Performance
Sean Walsh

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

June 23, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Richmond, Virginia

Birthplace

Keller, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Gonzaga University (2016, Finance)

College

2016

Turned Pro

$35,563

Career Earnings

Keller, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
  • Favorite golf memory was playing with his father and his brother at an early age. Favorite golf course he has played is Bluejack National. He once had a chipping contest with U.S. President George W. Bush.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is being anywhere he can fly fish. Favorite athletes outside of golf are Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and Joel Embiid. Favorite college teams are Gonzaga and the United States Naval Academy. Favorite pro teams are the Green Bay Packers and the Texas Rangers.
  • "Hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard" is his favorite quote.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, travel

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Enjoyed four under-par rounds at TPC Sugarloaf, including a final-day, 5-under 67 that helped him to a T5 with Justin Suh, five shots shy of winner David Pastore.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 32nd on the points list.

  • LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Enjoyed four under-par rounds at TPC Sugarloaf, including a final-day, 5-under 67 that helped him to a T5 with Justin Suh, five shots shy of winner David Pastore.

2019 Season

Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend six times and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 49 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Made five consecutive birdies to close a second-round 66 a day after posting a 65 to begin the tournament. Finished T7, thanks to a Sunday 71.

2018 Season

  • 59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Shot an 8-under 62 in the opening round at Tijuana CC in, Mexico. Followed a second round of 71 with consecutive 69s for a T10 finish.

2017 Season

In his first season as a professional, played in 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments and finished 102nd on the Order of Merit. Best performance was a T21.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Gonzaga University (2012-16), where he recorded two individual tournament wins. Named a 2016 Division I All-West Region member. Was the 2016 West Coast Conference Player of the Year. Two-time Academic All-American.
  • Won the 2015 North and South Amateur Championship at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course, with his father as his caddie. Defeated George Cunningham, 3 and 1, for the title.
  • Was a four-year letter winner and two-year captain at Keller High School in Keller, Texas. Named to the 2012 all-state team. Member of the 2011 AJGA HP Scholastic Honor Roll.