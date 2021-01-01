×
Scott Wolfes
Scott Wolfes

Scott Wolfes

United StatesUnited States
37
Points Rank
187
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.31
Scoring Average

Performance
Scott Wolfes
Scott Wolfes
United StatesUnited States
Scott Wolfes

Full Name

WOLF-us

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

September 20, 1992

Birthday

28

AGE

Atlanta, Georgia

Birthplace

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Residence

Single

Family

Georgia Southern University

College

2015

Turned Pro

$52,339

Career Earnings

St. Simons Island, GA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Personal

  • Walk up song would be "Hell's Bells" by AC / DC.
  • His grandmother Florence Anderson has attended well over 100 of his golf tournaments since junior golf.
  • Earliest golf memory is getting his first ever golf lesson at Sea Island GC while Davis Love III was hitting right next to him on the range.
  • Always carries four tees and a coin in his left pocket when he plays.
  • Something most people don't know is instead of playing golf, he always wanted to be a professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Puerto Plata Open: After opening with an even-par 71 at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December, played superb golf the rest of the way, going 16-under the rest of the way to finish T10 with four others.
  • Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had another solid tournament at The Club at Weston Hills, shooting three under-par scores, including a 66-69 finish to T7 with seven others.
  • Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Held a share of the lead midway through the final round at Hidden Hills GC in late-September. Made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 at Hidden Hills GC to get to 12-under. Made seven consecutive pars until a bogey at No. 16 dropped him to 11-under. Finished par-par to miss the three-man playoff by a stroke. Finished T4 with five others.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and turned in one top-10 finish.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 29th on the points list.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 38th on the Order of Merit in only nine starts, recording one top-10.

  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • Puerto Plata Open: Making his first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he carded four rounds in the 60s to claim runner-up honors at Playa Dorada GC in the Dominican Republic. Finished at 13-under, right behind Cristóbal Del Solar, who birdied the 72nd hole for a one-stroke victory.

2018 Season

Played in nine Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making four cuts and finishing 102nd on the final Order of Merit.

2017 Season

Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second consecutive season, posting four top-25s and finishing 51st on the Order of Merit.

2016 Season

Saw action in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments during his rookie season. Made four cuts, including a runner-up finish in Calgary. Completed the year 40th on the Order of Merit.

  • ATB Financial Classic: After missing five cuts in six starts to start the season, recorded rounds of 69-68-65 at the rain-shortened event in Calgary to finish T2, earning the first top-10 of his Mackenzie Tour career.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned status with rounds of 66-72-73-70 in South Florida to earn full status.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2016