Hong KongHong Kong
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Duke University (2016, Public Policy Studies)
College
Beijing, China
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.50
Scoring Average

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)

  • 2018 Kunming Championship
  • 2019 Zhuzhou Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

(1-0)

  • 2018 Defeated Joseph Gunerman, Callum Tarren, Kunming Championship

Personal

  • Former AJGA first-team All-American
  • Charity focus is PGA TOUR China Inside Rope Project
  • Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar
  • Aspirations include traveling and tasting the different foods of the world.

Special Interests

  • Photography

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 147 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six made cuts in 16 starts, including a season-best T7 finish in his debut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. At the end of the year, played two events on PGA TOUR Series-China, winning his second career tournament, in Zhuzhou.

  • Zhuzhou Classic: Won in Zhuzhou in only his second PGA TOUR Series-China start of the season after playing a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. One week after missing the cut in Haikou, fired rounds of 67-69-71-67 for a 14-under total and a one-stroke victory over Canada’s Peter Campbell. The win was significant as it pushed Yeung inside the top 25 on the Order of Merit and earned him an invite to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying tournament second stage.
  • KC Golf Classic: Led after the first round at the KC Golf Classic behind a 7-under 65, one stroke off the course record, before going on to finish T30.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Earned entry to the tournament via a Monday qualifier and made his first Korn Ferry Tour start. Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

2018 Season

Began the PGA TOUR Series-China season without status and turned in a solid campaign that led to a seventh-place Order of Merit finish, thanks to a victory and three other top-10s.

  • Beijing Championship: Finished in the top-10 for the third time in his last four starts with a T9 finish at the Topwin Golf and CC.
  • Yantai Championship: His strong play continued in his next start after winning a three-man playoff at the Kunming Championship. Finished with four rounds under par and was an eighth-place finisher.
  • Kunming Championship: Became the first player from Hong Kong to win a PGA TOUR Series-China event when he made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Joseph Gunerman and Callum Tarren at the Yulongwan GC. After an opening-round, 1-under-par 70, came back with three consecutive rounds of 6-under-par 65. The victory came in just his fifth start on Tour.
  • Haikou Championship: Back-to-back closing rounds of 2-under-par 70 would help him to a T6 finish.