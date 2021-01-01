×
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
California State University Fullerton
College
Bellflower, California
Birthplace
85
Points Rank (2019)
6,986
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
70.03
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
United StatesUnited States
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Windsor Championship

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2014 Carlton Oaks Shootout [Golden State Tour]

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf was making a double eagle on the fourth sudden-death playoff hole to Monday qualify for the Albertsons Boise Open in 2015, his first Korn Ferry Tour event, also playing in the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2014 was the quite the experience. Remembers getting chills as his name was called on the first tee.
  • Was a bass guitarist in a rock band in high school and college and played in small venues around Orange County, Calif.
  • Earliest golf memory was playing golf with his father and uncle at Fullerton GC.
  • Worked at his parents' meat/grocery market toward the end of high school and early on in college.
  • Entrance song on the first tee would be "Hysteria" by Muse.
  • Would like to be the President of the United States for a day.
  • Always keeps four tees in his right pocket at all times and marks his ball with a coin heads up.
  • Grew seven inches from freshman to sophomore year of high school.
  • Currently in the process of starting up "Links for Life" with his golf coach. The goal is to help kids whose families are less fortunate and give children in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas a chance to enjoy the game of golf.
  • List driving up the freeway on the coast of California on his bucket list.
  • Older brother, Ryan, built a computer by himself when he was age 5.

Special Interests

  • Outdoor activities, guitar

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 68th on the points list.

  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Used rounds of 66-70-68 to finish at 12-under and a T7 with Alex Weiss at The GC of Georgia.

2018 Season

Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts, recording a win at the Windsor Championship and picking up an additional top-10 finish. Finished the year No. 10 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.

  • Windsor Championship: With a 65 Sunday at Ambassador GC, picked up his first career Mackenzie Tour victory. Made birdie on five of his first seven holes in the final round and also made birdie on Nos. 15 and 17 to claim the victory in his fourth career start. Jumped to fourth on the Order of Merit. His four under-par rounds that led to his win (63-66-66-65) kept alive his streak of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s dating to the third round of the GolfBC Championship. He's also had 11 consecutive rounds at par or better, the streak beginning in the final round of the Bayview Place Open.
  • GolfBC Championship: Opened with a strong first round at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna, shooting a 9-under 62 to share the 18-hole lead with Zach Wright. Shot an even-par 71 in the seconod round and then finished 69-67 to T6 with Dawson Armstrong and Lorens Chan, five shots behind winner George Cunningham.

2017 Season

Played 21 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making nine cuts. Finished 98th on the money list. Didn't record a top-10 but had four top-25 finishes.

2016 Season

Recorded one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-10 in 12 starts. Made four cuts.

  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Opened 69-68 at La Reunion Resort before falling back on the weekend with a 2-over 74-70 showing. Still finished T9.

2015 Season

Played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making three cuts--his best finish a T23 in Boise, at the Albertsons Boise Open.

  • Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: Started slowly with an opening-round 73 then was 15-under the rest of the way, posting rounds of 65-67-66 over his final 54 holes to T6.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned his playing privileges by finishing T2, four under-par rounds of 70-68-70-67.

Amateur Highlights

  • 2014 Big West Player of the Year; 2014 Sahalee Players Champion.
  • Won the 2014 Folino Invitational at Industry Hills GC.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015