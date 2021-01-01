×
James Marchesani
AustraliaAustralia
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Oklahoma City University
College
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Birthplace
Performance
2019 Season

Played in 11 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second season on the circuit. Including a third-place finish, recorded two top-10s among his six made cuts. Closed the year 36th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • Haikou Classic: Earned his second top-10 of the season and his best result in his last two campaigns with his T3 finish in Haikou. Carded opening rounds of 69-66-68 and was in contention Sunday, chasing 54-hole leader Quincy Quek. Shot a 3-under front-nine on the last day to come within three strokes of Quek. Couldn’t keep the momentum going on the back nine, closing with nine consecutive pars.
  • Haikou Championship: Finished solo fifth after rounds of 69-70-70-72. Held the overnight lead with 24 holes left to play going into the final day at the weather-affected event. After the third-round restart Sunday morning, dropped into second going into the final 18 holes before shooting an even-par 72 for his third career top-10.