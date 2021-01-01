|
Austin Quick
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
April 08, 1993
Birthday
28
AGE
Phoenix, Arizona
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
Arizona State University 2018, Business Communication
College
2015
Turned Pro
$30,307
Career Earnings
Phoenix, AZ
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made eight cuts in 11 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 41st on the Order of Merit. Had three other top-25s, including a T11 finish at the Aberto do Brasil at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Missed the cut in both of his starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T21 finish at the South American Q-School in Lima, Peru in January. Only cut made in nine starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica resulted in a T36 finish at the Lexus Panama Classic. Closed the year with a T93 finish at the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.