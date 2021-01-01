|
Shaocai He
Full Name
HUH
Pronunciation
5 ft, 3 in
160 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
April 20, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Yunnan, China
Birthplace
Yunnan, China
Residence
Single
Family
2007
Turned Pro
$451,109
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 28th on the Order of Merit, playing in eight events and earning 164,414. Recorded one top-10 and four top-15s.
2015 Season
Finished 40th on the final Order of Merit, with eight made cuts in 11 starts and one top-10.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Withdrew from the Foshan Open on the European Challenge Tour and missed the cut at the China Masters and the Volvo China Open.
2012 Season
2009 Season