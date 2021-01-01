JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)
- 2015 Hainan Open
- 2016 Buick Open
Additional Victories (2)
-
2015 Hainan Open
-
2016 Buick Open
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in nine PGA TOUR Series-China events during his fifth season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 46th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
-
Qinhuangdao Championship: Tied for low-round-of-the-day honors Sunday at Qinhuangdao Poly GC to move into a T6 with three others, five shots behind winner Luke Kwon.
-
Beijing Championship: Opened with back-to-back 68s and a third-round 67 to put himself in contention going into Sunday.
However, had a disappointing final day, playing the front nine 1-over before bogeys at Nos. 10 and 12 dropped him from contention. He T9 after a 2-over 74.
2016 Season
Finished sixth on the Order of Merit, winning once and enjoying five other top-10s in only nine starts. Won a career-high ¥468,370. Kept his recent good play going, recording his fifth top-10 in his last nine starts, dating to the 2015 Ping An Bank Open in Beijing.
-
Buick Open: Exactly a year after breaking through and winning his first professional tournament, he opened 74-66 at the difficult Foison Golf Club, good enough for a four-way tie for first with Gunn Charoenkul, Tian Yuan and Rak Cho through 36 holes of the Buick Open. Moved into a one-shot lead after three rounds, shooting a 2-under 70 during cold, windy and wet conditions. The 2-under tied for the low round of the day and was one of only four under-par rounds in the third round. Despite stumbling out of the gate Sunday, opening bogey-bogey-bogey, righted the ship with two front-nine birdies. His birdie at No. 9 broke him from a tie with Cho and propelled him to a one-shot triumph over Mark Baldwin, Shotaro Wada, Callum Tarren and Cho. In the process, he became the ninth player in Series' history to record multiple career victories.
-
Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open: Opened quickly at the Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open in mid-November, shooting the round of the tournament, a 6-under 65 that gave him a share of the lead with Sweden's Thomas Petersson. Could never recapture that stellar play over his final 54 holes on his way to a T6 with Xinjun Zhang at the Orient G&CC. His final-round, 5-over 76 was his worst score of the week.
-
Ping An Bank Open: Picked up his fourth top-10 of the season with his 70-67-66-71 effort at the Ping An Bank Open in Beijing. Shot middle rounds of 67-66 at Topwin G&CC.
-
Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open: Strong season continued at the Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open, where he picked up his third top-10 of the year. Shot four par-or-better rounds at Nanjing Zhongshan International GC, including an opening, 5-under 67, to T6 with Christopher Brown, Hyowon Park, Daniel Nisbet, Yanwei Liu and Rohan Blizard.
-
Cadillac Championship: In his third Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series start, used a second-round 63, a career-low on this circuit to T9 at the Cadillac Championship in Chengdu. Finished at 17-under with six other players.
-
Henan Open: Finished third at the Henan Open, the opening event of the season. Seemed out of contention but had a strong back nine at the St. Andrews GC, playing bogey free over those holes, adding two birdies (Nos. 15 and 16) and rolling in an eight-foot par-saving putt on No. 18 to post at 1-under. Eventually fell a stroke short of the Zecheng Dou-Xinjun Zhang playoff that Dou won.
2015 Season
-
Hainan Open: His solid season got considerably better in late-November at the Hainan Open in Sanya. At Dragon Valley GC, had a disappointing 75-73 start in windy conditions then picked up his pace in the third round. Fired a 1-under 71 to move into a 12th-place tie with 18 holes to go. Trailed 54-hole leaders Mu Hu and Zecheng Dou by four strokes entering the final round. Shot the round of the day Sunday, a 5-under 67. Had four front-nine birdies then added two more by the time he had finished the 13th hole. Still trailed by two shots, but when Dou ran into trouble, making triple bogey at the par-4 15th, he was in position to win. Made an 18th-hole birdie and then watched as nobody could match his 2-under posted score. The victory was his first of any kind since he turned professional in 2012, and his ¥216,000 payday was the largest of his career. Moved to No. 7 on the Order of Merit, also a career-high position.
-
Lushan Open: Third top-10 of the year came at the Lushan Open in mid-October in Jiujiang. Had an up-and-down front nine on the final day at Lushan International GC. Opened birdie-birdie then made two consecutive bogeys before going birdie-bogey over his next two holes. Finished his nine with two more birdies to make the turn in 2-under. Was 2-over on the back nine for an even-par 70 and a T9 with Zheng Ouyang and Byungmin Cho.
-
Ping An Bank Open: Easily enjoyed his top performance on the circuit when he turned in a T4 at the Ping An Bank Open in mid-September in Beijing. Was par or better in all four rounds at Qinghe Bay GC to tie with Seungyun Lee and Niall Platt, a distant eight shots behind winner Eugene Wong.
2014 Season
-
Hainan Open: Enjoyed his top finish of the campaign when he T13 at the Hainan Open in Sanya.
-
Nine Dragons Open: Missed five consecutive cuts before he T60 at the Nine Dragons Open in Jiaxing in mid-November.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Made his first PGA TOUR China cut when he T37 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.