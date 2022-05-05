|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Frederick Wedel
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
August 20, 1994
Birthday
26
AGE
Anchorage, Alaska
Birthplace
The Woodlands, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Pepperdine University 2016, Sports Administration
College
2016
Turned Pro
$231,089
Career Earnings
The Woodlands, TX, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on the circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his 11 made cuts. Closed the year 34th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
2018 Season
Played a partial PGA TOUR Latinoamerica schedule after qualifying via the Mexico tournament. Played in five events, with one made cut.
2017 Season
Saw action in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, with six made cuts and one top-10. Completed the year 74th on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights