×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Manav Shah
Manav Shah

Manav Shah

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
UCLA 2015, Political Science, International Relations
College
Bakersfield, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
UCLA 2015, Political Science, International Relations
College
Bakersfield, California
Birthplace
55
Points Rank
127
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.77
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Manav Shah
Manav Shah
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Manav Shah

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

April 13, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Bakersfield, California

Birthplace

Bakersfield, California

Residence

Single

Family

UCLA 2015, Political Science, International Relations

College

2015

Turned Pro

$57,068

Career Earnings

Bakersfield, CA, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Exercise, basketball, stock market

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut twice and posting one top-20 result.

2019 Season

Made the cut in nine of 14 events while carding a trio of top-25 finishes. Finished No. 56 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Ryan Baca, 4 and 3.
  • 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Weekend scores of 68-69 led to T7 at Cordoba GC in late-April, tying with five others.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Rallied on the final day with a 5-under 67 to finish sixth at Canuelas GC in Argentina, good for fully-exempt status for the first half of the season's schedule.

2018 Season

Just missed earning Mackenzie Tour conditional status at the Qualifying Tournament in California. Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the John Deere Classic (missed the cut).

2017 Season

Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making the cut in six of them. Finished the year 71st on the Order of Merit. Also made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missing the cut in Louisiana.

2016 Season

Saw action in 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and finishing 22nd on the final Order of Merit. Counted three top-10s on his resume.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished eighth at the season-ending tournament, with rounds of 63-66 on the weekend.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted a final-round 64 to go with three rounds of par or better to notch a T4 finish.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Opened with a pair of even-par rounds and then finished 67-69 to post a T8 at Point Grey G&CC.