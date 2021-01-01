×
Shaocai He
Shaocai He

Shaocai He

China
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 3  in
160 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Yunnan, China
Birthplace
5  ft, 3  in
160 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Yunnan, China
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Shaocai He
Shaocai He
ChinaChina
Metric
on
off
Shaocai He

Full Name

HUH

Pronunciation

5  ft, 3  in

160 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

April 20, 1983

Birthday

38

AGE

Yunnan, China

Birthplace

Yunnan, China

Residence

Single

Family

2007

Turned Pro

$451,109

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished 28th on the Order of Merit, playing in eight events and earning 164,414. Recorded one top-10 and four top-15s.

  • Buick Open: Shot a final-round 72 at the season-ending Buick Open to record his first top-10 since the second week of the season, a T9 with Canada's Justin Shin.
  • Beijing Open: A third-round 76 hurt his chances at the Earls Beijing Open in mid-June. Finished T63 at the Earls Beijing GC.

2015 Season

Finished 40th on the final Order of Merit, with eight made cuts in 11 starts and one top-10.

  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: A week after missing the cut at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, rebounded with a strong effort outside Shanghai, at the Lanhai Open in late-May. Fired consistent rounds of 73-72-72-71 at Lanhai International GC to T9 with Chris Brown, Zeyu He and Daniel Pearce for his first top-10 since he T4 at the 2014 Yulongwan Yunnan Open.

2014 Season

  • BMW Masters: Had a disappointing finish at the BMW Masters in late-October. At the European Tour event in Shanghai, opened 71-71-68 at Lake Malren GC before a 5-over 77 in the final round dropped him into a T48 with Chris Kirk, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter and Wen Chong Liang.
  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Earned his first Series' top-10 when he T10 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in mid-May. Dropped from contention with a third-round 75 but recovered with a 2-under 70 on the final day.
  • Nanshan China Masters: Finished T53 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October.

2013 Season

Withdrew from the Foshan Open on the European Challenge Tour and missed the cut at the China Masters and the Volvo China Open.

  • BMW Masters: Best finish of the season was a T72 at the BMW Masters. Opened 83-73 then fired rounds of 78-72 on the weekend at Lake Malaren GC's Masters Course in Shanghai.

2012 Season

  • China Open: Missed the cut at the China Open at Binhai Lake GC in Tianjian.
  • Nanshan China Masters: Finished T60 at the Nanshan China Masters in mid-October.

2009 Season

  • Beijing Open: Finished T3 at the Beijing event on the China Tour, five shots behind winner Yuan Hao at the Beijing Hongye GC.
  • Volvo China Open: Missed the cut in the inaugural OneAsia Tour event, the Volvo China Open (19-over).