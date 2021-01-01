|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Joshua Lee
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
December 11, 1994
Birthday
26
AGE
New York City, New York
Birthplace
Jacksonville, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Florida State University 2017, Management/Marketing
College
2017
Turned Pro
$27,073
Career Earnings
Fleming Island, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making two cuts and posting one top-10 finish.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 63rd on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and enjoyed one top-10 to end his season No. 64 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments. Made the cut in three, with a T26 his best outing. Finished 137th on the Order of Merit. Also played in one Korn Ferry Tour (missed cut).
Amateur Highlights