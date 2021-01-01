×
Seth Fair
Seth Fair

Seth Fair

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Indianapolis (Accounting, 2010)
College
Indianapolis, Indiana
Birthplace
Seth Fair

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

160 lbs

72 kg

Weight

June 22, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Indianapolis, Indiana

Birthplace

Indianapolis, Indiana

Residence

Wife, Brooke

Family

University of Indianapolis (Accounting, 2010)

College

College

2011

Turned Pro

$163,045

Career Earnings

Brownsburg, IN, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

Personal

  • Has two brothers, Nate and Drew.
  • A big fan of the Indiana Hoosiers and the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.
  • Earned three varsity letters in both football and basketball while at Brownsburg High School.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 36th on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 12 tournaments.

  • Shell Championship: Rebounded nicely from an opening 73 to shoot a Friday 66 at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course, a performance that eventually led to a T7 with Ryan Ruffels and Rowin Caron.
  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • Puerto Plata Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season with his T5 with four others in Puerto Plata. Shot four par-or-better rounds, including a Sunday 67.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: The veteran earned PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour status with his T6 at Mission Inn in mid-January. Opened 68-72 then finished with a pair of 70s to secure fully-exempt status through the season's first-half schedule.

2018 Season

Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 made cuts in 21 starts and a pair of top-25 finishes, including a season-best T14 showing at the Ellie Mae Classic. Made the cut in his only two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

  • 65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: In only his second start after playing the entire year on the Korn Ferry Tour, shot rounds of 68-67-64 to go into the final round five shots off the lead. Could only muster an even-par 71 in the final round to T9 with four others.

2017 Season

Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, with six made cuts and a pair of top-25 finishes. Closed the season ranked No. 123 on the final money list.

2016 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 16 starts, collecting five top-10s and eight top-25s to finish the season ranked 10th on the Order of Merit.

  • Aruba Cup: Was a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team that won the inaugural team competition,13-7, over the Mackenzie Tour in December. Finished that event with a record of 1-1-1 in his three matches.
  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Because of his performance on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he earned an exemption into the final stage of the 2016 Qualifying Tournament. Posted rounds of 67-73-73-70 to finish 1-under, good for a T14 showing that secured him exempt status for 2017.
  • Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Carded a 65 in the final round to finish solo third in Uruguay.
  • 63 Aberto do Brasil: Picked up a T8 at Brazil's national open.
  • Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Played well all week in Honduras, where he finished one stroke behind winner Sam Fidone, who made eagle on the 72nd hole to avoid a playoff for the title.
  • 85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Added an additional top-10 in Cordoba, Argentina, with a T8.
  • Lexus Panama Classic: Finished in the top 10 with a T9 in Panama.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Shot 68-72-70-69--279 (-5) to claim medalist honors in January. Finished five strokes clear of the field on a fast and firm golf course at Club Los Lagartos in Bogota, Colombia.

2015 Season

In one Korn Ferry Tour appearance, made the cut and finished T66.

2014 Season

Made the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut in his first three Mackenzie Tour starts before calling it a season because of mononucleosis.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Finished solo sixth at Oak Valley GC to earn exempt status for the season.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019