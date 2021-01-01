|
Luke Kwon
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
August 11, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Carrollton, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
University of Oklahoma 2016, Human Relations
College
2016
Turned Pro
$784,662
Career Earnings
Carrollton, TX
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
After playing in only three PGA TOUR Series-China events in 2018, he decided to play a full season alongside good friend and former University of Oklahoma teammate Max McGreevy, who won the 2019 Order of Merit. Started the season with a top-10 in Chongqing before getting his breakthrough victory at the Qinhuangdao Championship midway through the season. Recorded four additional top-10s late in the season, which was enough to finish fifth on the Order of Merit to also join McGreevy on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.
2018 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, making all three cuts and earning a top-five finish in Macau. In limited action, still finished 57th on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE