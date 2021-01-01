JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Forme Tour: 2021
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
- 2018 Chengdu Championship
Personal
- Dad is a well-known musician in South Korea.
- Walk up song would be "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC.
- If he weren't playing golf for a living, he would love to run a small restaurant.
- Earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods hit balls at the 2001 Nissan Open.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Birck Boilermaker Classic: Shot four under-par rounds at the Birck Boilermaker Complex in late-July in Indiana to T10 with Matt McCarty and Billy Tom Sargent.
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1: Captured medalist honors at Soboba Springs GC in California late-March after holding a three-shot lead through 54 holes. Shot a third-round, 5-under 67 in cold, windy conditions on a day when the field scoring average was 76 to put himself in position. In the final round, endured a 4-over front-nine performance but recovered with six pars, a birdie and a pair of eagles coming in—including an exclamation-point, 30-foot putt on the 72nd hole to secure the title by two shots over Joseph Harrison. Will be fully exempt for the entire Mackenzie Tour season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, posting one top-10 and completing the season 74th on the Order of Merit. Also made cuts on the Japan Golf Tour. In three Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made it to the weekend once.
Guangzhou Open: In only his second PGA TOUR Series-China event of the year, finished in solo ninth at the weather-shortened tournament at Nansha GC. Shot rounds of 67-66 to finish at 5-under overall, four strokes behind champion Max McGreevy.
2018 Season
After a season-opening win, settled in for an eighth-place position on the final Order of Merit. Besides the victory, added two other top-10s.
Macau Championship: Recorded his first top-10 since May when he opened with a pair of 67s in Macau in late-September. Fired an even-par 71 in the third round and was five shots off the pace with 18 holes to play. Made a nice run on the final day, shooting a 4-under 67 at Caesars Golf Macau only to fall three shots shy of winner Nick Voke, settling for a T3 with Yuwa Kosaihira, Ryann Ree, Carl Yuan and Luke Kwon.
Changsha Championship: Fired a 6-under-par 66 in his opening round to open a two-stroke lead on the field. However, successive rounds of 72-75-76 dropped him into a T6 finish at the end of play.
Chengdu Championship: After opening with a 2-over-par 74, followed with rounds of 64-66-64 to claim the victory at Luxehills International CC. Was mired in 78th place after his 74, but jumped 68 places after a second-round 8-under-par 64 and followed with rounds of 66-64 on the weekend on his way to victory. Only blemish in his final round 64 was a bogey at No. 17, but he offset that miscue by posting seven birdies and an eagle for the day
2016 Season
Played the entire season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. Made four cuts in 11 starts, with three of his made cuts coming in his final three starts of the campaign. Ended the year 130th on the Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE