JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR China: 2015
PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)
- 2015 United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
- 2019 Macau Championship
Additional Victories (1)
-
2015 United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
Personal
- Attended Thomas Handley Secondary School in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.
- Biggest thrill in golf was making his professional debut at PGA TOUR Canada's The Great Waterway Classic the week after the 2013 U.S. Amateur.
- Would like to play soccer if he were not a professional golfer.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was watching the 2002 World Cup in Seoul.
- His favorite team as a child was the Korean national soccer team.
- Brookline CC is his favorite course among those he has played.
- Pebble Beach is the course he would most like to play.
- His lucky charm is a Canadian $1 coin.
- Favorite app is Kakao Talk and his favorite website is PGATOUR.com.
- Favorite college team is the New Mexico State University Aggies and favorite pro team is Manchester United.
- Favorite TV show is "Infinity Challenge" on Korean TV.
- Favorite movie is "Law Abiding Citizen".
- Favorite book is Bob Rotella's Golf Is Not a Game Of Perfect and favorite foods are Korean barbecue and kimchi stew.
- Favorite city is Victoria, British Columbia, and favorite restaurant is Cheesecake Factory.
- Favorite athlete is soccer player Ji Sung Park.
- Dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker and K.J. Choi.
- Winning the Masters and building his own academy are top items on his bucket list.
- Favorite quote is "Failure is not defeat until you stop trying."
- "We Are the Champions" by Queen would be his first-tee introduction selection.
- Picked golf over other sports because "It's more suitable to my personality."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
Macau Championship: Was a surprise winner in Macau. After coming into the event ranked 67th on the Order of Merit, found another gear at the season-ending event. Backed an opening, 8-under 63 with a 62 to hold an impressive five-stroke lead going into the weekend. Broke his own PGA TOUR Series-China 36-hole scoring mark, originally established at the 2016 Cadillac Championship. Continued his flawless play with a third-round 66. Followed that with a closing, bogey-free 68 Sunday to finish three strokes ahead of two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Zecheng Dou. It was his first win on the PGA TOUR Series-China since 2015 and made him the 14th player in history with multiple Tour victories.
-
DGB Financial Group Daegu Gyeongbuk Open: On the Korean Tour, used rounds of 67-68-72-68 to T7 with Soomin Lee, Junhyeok Park, Joungwhan Park and Changwon Han, three shots behind winner Bio Kim.
2018 Season
In 14 PGA TOUR Series-China starts, made nine cuts and had three top-10s, including a runner-up and third-place finish. Closed the year 17th on the Order of Merit.
-
Beijing Championship: Was one of three players to finish T9 overall thanks to four sub-par rounds. Made a hole-in-one at the par-3 sixth hole in the third round.
-
Guilin Championship: Coming off a T2 finish in his previous start at the Haikou Championship, he posted rounds of 66-67 on the weekend which led to a third-place finish. Saw his chances slip away when he made costly bogeys on No. 18 in each of his weekend rounds as he finished two strokes shy of Charlie Saxon.
-
Haikou Championship: One of three players in the field to record three straight sub-par rounds, including a closing-round 5-under-par 67 which led to a T2 finish.
-
Asia-Pacific Classic: On the Asian Tour, in Henan, China, three consecutive 70s followed by a final-round 68 earned him a solo-seventh finish, six shots behind winner John Catlin.
-
Shenzhou Peninsula Classic: Playing on the China Tour, finished T7 in Shenzhou, shooting opening and closing 69s.
2017 Season
Played his entire season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 16 appearances and only three made cuts. Best finish was a T40.
2016 Season
-
Buick Open: Completed his year in strong fashion, contending all week at the season-ending event. Couldn’t overcome a third-round 77 during cold, windy and rainy conditions at Foison GC in Guangzhou. Recovered well on the last day, with an even-par 72 to T9 with China’s Shaocai He.
-
Zhuhai Hengqing Phoenix Tree Open: Held the outright 36-hole lead after opening 68-68 at the difficult Orient G&CC. Fell from contention with a birdie-free, 4-over 75 Saturday. Came back strong on the final day, with an even-par 71 during windy conditions. Moved into third by himself, and his ?81,600 payday slid him into the top-10 on the Order of Merit, at No. 8.
-
Lanhai Open: Finished T9 with Mark Baldwin at the weather-shortened tournament at Lanhai International. The finish was his third consecutive top-10, thanks to rounds of 71-70-70. Ran his streak of consecutive under-par rounds to nine.
-
Cadillac Championship: Began the tournament in terrific form, shooting rounds of 64-62 to take a four-shot lead over Alex Kang through 36 holes. Fell into second place after a 2-under 70 Saturday, trailing Kang by four shots with 18 holes to play. Finished with a 3-under 69 at Chengdu Poly GC to T2 with Paul Imondi, six shots behind Kang’s winning score. Made four eagles during the week, including back-to-back eagles on Nos. 17 and 18 to close his second round. Became the first player in Series history with consecutive eagles.
2015 Season
-
Chongqing Open: Steady play on the weekend at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open in mid-October resulted in a T4 with Yi Cao and Rory Hie. Shared low-round-of-the-day honors with eventual winner Xinjun Zhang when they both shot 7-under 65s in the third round. The top-10 finish was his third of the campaign.
-
Cadillac Championship: Posted his second top-10 of the year when he T7 at the Cadillac Championship in mid-September. After opening 69-68, was tied for seventh with 36 holes to play. Notched a 1-under 71 Saturday and followed that with a second consecutive 71 on the final day to tie with amateur Cheng Jin and Yi Keun Chang, seven shots short of winner Bryden Macpherson.
-
Ping An China: In his Ping An China Tour debut, stumbled in the first round on his way to a 3-over 75. Made amends over his final 54 holes, with rounds of 70-71-70 to finish at 2-under and T12 with five others.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the RBC Canadian Open but missed the cut at Glen Abbey GC.
-
The Players Cup: Opened 68-68 at the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada's Players Cup in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in mid-July to sit three shots out of the lead at the halfway point. Fired an even-par 71 Saturday to drop back but recovered with a final-round 69 to vault into a T6 with Riley Wheeldon.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Made his Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season debut in early July. Was alone in second place through 54 holes of the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open after rounds of 67-68-66 left him four shots behind third-round leader Eric Onesi. Had an interesting start to his final round, opening bogey-eagle-bogey. Never recovered after that, recording five bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie to go with eight pars on his way to a 6-over 78 and a T46 finish.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Picked up his first victory since turning pro when he captured the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-May. Moved into the 36-hole lead when he shot a tournament-record, 8-under 64 on Friday. Maintained a one-shot advantage with a round to play after an even-par 72 in the final round. Was never really threatened on the final day, making his last birdie of the day on the 10th hole at Wuhan Yishan GC. Followed with eight consecutive pars to defeat fellow Canadian Eugene Wong by three strokes.
-
China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Even a second-round 75 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament couldn't derail him as he shot three 68s in his other three rounds to secure medalist honors and fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR China Series. Defeated Peter Cooke by four strokes.
2014 Season
Competed in seven events on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished with two top-25 finishes.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Started the Stonebrae Classic with rounds of 68-64-66, but a final-round 70 left him with a T21 finish.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Opened with 69-69 in his first tournament of the season at the Nova Scotia Open to T23.
2013 Season
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Made three starts on PGA TOUR Canada, with a best finish of T18 at the Great Waterway Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Member of 2009 Junior American Cup and 2009 British Columbia Eggs AAA Cups.
- Was the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2010, All-Conference first-team choice in 2012 and 2013 and an All-American Scholar in 2011-13.
- Won the prestigious Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island in 2012.
- Final event as an amateur was the 2013 U.S. Amateur at Brookline CC near Boston.