×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Joshua Lee
Joshua Lee

Joshua Lee

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Florida State University 2017, Management/Marketing
College
New York City, New York
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Florida State University 2017, Management/Marketing
College
New York City, New York
Birthplace
35
Points Rank
193
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
71.08
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Joshua Lee
Joshua Lee
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Joshua Lee

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

December 11, 1994

Birthday

26

AGE

New York City, New York

Birthplace

Jacksonville, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Florida State University 2017, Management/Marketing

College

2017

Turned Pro

$27,073

Career Earnings

Fleming Island, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Shell Open: Shot a Sunday 65 at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to tie Andres Gallegos for low-round-of-the-day honors, good for a T4 with Brad Schneider as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica restarted its season following a nine-month layoff. Overcame a disappointing, 1-over 72 in the final round by stringing together a 66-70-65 finish.
  • The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Improved by one stroke each day while shooting three sub-70 rounds. His 69-68-67 performance left him T7 with six others, four shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Rallied with a final-round 70 at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course to T10 with Chris Korte and Michael VanDeventer and pick up one of the last exempt spots for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making two cuts and posting one top-10 finish.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 63rd on the points list.

  • Shell Open: Shot a Sunday 65 at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to tie Andres Gallegos for low-round-of-the-day honors, good for a T4 with Brad Schneider as PGA TOUR Latinoamerica restarted its season following a nine-month layoff. Overcame a disappointing, 1-over 72 in the final round by stringing together a 66-70-65 finish.
  • The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Improved by one stroke each day while shooting three sub-70 rounds. His 69-68-67 performance left him T7 with six others, four shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Rallied with a final-round 70 at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course to T10 with Chris Korte and Michael VanDeventer and pick up one of the last exempt spots for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and enjoyed one top-10 to end his season No. 64 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Shot four rounds in the 60s in Santiago in April to post a T9 with Shad Tuten for his first career top-10.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Fired a stellar, final-round, 9-under 63 to move from a tie for 17th when the day began into a solo-fifth position and fully-exempt status for the season’s first half schedule. His closing round included a bogey, but he offset that with eight birdies and an eagle, including four birdies over his final five holes to secure the top-five finish.

2018 Season

Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments. Made the cut in three, with a T26 his best outing. Finished 137th on the Order of Merit. Also played in one Korn Ferry Tour (missed cut).

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Shot a final-round 67 Pilara GC to finish T3 to earn full PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status for the first half of the season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a Cleveland/Srixon All-American Scholar in both 2016 and 2017.
  • Was the 2012 Florida Times-Union Golfer of the Year.