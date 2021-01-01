×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Tyler Torano
Tyler Torano

Tyler Torano

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Loyola Marymount University 2014, Business Finance
College
San Diego, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Loyola Marymount University 2014, Business Finance
College
San Diego, California
Birthplace
125
Points Rank
23
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.83
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Tyler Torano
Tyler Torano
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Tyler Torano

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

January 18, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

San Diego, California

Birthplace

San Diego, California

Residence

Single

Family

Loyola Marymount University 2014, Business Finance

College

2014

Turned Pro

$13,624

Career Earnings

Chula Vista, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

Personal

  • His brother, Tucker, played baseball in college.
  • If not a professional golfer says he would be a pilot.
  • The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Chargers are his favorite professional teams.
  • Loves Korean food.
  • Likes to wear "funky" socks.
  • His favorite golf course to play is Los Angeles CC.
  • His father, Jordan Spieth and Payne Stewart would round out his dream foursome.
  • Has a dimple on his face that is the result of a golf club striking him when he was young.

Special Interests

  • Listening to music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Two 68s and two 69s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January left him T11 with Danny List. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Two 68s and two 69s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January left him T11 with Danny List. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Only made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, missing the cut in both appearances.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T22 in Mazatlan on the strength of a final-round 69 to earn conditional status.

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season as runner-up in January. Shot 66-67 on the last two rounds to finish one stroke behind medalist Blake Olson.

2016 Season

Made the cut in 7 of 15 starts recording a top-10 and two other top-25s to finish the season ranked 78th on the Order of Merit. Prior to joining PGA TOUR Latinoamérica he played on the Golden State Tour and the EGolf Tour.

  • Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Lone top-10 was T10 in Nicaragua.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T11 finish in January.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Loyola Marymount University, where he collected four individual wins.
  • First college victory came at the 2012 Folino Invitational at Industry Hills GC. Won a second title that season at the Bill Cullum Invitational. Kept his winning ways going the following season, successfully defending his Folino Invitational title, sharing the win with Sacramento State's Ryan Williams. Also won the Del Walker Intercollegiate at Long Beach's Virginia CC. Was a 2013 All-West Coast Conference first-team selection.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020