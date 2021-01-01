×
Jack Munro
Jack Munro

Jack Munro

Australia
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
183 lbs
83 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Shepparton, Australia
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR
72.75
72.75 Scoring Average

Performance
June 16, 1987

34

Shepparton, Australia

Gold Coast, Australia

Single

2013

$273,416

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Played in double-figure events for a second consecutive year, finishing 39th on the Order of Merit.

  • Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open: Posted his second top-10 of the season and fourth of his career when he finished T8 at the Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open in mid-November at the Orient G&CC.
  • Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season when he T9 at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open in early July. The top-10 was his third overall and first since a T7 at the 2015 Hainan Open.

2015 Season

Finished 30th on the final Order of Merit, saving his best golf for the end of the year. Withdrew from one tournament and missed three others in his first four starts. Made six of seven cuts the rest of the way, including a pair of top-10s late in the campaign.

  • Aboitiz Invitational: Shot a final-round 66 at the Aboitiz Invitational on the Asian Development Tour. Finished T17 with six others at Manila Southwoods G&CC.
  • PGM Terengganu Championship: Added a T27 on that circuit a month later at the PGM Terengganu Championship.
  • Hainan Open: Earned his second seventh-place finish in three starts with a T7 at the Hainan Open in late-November. After opening 73-76, played even-par Saturday at windswept Dragon Valley GC then turned in a 3-under 69 on the final day.
  • PGM LadaLangkawi Championship: On the Asian Development Tour, earned a top-10 after shooting a final-round 66 at the PGM LadaLangkawi Championship.
  • Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Had four par-or-better rounds at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open in mid-October, good enough for a 6-under total and a seventh-place performance at KingRun Nanshan GC.
  • Victorian Open: Began his season at the Victorian Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Finished 65th.

2014 Season

Split his time between the Asian Tour and the Asian Development Tour, with 15 Asian Tour starts and five made cuts and an additional 13 Development Tour appearances.

  • King's Cup: Best finish on the Asian Tour was a 12th-place showing at the King's Cup in late-November.
  • PGM Sabah Championship: Final top-10 of the campaign came in September, when he T7 at the PGM Sabah Championship. Shot a final-round 68 to tie with Rattanon Wannasrichan.
  • Linc Group Jakarta Invitational: Opened his season in early January, at the Linc Group Jakarta Invitational. Finished sixth in Indonesia, shooting four under-par rounds to finish solo sixth.
  • PGM Johnor Championship: Enjoyed three top-10s on the Asian Development Tour, his best effort a second-place showing at the PGM Johnor Championship in May. Finished regulation tied with PGA TOUR China player Shih Chang Chan then dropped a decision to Chan in the overtime.
  • Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Only other top-25 was a T24 in September at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.

2013 Season

Played in 10 Asian Development Tour events, making seven cuts.

  • PGM UMW Sabah Classic: T18 at the PGM UMW Sabah Classic.
  • PGM LADA Templer Park Masters: T16 at the PGM LADA Templer Park Masters.
  • PGM MNRB Sarawak Masters: T15 at the PGM MNRB Sarawak Masters.