Jake Scott
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
August 22, 1987
Birthday
33
AGE
Strongsville, Ohio
Birthplace
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Cleveland State University 2009, Business Economics
College
2009
Turned Pro
$4,750
Career Earnings
Strongsville, OH, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
2018 Season
Made it to the weekend in one of his two Mackenzie Tour appearances. Closed the year 152nd on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
In his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut. In addition, made one cut in his two Mackenzie Tour starts. Finished the year 181st on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his lone Mackenzie Tour start.
2012 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE