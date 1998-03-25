Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
Personal
- Competed in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.
- Earliest golf memory is playing at the local course with my Dad, Wendell, and older brother, Nick.
- is involved with Giving Hope NOLA which is a local New Orleans organization which administers several programs including, feeding the homeless and elderly, support for battered women and building international orphanages. Is personally partial to their program which reaches out to inner city youth through golf.
- Loves motorsports, fishing and is a self-proclaimed mediocre pianist
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Plata Open: Established both a career-high PGA TOUR Latinoamerica finish and a career-low round (63) on his way to a second-place finish at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December. Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s, including the final-round 63, to finish five shots behind runaway winner Brandon Matthews. Had three eagles during the week, two coming at the par-5 first, a hole he was a cumulative 6-under.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Made four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cuts in his seven starts, with second- and a third-place finishes. Closed the year ninth on the Points List.
Banco del Pacifico Open: After opening with a 1-under 71 in the first round at Quito Tennis and GC, was 14-under the rest of the way, shooting a final-round 68 that left him T3 with Alexandre Rocha, two shots out of the Conner Godsey-Drew Nesbitt playoff that Godsey won.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 100th on the points list.
2019 Season
Carded one top-10 finish and four top-25 results in a season that saw him make the cut 10 out of 12 times. Finished No. 59 on the Order of Merit.
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Brian Hughes and Luis Fernando Barco before falling to Alex Rocha.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Captured medalist honors by two shots over Matt Ryan at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach in late-January. Shot a final-round 62 to go with his 68-69-65 start to finish at 24-under and earn fully-exempt status for the entire year.
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiately at Louisiana State University. Was the 11th-ranked junior golfer in the U.S. when he committed to play for the Tigers.
- Was the co-winner, with teammate, Luis Gagne and Central Arkansas' Lewis George at the 2017 David Toms Invitational.
- Made his PGA TOUR debut, appearing in the 2018 U.S. Open. Missed the cut.
- Was a second-team, 2016 AJGA Rolex Junior All-American. Was a two-time winner of the Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial Junior Golf Championship and the winner of the 2015 New Orleans City Amateur Championship.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE