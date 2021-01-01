|
Tyler Torano
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
January 18, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
San Diego, California
Birthplace
San Diego, California
Residence
Single
Family
Loyola Marymount University 2014, Business Finance
College
2014
Turned Pro
$13,624
Career Earnings
Chula Vista, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 107th on the points list.
2019 Season
Only made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, missing the cut in both appearances.
2017 Season
2016 Season
Made the cut in 7 of 15 starts recording a top-10 and two other top-25s to finish the season ranked 78th on the Order of Merit. Prior to joining PGA TOUR Latinoamérica he played on the Golden State Tour and the EGolf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE