Bobby Wyatt
Bobby Wyatt

Bobby Wyatt

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Mobile, Alabama
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank (2018)
OWGR--
OWGR
74.999
Scoring Average (2018)

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR: 2017

Personal

  • Earliest golf memory is his dad taking he and his brother out to practice.
  • Early sports included swimming, football and baseball, but concentrated only on golf starting in seventh grade.
  • Idols include Tiger Woods, his dad and brother.
  • Dream foursome would be Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
  • Supports "anything-Alabama" sports teams and used to pull for any team Peyton Manning was on.
  • If he wasn't playing golf, he would be doing "something in business."
  • Coolest part of playing on the PGA TOUR in 2016-17 is seeing all the guys he played junior golf with.

Special Interests

  • Alabama football, fishing, spending time with family and friends

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made six starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Later secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with three made cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, finishing T61 at the DAP Championship, T24 at the Albertsons Boise Open and T12 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

  • DAP Championship: Opened the DAP Championship with a career-low, 7-under 63 at Canterbury Golf Club to grab sole possession of the first-round lead by one shot over eventual-winner Bryson DeChambeau, but struggled in two of his next three rounds to finish T61.
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made a big splash playing as a sponsor invite at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a final-round, 8-under 64 to miss the three-man playoff by one stroke. Shot 6-under 30 on the front nine on Sunday before play was suspended and returned on Monday to complete the third (final) round. Made 314 feet, 9 inches worth of putts in 54 holes to rank No. 1 in that category. His T4 finish earned him a spot in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship the following week (missed cut).
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Kissimmee, FL: Earned Mackenzie Tour status with rounds of 69-74-72-69 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 1.
  • The RSM Classic: Played at The RSM Classic on a sponsor's exemption and made the 36-hole cut.

2015 Season

Made two starts on the PGA TOUR, making one cut (T70) at the Puerto Rico Open.

2014 Season

Made five starts on the PGA TOUR, making cuts at the John Deere Classic (T63) and Wyndham Championship (T70).

Amateur Highlights

  • Shot a 57 during the 2010 Alabama Boys State Championship.
  • Helped the United States to victory at the 2013 Walker Cup, leading all scorers with 3.5 points.
  • Was the medalist at the 2012 U.S. Amateur before falling to then-teammate Justin Thomas in the round of 16.
  • Was named a first-team All-American in 2013 and a second-team selection in 2012.
  • Four-time Alabama Boys' State champion.