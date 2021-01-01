JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
Personal
- Has three older brothers, Mark, Brian and Matt, and a twin sister, Maggie.
- Attended Canterbury School, where he also played four years of varsity soccer (team captain as a senior), earning Western New England All-Star honors. Played three years of varsity squash.
- If not a professional golfer says he would be a chef.
- His biggest thrill outside of golf is traveling.
- Roommate is PGA TOUR player Denny McCarthy.
- Uses a quarter for his ball marker, which always needs to be head's up.
- Earliest golf memory is hitting balls into the woods in his backyard.
- Most meaningful golf memory came during his first win as a pro, at the 2018 MLG Tour Championship.
- Has fond memories of the 2019 Long Beach Open, where he picked up a top-five finish with his brother and girlfriend in attendance.
- Is involved in the Concerns of Police Survivors charity.
- Teammates at the University of Connecticut with the Korn Ferry Tour's Zach Zaback.
Special Interests
- Going to the beach, ping-pong
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Shell Open: Earned his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-10 with a stellar finish at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in mid-December. At even-par through 15 holes in the final round, made an eagle at the par-5 16th followed by a 32-foot birdie putt on 17 and a 20-foot birdie effort on the closing hole to finish 4-under for the day and 12-under total, four shots behind winner MJ Maguire.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Two 73s to finish at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course came after a pair of solid 69s that allowed him to finish solo ninth. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice, including a third-place finish.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making four cuts. Finished the season 81st on the points list.
-
2017 Season
Made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, missing the cut.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T30 finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at the University of Connecticut (2011-2015), where he was a two-time team co-captain.
- Recorded nine top-5 and 16 top-25 finishes in an outstanding four-year career, including a win at the 2014 Connecticut Cup.
- Two-time MVP at Canterbury School.
- Twice named to All-New England Team and two-time New England Individual Champion.
- Captured medalist honors 16 times.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020