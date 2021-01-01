JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2013 TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Attended Saints-Georges High School in Quebec.
- Earliest golf memories include playing 54 holes a day as a kid.
- Favorite course is Bandon Dunes. Would like to play St. Andrews' Old Course.
- Says if he weren't a professional golfer he'd be a police officer.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf is playing hockey. Is a fan of the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby.
- Would like to trade places with Montreal Canadiens' defenseman P.K. Subban for a day.
- Favorite app is NHL Game Center. Favorite TV show is "That '70s Show" and movie is "Slap Shot." Enjoys pizza, kobe beef and carries pistachios in his golf bag as a snack.
- Bucket list includes traveling to China.
- Would put Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in a dream foursome.
- Never travels without his iPad.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Recorded weekend rounds of 66-69 to finish T9 at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
Players Cup: In fifth start of the season, closed with his best score of the week in the final round of the Players Cup, a 6-under 65 to finish T4.
2015 Season
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Began the final round in London in solo fourth, two shots off the lead and finished T8 to move up to 43rd on the season-ending Order of Merit.
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Needing a good finish at the Cape Breton Open to play his way inside the top 60 on the Order of Merit, shot four rounds under par to finish T10, earning him a spot in the Freedom 55 Financial Open field and exempt status for 2016.
The Great Waterway Classic: Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish T11 at The Great Waterway Classic.
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Finished T35 at the Florida Qualifying Tournament to improve on his past champion conditional status, allowing him to make four starts before the mid-season re-shuffle and improve his status thanks to three made cuts.
2014 Season
Made 11 starts on the Mackenzie Tour, making four cuts. Finished season 66th on the Order of Merit.
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Began the final round of The Wildfire Invitational in a tie for second, two shots off the lead, and shot a final round 70 to finish T5.
2013 Season
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and played his way into Final Stage, where he earned conditional status.
TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: Hovered near the lead the first two days and was just one shot behind 54-hole leader Trevor Murphy. Fired a 6-under 66 at Sunninngdale G&CC to overtake Murphy and win by one. Vaulted from No. 116 to No. 13 on the Order of Merit. Played his way into the Tour Championship of Canada and The Wildfire Invitational via his position on the Order of Merit.
The Players Cup: Monday qualified at the Players Cup and finished T22, which was enough to get him into the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship.