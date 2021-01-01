×
Personal

  • Has a sister, Carly.
  • His grandfather, Marlo Quick, is a club professional in Oregon.
  • Favorite golf courses he's played are Chambers Bay and St. Andrews.
  • Would want to be a salesman if he did not play professional golf.
  • Favorite golf memory is winning his first of three state championships in high school.
  • Supports Arizona Junior Golf.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, hiking, working out

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made eight cuts in 11 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 41st on the Order of Merit. Had three other top-25s, including a T11 finish at the Aberto do Brasil at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Missed the cut in both of his starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • 58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Best finish and only top-10 was a solo third at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf (Mexico Open), where he followed an opening 72 with rounds of 65-65-67. Finished one shot outside a playoff for the title.

2015 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T21 finish at the South American Q-School in Lima, Peru in January. Only cut made in nine starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica resulted in a T36 finish at the Lexus Panama Classic. Closed the year with a T93 finish at the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.