6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
23
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Washington
College
Macon, Georgia
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.13
Scoring Average

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

Personal

  • Is from Australia, of Ghanaian descent. His father is from Perth, Australia, but moved to Ghana for business in 1990. His mother is from Ghana. Lived in Ghana until he was 11 and then moved to England. Family spends a few months of each year in Perth. Went to boarding school to finish high school at Wellington College in Berkshire, England.
  • Has three brothers and one sister. Older brother, Jeremy, was a Formula Ford pro race-car driver.
  • First-tee entrance song would be "Bank Account" by 21 Savage. Driving a golf cart into a lake when he was 4, with his father and brother "holding on to their lives," is his favorite golf memory. Has made nine holes-in-one.
  • Favorite golf course he has played is St. Andrews GC's Old Course. Favorite athlete outside of golf is Floyd Mayweather. Favorite entertainer is Kendrick Lamar. Liverpool Football Club, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Wallabies are his favorite teams. Favorite vacation spot is Nice, France. "Stranger Things" and "Family Guy" are his favorite TV shows, while "Step Brothers" is his favorite movie.
  • "When you make plans, God laughs" is his favorite quote. Tiger Woods is the most famous person he has met. Was introduced to him at the 2015 Masters. Tiger Woods, Kevin Hart and Stephen Curry would round out his dream foursome. As a superstition, likes to put his right sock and left shoe on first. Says he has a good outside shot on the basketball court. Would like to learn how to play the drums and piano.

Special Interests

  • Soccer, rap music, Instagram, chilling with friends and family

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Secured one of the final spots at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January with his T11 with Tyler Torano. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and posted a top-30 result.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 99th on the points list.

2018 Season

In eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, made two cuts and closed the season 122nd on the Order of Merit.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf for one year at the University of Washington before turning pro. Enjoyed his best finish, a T2, at the Arizona Medalist Intercollegiate.
  • As a junior player, won the 2015 ISGA Home Internationals–the British high school championship. In 2015, also finished third at the BMW Telegraph National Finals, was fourth at the English Men's Amateur Stroke Play.