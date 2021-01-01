|
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
James Marchesani
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
October 27, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Birthplace
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Residence
Single
Family
Oklahoma City University
College
2014
Turned Pro
$380,602
Career Earnings
Oklahoma City, OK, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second season on the circuit. Including a third-place finish, recorded two top-10s among his six made cuts. Closed the year 36th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.