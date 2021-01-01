|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Manav Shah
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
April 13, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Bakersfield, California
Birthplace
Bakersfield, California
Residence
Single
Family
UCLA 2015, Political Science, International Relations
College
2015
Turned Pro
$57,068
Career Earnings
Bakersfield, CA, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut twice and posting one top-20 result.
2019 Season
Made the cut in nine of 14 events while carding a trio of top-25 finishes. Finished No. 56 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Just missed earning Mackenzie Tour conditional status at the Qualifying Tournament in California. Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the John Deere Classic (missed the cut).
2017 Season
Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making the cut in six of them. Finished the year 71st on the Order of Merit. Also made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missing the cut in Louisiana.
2016 Season
Saw action in 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and finishing 22nd on the final Order of Merit. Counted three top-10s on his resume.