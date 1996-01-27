×
Eric Ansett

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

January 27, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Spokane, Washington

Birthplace

Nashville, Tennessee

Residence

Single

Family

Lipscomb University 2018, Communications

College

2018

Turned Pro

$5,341

Career Earnings

Spokane, WA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Is a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is his favorite quarterback.

Special Interests

  • Hanging out with friends

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 39th on the points list.

  • The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Opened with a 6-under 66 at Auburn University Club and added two more sub-70 rounds to T10 with two others in early September.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Came on strong over the final 36 holes, shooting a pair of 70s at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, to secure a T11 and exemption into the first half of the Forme Tour season.

2019 Season

In his first season on the Mackenzie Tour, played in 10 events, getting to the weekend six times. Turned in one top-25 finish and closed the year 97th on the Order of Merit.

Amateur Highlights

  • Had a successful amateur career, finishing third at the 2018 Southern Amateur Championship, second at the 2018 Tennessee State Open, ninth at the 2018 Pacific Coast Amateur and 19th at the 2018 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship.
  • Overcame an opening 74 at the 2018 Tennessee State Open by shooting a second-round 64 that led to second-place finish to fellow amateur Joey Savoie at The Grove.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2019