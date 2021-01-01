×
Ryan Kennedy
Ryan Kennedy

Ryan Kennedy

United States
5 ft, 10 in
--
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2000
Turned Pro
Woodland, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2000
Turned Pro
Woodland, California
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2015)
OWGR--
OWGR
80.490
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
Ryan Kennedy
Ryan Kennedy
United StatesUnited States
Ryan B Kennedy

Full Name

Ryan B Kennedy

 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

October 04, 1978

Birthday

42

AGE

Woodland, California

Birthplace

Ventura, California

Residence

2000

Turned Pro

Personal

  • Director of instruction at Oakmont CC in Glendale, Calif.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Played in the PGA TOUR's Human Challenge, missing the cut.
  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA Professional National Championship. Shot a competitive course record 66 in the final round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course

2014 Season

Won second consecutive Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year honor, the fifth time he's received that honor.

  • Southern California PGA Championship: Won the Southern California PGA Championship posting a competitive course-record 67 in the final round at the Alisal Ranch Course.

2013 Season

For a fourth time, was the Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year.

2012 Season

Won the Northern Chapter Championship for a second time, six years after his first title.

2010 Season

Named the Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year for a third time.

  • Southern California PGA Championship: Was ninth at the Southern California PGA Championship.

2007 Season

Earned Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.

  • Southern California PGA Championship: Finished fifth at the Southern California PGA Championship.

2006 Season

Named the Southern California Northern Chapter Player of the Year.

  • Northern Chapter Championship: Also captured the Northern Chapter Championship.
  • Southern California PGA Assistants' Championship: Won the Southern California PGA Assistants' Championship.