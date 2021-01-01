×
Jake Scott
Jake Scott

Jake Scott

United States
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Cleveland State University 2009, Business Economics
College
Strongsville, Ohio
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Cleveland State University 2009, Business Economics
College
Strongsville, Ohio
Birthplace
16
Points Rank
4,750
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.75
Scoring Average

Jake Scott
Jake Scott
United StatesUnited States
Personal

  • Longtime student of golf course design and architecture, favorite golf course designer is Pete Dye.
  • Modeled golf game after Jack Nicklaus.
  • Former PGA Professional from Elyria Country Club in Elyria, Ohio. Member of Northern Ohio PGA Section.

Special Interests

  • Music, Playstation

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T36 at Mission Inn Club and Resort.

2018 Season

Made it to the weekend in one of his two Mackenzie Tour appearances. Closed the year 152nd on the Order of Merit.

2016 Season

In his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut. In addition, made one cut in his two Mackenzie Tour starts. Finished the year 181st on the Order of Merit.

2014 Season

Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, missing the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his lone Mackenzie Tour start.

2012 Season

  • PGA Assistants' Championship: While working as a club pro at Elyria CC in Ohio, won the tournament in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Was a dominating seven-stroke champion over Rich Vermeer at PGA GC’s Wanamaker Course, a triumph that earned him $9,000.

