Sean Walsh
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
June 23, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Richmond, Virginia
Birthplace
Keller, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Gonzaga University (2016, Finance)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$35,563
Career Earnings
Keller, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 32nd on the points list.
2019 Season
Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend six times and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 49 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
2017 Season
In his first season as a professional, played in 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments and finished 102nd on the Order of Merit. Best performance was a T21.
Amateur Highlights