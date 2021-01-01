|
Scott Wolfes
Full Name
WOLF-us
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
September 20, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Atlanta, Georgia
Birthplace
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Georgia Southern University
College
2015
Turned Pro
$52,339
Career Earnings
St. Simons Island, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and turned in one top-10 finish.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 29th on the points list.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 38th on the Order of Merit in only nine starts, recording one top-10.
2018 Season
Played in nine Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making four cuts and finishing 102nd on the final Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second consecutive season, posting four top-25s and finishing 51st on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Saw action in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments during his rookie season. Made four cuts, including a runner-up finish in Calgary. Completed the year 40th on the Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE