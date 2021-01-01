×
A.J. Crouch
A.J. Crouch

A.J. Crouch

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Florida 2017, Food and Resource Economics
College
Jacksonville, Florida
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

A.J. Crouch
A.J. Crouch
United States
A.J. Crouch

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

June 01, 1993

Birthday

28

AGE

Jacksonville, Florida

Birthplace

Jacksonville, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Florida 2017, Food and Resource Economics

College

2018

Turned Pro

$5,777

Career Earnings

Jacksonville, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Could dunk a basketball when he was in high school and college but hasn't tried since.
  • Favorite golf memory is growing up attending every PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass for as long as he can remember. Once got lost and separated from his parents at the tournament when he was 10.
  • Is the oldest of five siblings, and four out of five of them have won a high school state championship in as many sports. (Marcy-soccer, Caroline-tennis, Davey-basketball and 1000 point career scorer). Youngest brother is a junior in high school, so is still working on making it five o ut of five.
  • Won All-school athletic awards for golf and basketball while in high school.
  • Is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan.
  • Credits his golf talent and interest from his grandfather Allin Crouch.
  • Is a functional Spanish speaker.

Special Interests

  • Snowboarding

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Earned conditional Mackenzie tour status with a 69-70-67 finish over his final 54 holes at The Club at Weston Hills to T9 with Dylan Naidoo, Hayden Springer and Jake Kevorikian, at 10-under.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Earned conditional Mackenzie tour status with a 69-70-67 finish over his final 54 holes at The Club at Weston Hills to T9 with Dylan Naidoo, Hayden Springer and Jake Kevorikian, at 10-under.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 52nd on the points list.

  • Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Played stellar golf through the first 36 holes, taking a three-shot advantage into the final round in Fort Lauderdale. Was 1-under through the day when he made the turn to the back nine at The Club at Weston Hills. After a par-bogey-par start to his final nine, met with disaster with a double bogey-6 at the 13th. Made pars the rest of the way to fall into a T7 with seven others.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Finished T30 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala., to earn conditional status on the Forme Tour.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: During windy conditions at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course, was the only player to get to double-digits under-par and to shoot four sub-par rounds as his final-round 68 allowed him to come from off the pace and coast to a two-shot victory over Piri Borja. As the medalist, he will be exempt for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Named Southeastern Conference Academic All-American from 2013 through 2017.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021