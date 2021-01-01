|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jack Munro
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
183 lbs
83 kg
Weight
June 16, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Shepparton, Australia
Birthplace
Gold Coast, Australia
Residence
Single
Family
2013
Turned Pro
$273,416
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in double-figure events for a second consecutive year, finishing 39th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Finished 30th on the final Order of Merit, saving his best golf for the end of the year. Withdrew from one tournament and missed three others in his first four starts. Made six of seven cuts the rest of the way, including a pair of top-10s late in the campaign.
2014 Season
Split his time between the Asian Tour and the Asian Development Tour, with 15 Asian Tour starts and five made cuts and an additional 13 Development Tour appearances.
2013 Season
Played in 10 Asian Development Tour events, making seven cuts.