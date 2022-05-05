×
Frederick Wedel
United States
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Pepperdine University 2016, Sports Administration
College
Anchorage, Alaska
Birthplace
Performance
Frederick Wedel
United StatesUnited States
  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

  • Favorite teams are the Green Bay Packers and Houston-area teams.
  • Favorite golf course is Chambers Bay.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Michael Beard (his coach at Pepperdine), and Tiger Woods.
  • Would love to be on the cover of GQ Magazine.

Special Interests

  • Beating my roommates in FIFA

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on the circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his 11 made cuts. Closed the year 34th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • Zhuzhou Classic: Finished T5 with France’s Cyril Bouniol in Zhuzhou after carding rounds of 70-69-74-65.
  • Guangzhou Open: Carded back-to-back 67s to T10 at 4-under at the weather-shortened July event in Guangzhou.
  • China QT #1-Foison Golf Club: Finished T8 at Foison GC then survived a playoff to earn the final full exemption for the first six tournaments of the PGA TOUR Series-China schedule.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status with his T32 in Mazatlan.

2018 Season

Played a partial PGA TOUR Latinoamerica schedule after qualifying via the Mexico tournament. Played in five events, with one made cut.

2017 Season

Saw action in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, with six made cuts and one top-10. Completed the year 74th on the Order of Merit.

  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Started slowly in Ecuador, with a 1-over 72. Recovered with three consecutive 68s over the final 54 holes at Quito Tennis and GC to T4 with Michael McGowan.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2016 Northeast Amateur.
  • 2016 Texas State Amateur champion.
  • Finished as a semi-finalist at the 2014 U.S. Amateur.
  • Won the 2014 Princeville Makai Invitational, where he set the Pepperdine 54-hole school record by five shots with a 20-under 196 (64-63-69).
  • Was a two-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection while playing for Pepperdine University.