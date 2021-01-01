|
Seth Fair
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
June 22, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Indianapolis, Indiana
Birthplace
Indianapolis, Indiana
Residence
Wife, Brooke
Family
University of Indianapolis (Accounting, 2010)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$163,045
Career Earnings
Brownsburg, IN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 36th on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 12 tournaments.
2018 Season
Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 made cuts in 21 starts and a pair of top-25 finishes, including a season-best T14 showing at the Ellie Mae Classic. Made the cut in his only two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
2017 Season
Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, with six made cuts and a pair of top-25 finishes. Closed the season ranked No. 123 on the final money list.
2016 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 16 starts, collecting five top-10s and eight top-25s to finish the season ranked 10th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
In one Korn Ferry Tour appearance, made the cut and finished T66.
2014 Season
Made the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut in his first three Mackenzie Tour starts before calling it a season because of mononucleosis.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE