tournament 67-67 then shot a 1-under 71 to drop four shots behind 54-hole leader Weihsuan Wang with 18 holes to play. His final-round 65 was both the low round of the day and his career-low PGA TOUR Series-China 18-hole score. The win was his first as a professional.
  • Chongqing Championship: Opened and closed the season-opening tournament with a pair of 67s and added two 1-under 72s in his other two rounds to T7 with five others in Chongqing. It was his second career top-10 in only his fourth career start.

2018 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, making all three cuts and earning a top-five finish in Macau. In limited action, still finished 57th on the Order of Merit.

  • Macau Championship: Had a stellar week in Macau, opening 68-67. An 1-under 70 Saturday left him five shots off the lead with 18 holes to play. A final-round 67 left him T3 with four others. Three shots behind winner Nick Voke.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at the University of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with PGA TOUR Series-China players Charlie Saxon and Max McGreevy.
  • Was an All-Big 12 first-team selection in 2017.
  • Won his first career title, winning the 2016 Puerto Rico Individual Classic, shooting all three rounds in the 60s that included a career-low 67 in the second round. Finished at 8-under and won the event by seven shots.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019