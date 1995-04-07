JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018
Personal
- Rafael Nadal is his favorite athlete and Segunda Vuelta al Mundo en 80 Dias is his favorite book. "La Isla del Amor" would be his first-tee intro song.
- If not a professional golfer, says he would be a engineer.
- Dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one of three cuts and posted a top-30 result.
2019 Season
Made the cut eight of out 12 times while carding a pair of top-25 finishes. Finished No. 60 on the Order of Merit.
-
Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Rodrigo Lee in 19 holes.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: First made cut of the year resulted in a top-10 in Buenos Aires. Finished T8 at Canuelas GC after a pair of 68s to close the event followed opening rounds of 71-71.
2018 Season
Played in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making eight cuts and posting four top-10s. Finished 30th on the Order of Merit.
-
Shell Championship: Entered the weekend in prime position at the final event of the year, at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course. Stumbled to a 1-over 73 in the third round that ended any hopes he had at victory. Still, recovered nicely on the final day, with a 3-under 69 to finish T7 with Matt Gilchrest and Charlie Bull.
-
65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Opened with a 6-under 65 at Fazenda Boa Vista and added three additional rounds in the 60s (68-66-68) to finish at 17-under and tied with Brazil's Rafael Becker, three shots behind winner Marcelo Rozo. Appeared poised to make a run at the title Sunday when he began the final round with three consecutive birdies. But the rest of the way, only made one birdie and one par to go with 13 pars. The T4 was his best performance of the season and only the second time this season he recorded four rounds in the 60s, matching his showing at the Costa Rica Classic.
-
Bupa Match Play: Fell in the first round in Riviera Maya, Mexico, to Colombia's Ricardo Celia, 2 and 1.
-
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Rebounded from an opening-round, 4-over 75 with successive rounds 66 to secure sole possession of first place after 54 holes. However, a 4-over-par start on the front nine Sunday doomed his chances and left him T4 at the close of play.
-
Costa Rica Classic: Enjoyed his best showing to date when he was T5 in Costa Rica, where he opened with a 7-under-par 64. Was one of seven players in the field to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Reserva Conchal GC.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T9 finish in Bogota, Colombia. Survived a four-man playoff for two spots inside the top-11 that guaranteed starts on the first eight events of the year.
2017 Season
Made two cuts in six starts on the European Challenge Tour. Best finish was T31 at the Cordon Golf Open in France.
Amateur Highlights
- Broke into the World Amateur Golf Ranking top-20 with a good run of tournaments to kick off his 2014 season. In March, was the second leading player in the European Nations Cup.
- Won back-to-back 2014 tournaments in Spain, with victories in the Campeonato de Madrid and Campeonato de Barcelona. Qualified for the match-play stages of the Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush but lost in the second round.
- Won the 2013 Spanish Junior Championship by six shots.