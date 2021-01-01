|
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made six starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Later secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with three made cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, finishing T61 at the DAP Championship, T24 at the Albertsons Boise Open and T12 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
2015 Season
Made two starts on the PGA TOUR, making one cut (T70) at the Puerto Rico Open.
2014 Season
Made five starts on the PGA TOUR, making cuts at the John Deere Classic (T63) and Wyndham Championship (T70).
Amateur Highlights