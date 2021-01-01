|
Blake Sattler
Full Name
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
145 lbs
65 kg
Weight
March 26, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
New Philadelphia, Ohio
Birthplace
New Philadelphia, Ohio
Residence
Married
Family
University of Akron (2007, Communications)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$77,083
Career Earnings
New Philadelphia, OH, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 129th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 32 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
2017 Season
Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the strength of six top-25 finishes, concluding the season 28th on the Order of Merit.