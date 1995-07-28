JOINED TOUR
Personal
- First tee walk-up song would be "Swing, Swing" by the All-American Rejects.
- Earliest golf memory is hitting golf balls in his lawn at five years old. The first pure shot he ever hit landed on the door of his parents car. When he told his dad what happened, he gave him a high five, but told him not to aim at the cars anymore.
- Can do a standing back flip.
Special Interests
- Skiing, four-wheeling, jetskiing, waterskiing, the outdoors
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Posted his third consecutive top-10, finishing T7 at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoyed a quick start in his opening 18, getting to 3-under before two late bogeys left him at 1-under through 18 holes. Made 14 birdies and four bogeys the rest of the way to finish at 11-under.
- The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had another close call, this time at Harbor Hills CC. Had a birdie putt on the 54th hole that would have put him in a playoff with Toni Hakula, but the putt just missed and he settled for a T2 with Jorge Fernández Valdés and Kyle Wilshire. Held the opening-round lead after a stellar, 8-under 62. Shared the 36-hole lead with Fernández Valdés after a 3-under 67. Followed that with his 65 that left him at 16-under overall.
- Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Fired three rounds in the 60s in Jacksonville at Hidden Hills GC in late-September to record a T4 with five others. After making a birdie at No. 15, closed with three pars to finish a stroke out of the three-man playoff won by Carson Young.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Picked up his three top-10s in succession midway through the LOCALiQ Series season. Missed two cuts in eight overall starts and placed 11th on the final points list.
Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Posted his third consecutive top-10, finishing T7 at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale. Enjoyed a quick start in his opening 18, getting to 3-under before two late bogeys left him at 1-under through 18 holes. Made 14 birdies and four bogeys the rest of the way to finish at 11-under.
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had another close call, this time at Harbor Hills CC. Had a birdie putt on the 54th hole that would have put him in a playoff with Toni Hakula, but the putt just missed and he settled for a T2 with Jorge Fernández Valdés and Kyle Wilshire. Held the opening-round lead after a stellar, 8-under 62. Shared the 36-hole lead with Fernández Valdés after a 3-under 67. Followed that with his 65 that left him at 16-under overall.
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Fired three rounds in the 60s in Jacksonville at Hidden Hills GC in late-September to record a T4 with five others. After making a birdie at No. 15, closed with three pars to finish a stroke out of the three-man playoff won by Carson Young.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 34 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Made 17 birdies and an eagle during the week at Uplands GC, good for a T4 with Ian Holt. Broke 70 in each round to finish at 12-under par. Stayed in an AirBNB during the week with Doc Redman and Ian Holt, all three players finishing inside the top five.
2018 Season
Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and recording two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 25 on the Order of Merit, good enough for an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Claimed the 25th spot on the Order of Merit with $6,075 payday, thanks to a final-round 65 to finish T9.
Osprey Valley Open: Picked up his third consecutive top-15 finish, with four rounds of 70 or better. Made just four bogeys during the event and concluded the tournament with a final-round 68 in the hardest conditions of the week to T10.
Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Made three eagles during the week and 19 birdies to shoot four consecutive sub-70 rounds to T4. The performance was his best finish as a professional.
Amateur Highlights
- Played four seasons at Penn State, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors his junior year of 2016-17. Earned first-team honors his senior year.
- Won the 2016 Pennsylvania Amateur at Moselem Springs GC in Fleetwood. Entered the final round trailing Nittany Lions teammate J.D. Dornes by three strokes. Made seven birdies on the final day, shooting a 3-under 67 to defeat Dornes by three strokes.