For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Danny List
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
June 09, 1998
Birthday
23
AGE
Macon, Georgia
Birthplace
Seattle, Washington
Residence
Single
Family
University of Washington
College
2016
Turned Pro
$6,112
Career Earnings
Perth, Australia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and posted a top-30 result.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 99th on the points list.
2018 Season
In eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, made two cuts and closed the season 122nd on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights