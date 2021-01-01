JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
-
Forme Tour: 2021
International Victories (1)
-
2017 Hunan Taohuayuan Open [China]
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1: Opened with a 69 and followed that with a 1-under 71 at Soboba Springs GC in California in late-March. Played his final 36 holes in 2-over to T8 with six others, a shot out of the sixth and final exempt position. Will be conditionally exempt in what will be his first Mackenzie Tour season after primarily playing in Asia the last six years.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2019 Season
Played in all 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his fifth season on that circuit. Recorded one top-10 among his five made cuts. Closed the year 47th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
-
Chongqing Championship: Had the round of the day Sunday, along with China’s Cheng Jin. Shot a bogey-free, 8-under 65 to earn a top-10 at 14-under, a T7 with Charlie Dann, Luke Kwon, Jin Zhang, Christopher Wood and Wenyi Huang.
2018 Season
Split his time between PGA TOUR Series-China and the China Tour. On the Series, only made four cuts in 13 appearances, with his lone top-10 a third-place effort. In five China Tour tournaments, made four cuts, with a pair of top-10s.
-
Chongqing KingRun Open: Had a strong showing in Chongqing in late-November, shooting a final-round 69 to T3 with the Philippines’ Lloyd Jefferson Go.
-
Clearwater Bay Open: Turned in his best performance of the season, with four par-or-better rounds—including a Sunday 65 at the Clearwater Bay G&CC to secure a solo-third finish and his career-best Series performance. Finished four shots behind winner Nick Voke.
-
Taifong Open: Used middle rounds of 69-67 to post a T10 in August.
2016 Season
Finished inside the top 50 on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit for a third consecutive year, placing 36th.
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Continued his solid play into the second half of the season with a strong showing in September. Opened 67-70 then moved into a tie for the 54-hole lead with Gunn Charoenkul, following an 8-under 64. Took the lead early in the final round before faltering, on his way to a 1-over 73 and a fifth-place finish. It was his best Tour finish since he was fourth at the 2014 Hainan Open.
2015 Season
Finished 38th on the final PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit. Played in all 12 events, making 10 cuts. Enjoyed one top-10 and had an additional four top-20s. Led the Tour in Eagles, with eight.
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Finished T10 with six others in Chongqing in mid-October. Started slowly, with a 4-over 76 in the opening round. Was 8-under after that, including weekend rounds of 69-68 to pick up his first top-10 of the season and third of his career.
2014 Season
Played in all 12 tournaments, making nine cuts and recording two top-10s. Finished 27th on the final Order of Merit.
-
Hainan Open: Had a strong tournament that led to his top PGA TOUR Series-China finish late in the season, in Hainan . Opened with a 3-over 75 at Luhuitou GC then made the cut with an even-par 72 effort on the second day. Moved up the leaderboard with a 5-under weekend (70-69) that led to a solo-fourth finish in Sanya. The performance moved him to 29th on the Order of Merit.
-
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: In Yulongwan, played steady golf all week, opening with a 6-under 66 and finishing with an identical score to T7.
-
Kolon Korea Open: Finished T52 at the co-sanctioned Korean Tour-OneAsia Tour's Kolon Korea Open in late-October.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T43 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October.
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiate golf at Long Beach State University in Southern California.
- During the 2009-10 season, was T8 at the Del Walker Intercollegiate and added a T9 at the Braveheart Classic. A year after his T9, was T12 at the Braveheart Classic.
