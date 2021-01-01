|
Mark Anguiano
Full Name
an-GWEE-on-oh
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
October 02, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Bellflower, California
Birthplace
Whittier, California
Residence
Single
Family
California State University Fullerton
College
2014
Turned Pro
$148,470
Career Earnings
Whittier, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 68th on the points list.
2018 Season
Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts, recording a win at the Windsor Championship and picking up an additional top-10 finish. Finished the year No. 10 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
2017 Season
Played 21 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making nine cuts. Finished 98th on the money list. Didn't record a top-10 but had four top-25 finishes.
2016 Season
Recorded one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-10 in 12 starts. Made four cuts.
2015 Season
Played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making three cuts--his best finish a T23 in Boise, at the Albertsons Boise Open.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE