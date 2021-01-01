×
Blake Sattler
United States
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
145 lbs
65 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Akron (2007, Communications)
College
New Philadelphia, Ohio
Birthplace
Personal

  • In 2016, was inducted as part of the University of Akron’s 42nd Hall of Fame class. Broke 13 school records while attending the school and still holds nine of those records.
  • Also inducted into the New Philadelphia High School Hall of Fame, in 2015.

Special Interests

  • Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and politics

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 129th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 32 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Canada Life Championship: Battled back from a 1-over par 71 to open the tournament by coming in with three consecutive scores of 66 or better at Highland CC. Finished in a three-way T6, alongside Brian Carlson and Jeremy Paul, at 12-under.
  • HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Played the round of the day during the third round at Oakfield G&CC, making nine birdies to shoot 64 and move inside the top 10 entering the final round, where he managed a 66 to finish T3. The finish was his best on the Mackenzie Tour since a runner-up showing at the 2018 Bayview Place DCBank Open.

2018 Season

  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Played superb golf all week at Uplands GC but was no match for Sam Fidone. Despite shooting scores of 63-69-66-68, still finished five shots behind Fidone. The second-place finish was his career-best performance and only his second Mackenzie Tour top-10.

2017 Season

Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the strength of six top-25 finishes, concluding the season 28th on the Order of Merit.

  • Cape Breton Open: Posted a T13, where he was the co-leader after 18 holes, thanks to a 6-under-par 66. Closed with rounds of 70-72-69 for his sixth top-25 finish of 2017.
  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Notched a T10 on the strength of a closing 7-under-par 64.
  • Players Cup: Finished T11, thanks to a pair of 5-under-par 66s in the second and final rounds.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T19 finish at the tournament in Comox, British Columbia.