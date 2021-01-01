|
Ryan B Kennedy
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
October 04, 1978
Birthday
42
AGE
Woodland, California
Birthplace
Ventura, California
Residence
2000
Turned Pro
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Won second consecutive Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year honor, the fifth time he's received that honor.
2013 Season
For a fourth time, was the Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year.
2012 Season
Won the Northern Chapter Championship for a second time, six years after his first title.
2010 Season
Named the Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year for a third time.
2007 Season
Earned Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
2006 Season
Named the Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year.