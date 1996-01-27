|
Eric Ansett
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
January 27, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Spokane, Washington
Birthplace
Nashville, Tennessee
Residence
Single
Family
Lipscomb University 2018, Communications
College
2018
Turned Pro
$5,341
Career Earnings
Spokane, WA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 39th on the points list.
2019 Season
In his first season on the Mackenzie Tour, played in 10 events, getting to the weekend six times. Turned in one top-25 finish and closed the year 97th on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE