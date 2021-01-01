Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2015 Lost to Padraig Harrington, The Honda Classic

Lost to Padraig Harrington, The Honda Classic 2017 Lost to Jordan Spieth, Travelers Championship

Lost to Jordan Spieth, Travelers Championship 2020 Defeated Collin Morikawa, Charles Schwab Challenge

National Teams

2017 Presidents Cup

2013 Palmer Cup

Personal

Did not play high school golf, instead competing on both the national and international levels while earning his academic diploma.

Turned pro after two years at Florida State.

Father, Jay, is the former director of men's tennis for the USTA, and has served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Davis Cup and Olympic tennis teams and was head coach of the 2012 U.S. Olympic tennis team.

If not a professional golfer, he would be a professional tennis player.

Had his first hole-in-one at age 13.

During off weeks, he enjoys spending time on his boat.

Favorite quote is "Winning means you're willing to go longer, work harder and give more than anyone else."

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

The Open Championship: Finished T8 at The Open Championship, his first top-10 in four starts at the event. Led the field in Scrambling (80.00 percent).

Finished T8 at The Open Championship, his first top-10 in four starts at the event. Led the field in Scrambling (80.00 percent). U.S. Open: Finished T7 at the U.S. Open in June, his third career top-10 in a major championship and second at the U.S. Open.

Finished T7 at the U.S. Open in June, his third career top-10 in a major championship and second at the U.S. Open. AT&T Byron Nelson: Recorded four scores in the 60s at the AT&T Byron Nelson to earn a T3, his second top-10 in three starts at the event.

Recorded four scores in the 60s at the AT&T Byron Nelson to earn a T3, his second top-10 in three starts at the event. THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded fourth top-10 finish of the season at THE PLAYERS Championship, closing with a final-round 67 to tie for ninth.

Recorded fourth top-10 finish of the season at THE PLAYERS Championship, closing with a final-round 67 to tie for ninth. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Made a 30-foot, 7-inch eagle putt at the 72nd hole to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two strokes over Maverick McNealy, earning his fourth PGA TOUR win and first since the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. Victory came in his 152nd career start at the age of 27 years, 10 months, 7 days. Made four eagles (No.6/PB/R2, No. 4/PB/R3, No. 2/PB/R4, No. 18/PB, R4) for the first time on the PGA TOUR and became the fourth on record (since 1983) to do so at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Marked his third top-10 in three starts at the event.

2020 Season

Won his third career PGA TOUR title the Charles Schwab Challenge and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fourth time, finishing the season tied with Hideki Matsuyama for No. 15 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his fifth season qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs and first since 2017-18. Victory came in the PGA TOUR’s first event back from the suspension of the season due to COVID-19 and in a playoff against Collin Morikawa. Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 7 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Recorded six top-five finishes, all coming within an eight-start stretch, and made 15 cuts in 17 starts. Played 32 consecutive rounds of par-or-better scores (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP-RBC Heritage), the longest streak of any player during the season. Led the PGA TOUR in Scrambling (67.45 percent).

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Finished solo-third at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his sixth top-five in an eight-start stretch. Represented his first top-10 at the event and third in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Finished solo-third at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his sixth top-five in an eight-start stretch. Represented his first top-10 at the event and third in the FedExCup Playoffs. World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Earned his fifth top-five in a six-start stretch, finishing T2 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Played the event for the first time since it moved to TPC Southwind, site of his first two wins on the PGA TOUR. Earned a spot in the 2020 U.S. Open as the only player in the top 10 not otherwise exempt.

Earned his fifth top-five in a six-start stretch, finishing T2 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Played the event for the first time since it moved to TPC Southwind, site of his first two wins on the PGA TOUR. Earned a spot in the 2020 U.S. Open as the only player in the top 10 not otherwise exempt. Charles Schwab Challenge: Earned his third PGA TOUR title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the first TOUR event following the suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Made a par at the first extra hole, the par-4 17th, while Morikawa missed a par putt to extend the playoff. Each of his previous two victories also came during the second week of June (2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic). Moved to No. 11 in the FedExCup standings, reaching that mark for the first time since the start of the 2017-18 season. 72-hole score of 265 marked the first score of 265 or better in his career.

Earned his third PGA TOUR title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the first TOUR event following the suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Made a par at the first extra hole, the par-4 17th, while Morikawa missed a par putt to extend the playoff. Each of his previous two victories also came during the second week of June (2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic). Moved to No. 11 in the FedExCup standings, reaching that mark for the first time since the start of the 2017-18 season. 72-hole score of 265 marked the first score of 265 or better in his career. The Honda Classic: Recorded his third consecutive top-10 on TOUR with a T4 at The Honda Classic. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75).

Recorded his third consecutive top-10 on TOUR with a T4 at The Honda Classic. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his best result since a runner-up at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open.

2019 Season

Made 15 cuts in 20 starts with one top-10 and three additional top-25s to finish No. 131 in the FedExCup standings and miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with five starts available to earn 15 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

Puerto Rico Open: Shot a final-round 66 to finish T2 at the Puerto Rico Open, his fifth runner-up on the PGA TOUR and first since losing to Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the 2017 Travelers Championship. Led the field in Putting Average (1.614).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in as many attempts on TOUR. With only one top-10 (at the U.S. Open), marked his first season on the PGA TOUR he failed to record multiple top-10s. Made 18 cuts in 23 starts while dealing with a wrist injury which caused him to end his season at No. 70 in the FedExCup.

BMW Championship: Qualified for the BMW Championship, the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events, for the fourth consecutive season. Withdrew prior to the start of the tournament due to an ongoing wrist injury. Dropped to No. 70 in the FedExCup standings, the first time in his career he did not end the season among the top 30.

Qualified for the BMW Championship, the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events, for the fourth consecutive season. Withdrew prior to the start of the tournament due to an ongoing wrist injury. Dropped to No. 70 in the FedExCup standings, the first time in his career he did not end the season among the top 30. U.S. Open: Entering the final round of the U.S. Open tied for the lead and in the final pairing, posted a 73 to finish T6, his first top-10 in a major. Began the third round 11 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson and shot a third-round 4-under 66, one of just three sub-70 rounds on Saturday. Marked his 100th PGA TOUR start and fourth in the U.S. Open.

2017 Season

Advanced to the season-ending TOUR Championship for the third consecutive season, finishing No. 16 in the FedExCup standings with 20 made cuts in 26 starts. Turned in six top-10 finishes for the third straight season, highlighted by his second TOUR victory, winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic in back-to-back years.

Presidents Cup: In his first appearance in the Presidents Cup, went 2-1 at Liberty National to help lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International Team, becoming the youngest player and first rookie to clinch the winning point for the victorious U.S. squad. With victory all but assured, accounted for one of just three victories for the Americans during the singles competition on the final day, defeating Si Woo Kim, 2 and 1. Took a 3-up lead over Kim to the 15th hole, then halved the hole with a par to clinch at least a half point to secure victory for the United States. Later won the match on the par-4 17th with a par. Teamed with Justin Thomas in Saturday afternoon Four-ball to defeat Jhonattan Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama, 3 and 2.

In his first appearance in the Presidents Cup, went 2-1 at Liberty National to help lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International Team, becoming the youngest player and first rookie to clinch the winning point for the victorious U.S. squad. With victory all but assured, accounted for one of just three victories for the Americans during the singles competition on the final day, defeating Si Woo Kim, 2 and 1. Took a 3-up lead over Kim to the 15th hole, then halved the hole with a par to clinch at least a half point to secure victory for the United States. Later won the match on the par-4 17th with a par. Teamed with Justin Thomas in Saturday afternoon Four-ball to defeat Jhonattan Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama, 3 and 2. John Deere Classic: Highlighted by an 8-under 63 in round three of the John Deere Classic, found himself within two strokes of Patrick Rodgers' 16-under 197 lead headed into the final round. Finished with a 1-under 70 at TPC Deere Run to claim a share of fifth place at 15-under 269 in his debut in the Quad Cities tournament.

Highlighted by an 8-under 63 in round three of the John Deere Classic, found himself within two strokes of Patrick Rodgers' 16-under 197 lead headed into the final round. Finished with a 1-under 70 at TPC Deere Run to claim a share of fifth place at 15-under 269 in his debut in the Quad Cities tournament. Travelers Championship: Lost in a playoff to fellow Class of 2011 alum Jordan Spieth at the Travelers Championship. Came back from three strokes with three birdies on his last six holes to get to 12-under 268 to force sudden death with Spieth, who led after 18, 36 and 54. On the first extra hole, No. 18, Spieth made birdie after holing his shot from the greenside bunker and Berger was unable to make his long putt. Marked his second playoff appearance and second loss (2015 Honda Classic/Padraig Harrington).

Lost in a playoff to fellow Class of 2011 alum Jordan Spieth at the Travelers Championship. Came back from three strokes with three birdies on his last six holes to get to 12-under 268 to force sudden death with Spieth, who led after 18, 36 and 54. On the first extra hole, No. 18, Spieth made birdie after holing his shot from the greenside bunker and Berger was unable to make his long putt. Marked his second playoff appearance and second loss (2015 Honda Classic/Padraig Harrington). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Became the fourth player in the 60-year history of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to successfully defend their title and just the second since the event moved to TPC Southwind in 1989. Started the final round three shots back and posted one of two bogey-free rounds on Sunday, a 66, to win his second PGA TOUR title in his 74th career start at the age of 24 years, 2 months, 4 days. Became the third player to successfully defend a title in the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season (behind Justin Thomas/CIMB Classic and Hideki Matsuyama/Waste Management Phoenix Open). Moved to 10th in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 5 in the Presidents Cup U.S. Team standings.

Became the fourth player in the 60-year history of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to successfully defend their title and just the second since the event moved to TPC Southwind in 1989. Started the final round three shots back and posted one of two bogey-free rounds on Sunday, a 66, to win his second PGA TOUR title in his 74th career start at the age of 24 years, 2 months, 4 days. Became the third player to successfully defend a title in the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season (behind Justin Thomas/CIMB Classic and Hideki Matsuyama/Waste Management Phoenix Open). Moved to 10th in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 5 in the Presidents Cup U.S. Team standings. Shell Houston Open: A year after finishing T5 at the Golf Club of Houston, posted rounds of 70-67-71-67 to finish solo-fifth at the Shell Houston Open, seven strokes behind Russell Henley.

A year after finishing T5 at the Golf Club of Houston, posted rounds of 70-67-71-67 to finish solo-fifth at the Shell Houston Open, seven strokes behind Russell Henley. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Bounced back from an opening round even-par 71 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with rounds of 66-66-68 over the final three days to finish in a tie for seventh.

Bounced back from an opening round even-par 71 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with rounds of 66-66-68 over the final three days to finish in a tie for seventh. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Making his second start of the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season, recorded a runner-up finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, seven shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Marked his second straight top-15 in China in as many starts.

2016 Season

In his sophomore season on TOUR, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs, qualifying for all four events for the second consecutive season. Recorded 12 top-25 finishes from 26 starts. Of those, three were top-five showings, including his maiden PGA TOUR title. Ended his season No. 26 in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: For the second consecutive season, played his way into the TOUR Championship via a top finish at the BMW Championship. Started the week at No. 31 in the standings, but moved to No. 26 after rounds of 70-68-71-69 at Crooked Stick. Went on to finish T15 at East Lake to wrap up his season at No. 26 in the FedExCup.

For the second consecutive season, played his way into the TOUR Championship via a top finish at the BMW Championship. Started the week at No. 31 in the standings, but moved to No. 26 after rounds of 70-68-71-69 at Crooked Stick. Went on to finish T15 at East Lake to wrap up his season at No. 26 in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Finished T10 at the BMW Championship to move to No. 26 in the FedExCup standings, earning a return trip to the TOUR Championship.

Finished T10 at the BMW Championship to move to No. 26 in the FedExCup standings, earning a return trip to the TOUR Championship. Travelers Championship: Took a three-shot lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship but posted a 4-over 74 to finish T5. Shot a career-low 62 in the third round to take his second 54-hole lead on TOUR.

Took a three-shot lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship but posted a 4-over 74 to finish T5. Shot a career-low 62 in the third round to take his second 54-hole lead on TOUR. PGA Championship: Returned to competition after shoulder injury, at the PGA Championship, finishing T73.

Returned to competition after shoulder injury, at the PGA Championship, finishing T73. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: After hitting opening tee shot, withdrew from the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational due to a strained left shoulder. Was forced to withdraw from The Open Championship.

After hitting opening tee shot, withdrew from the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational due to a strained left shoulder. Was forced to withdraw from The Open Championship. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Converted a three-stroke lead after 36 and 54 holes into a three-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his first on the PGA TOUR in his 50th TOUR start at the age of 23 years, 2 months, 5 days. Held PGA TOUR veterans Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker at bay in the final round, with the pair finishing T2 alongside Berger's fellow Florida Seminole Brooks Koepka. Ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, becoming the fourth out of the last five FedEx St. Jude Classic champions inside the top 20 for Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Won in his first start at TPC Southwind, becoming the third player since 2012 to win in his first start in the event (Dustin Johnson/2012, Harris English/2013).

Converted a three-stroke lead after 36 and 54 holes into a three-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his first on the PGA TOUR in his 50th TOUR start at the age of 23 years, 2 months, 5 days. Held PGA TOUR veterans Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker at bay in the final round, with the pair finishing T2 alongside Berger's fellow Florida Seminole Brooks Koepka. Ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, becoming the fourth out of the last five FedEx St. Jude Classic champions inside the top 20 for Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Won in his first start at TPC Southwind, becoming the third player since 2012 to win in his first start in the event (Dustin Johnson/2012, Harris English/2013). THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted a T9 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship in his 48th career PGA TOUR start.

Posted a T9 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship in his 48th career PGA TOUR start. Masters Tournament: In his first start at the Masters, posted scores of 73-71-74-71--289 to T10 at 1-under-par with four others. The top-10 finish at Augusta National marked his fourth major championship start and best finish (bettering a T28 at the 2014 U.S. Open).

In his first start at the Masters, posted scores of 73-71-74-71--289 to T10 at 1-under-par with four others. The top-10 finish at Augusta National marked his fourth major championship start and best finish (bettering a T28 at the 2014 U.S. Open). Shell Houston Open: Took 12 starts in the season to earn his first top-10 which came at the Shell Houston Open (T5). Made nine birdies, offsetting three bogeys to post a 6-under 66 in the final round and tie for fifth with Russell Henley. Led the field with a total of 23 birdies.

Took 12 starts in the season to earn his first top-10 which came at the Shell Houston Open (T5). Made nine birdies, offsetting three bogeys to post a 6-under 66 in the final round and tie for fifth with Russell Henley. Led the field with a total of 23 birdies. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Charley Hoffman to finish third in his debut at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December.

2015 Season

Named the PGA TOUR's Rookie of the Year. Thanks to 15 top-25 finishes in just 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship, including a playoff loss in South Florida, was one of nine PGA TOUR rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Was the only rookie to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, where he ended his season ranked 11th in the FedExCup standings. Only Jordan Spieth in 2013 (seventh) finished a rookie season on TOUR higher in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T12 at the TOUR championship by Coca-Cola.

Finished T12 at the TOUR championship by Coca-Cola. BMW Championship: Made five birdies and three bogeys in the final round at the BMW Championship to post a 2-under 69 and finish alone in second place, six strokes behind Jason Day. With his solo-second finish, moved from No. 46 to ninth in the FedExCup standings and into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (one of four players to play his way into the top 30). Collected his sixth top-10 in 30 starts.

Made five birdies and three bogeys in the final round at the BMW Championship to post a 2-under 69 and finish alone in second place, six strokes behind Jason Day. With his solo-second finish, moved from No. 46 to ninth in the FedExCup standings and into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (one of four players to play his way into the top 30). Collected his sixth top-10 in 30 starts. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a T6 with David Hearn at TPC Louisiana.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a T6 with David Hearn at TPC Louisiana. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, made an elusive albatross in the third round on the par-5 sixth hole (4-iron) from 237 yards. Went on that day to post a 2, 3, 4 and 5 on Bay Hill's four par 5s. By doing so, became the third player since 1983 to post a 2, 3, 4 and 5 on four par-5s in a round. The others were Tag Ridings (third round of the 2005 Humana Challenge) and Geoff Ogilvy (first round of the 2006 Honda Classic). His albatross was the 121st on the PGA TOUR since the TOUR began keeping records in 1970 and the first at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Finished T13.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, made an elusive albatross in the third round on the par-5 sixth hole (4-iron) from 237 yards. Went on that day to post a 2, 3, 4 and 5 on Bay Hill's four par 5s. By doing so, became the third player since 1983 to post a 2, 3, 4 and 5 on four par-5s in a round. The others were Tag Ridings (third round of the 2005 Humana Challenge) and Geoff Ogilvy (first round of the 2006 Honda Classic). His albatross was the 121st on the PGA TOUR since the TOUR began keeping records in 1970 and the first at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Finished T13. The Honda Classic: Two weeks later and just down I-95, a few miles from his Jupiter, Fla., home, posted a career-low, 6-under 64 in the final round of The Honda Classic to take the clubhouse lead at 6-under 274. He watched the telecast and hit practice balls for nearly an hour before 2005 Honda Classic champion Padraig Harrington sank a 16-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to join him at 6-under and force a playoff. Following a pair of pars back at the par-5 18th hole, the first extra hole, his bid for victory ended when his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole went into the water hazard.

Two weeks later and just down I-95, a few miles from his Jupiter, Fla., home, posted a career-low, 6-under 64 in the final round of The Honda Classic to take the clubhouse lead at 6-under 274. He watched the telecast and hit practice balls for nearly an hour before 2005 Honda Classic champion Padraig Harrington sank a 16-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to join him at 6-under and force a playoff. Following a pair of pars back at the par-5 18th hole, the first extra hole, his bid for victory ended when his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole went into the water hazard. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Posted a T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Rounds of 67-66-69-70 led to a 15-under 272 total, seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker.

Posted a T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Rounds of 67-66-69-70 led to a 15-under 272 total, seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. Waste Management Phoenix Open: At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, made five consecutive birdies in the first round at TPC Scottsdale, en route to a 5-under 65. Ensuing rounds of 69-71-69 resulted in a T10 with four others.

At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, made five consecutive birdies in the first round at TPC Scottsdale, en route to a 5-under 65. Ensuing rounds of 69-71-69 resulted in a T10 with four others. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Held a share of the first-round lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before finishing T51. It was his first PGA TOUR lead after any round

2014 Season

Finished the season with 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts, which included a T2, two T3s, two T7s and 10 top-25s. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (15th on the money list), ending the Regular Season with T11 or better finishes in three of his last four starts. Was second on Tour in Total Driving and eighth in Driving Distance (308.4 yards per drive).

Hotel Fitness Championship: Best performance in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a T19 at the opening Hotel Fitness Championship.

Best performance in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a T19 at the opening Hotel Fitness Championship. Stonebrae Classic: Entered the final round of the Stonbrae Classic one shot off the lead after a bogey-free 62 in the third round. Eagled the third hole Sunday and eventually finished with a 68 for a T2, three shots behind winner Tony Finau.

Entered the final round of the Stonbrae Classic one shot off the lead after a bogey-free 62 in the third round. Eagled the third hole Sunday and eventually finished with a 68 for a T2, three shots behind winner Tony Finau. Midwest Classic: Continued his good play in Springfield, Mo., with a T11 that featured a third-round 65.

Continued his good play in Springfield, Mo., with a T11 that featured a third-round 65. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a bogey-free 65 in the third round, at the Albertsons Boise Open in July to finish T7.

Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a bogey-free 65 in the third round, at the Albertsons Boise Open in July to finish T7. U.S. Open: In June, qualified for the U.S. Open. Caught a lot of attention Sunday when he fired a 66 at Pinehurst No. 2 to finish T28 in his first U.S. Open appearance.

In June, qualified for the U.S. Open. Caught a lot of attention Sunday when he fired a 66 at Pinehurst No. 2 to finish T28 in his first U.S. Open appearance. El Bosque Mexico Championship: Posted rounds of 71-67-74-68 for a T3 performance at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April.

Posted rounds of 71-67-74-68 for a T3 performance at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. Panama Claro Championship: Shot consecutive 68s in the first two rounds of the Panama Claro Championship. Was T8 after a 70 in the third round. Made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch to close with a 67, good for a T3 showing.

Shot consecutive 68s in the first two rounds of the Panama Claro Championship. Was T8 after a 70 in the third round. Made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch to close with a 67, good for a T3 showing. Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Made 13 birdies and an eagle over consecutive rounds of 64 to open the Brasil Champions, placing him solo second after 36 holes. Rounds of 71-69 on the weekend led to a T7 finish, his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10.

2013 Season

Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events after leaving FSU following his sophomore year, missing his first three cuts before finishing T47 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished runner-up at the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Plantation Reserve Golf Course and Club in Plantation, Fla. to secure his spot in the Q-School Finals and a Tour card for 2014. Opened with rounds of 71-75 at the Finals, jumping 94 spots to T24 after firing a third-round 63 at PGA West in the Q-School Finals. The 9-under round featured seven birdies and an eagle and a second nine of 29 in which he played the last eight holes in 7-under. He would close with 68-68-73 to finish T32, securing good status for the start of 2014.

Amateur Highlights