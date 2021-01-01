Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2016

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2018 John Deere Classic

National Teams

2013 Walker Cup

2013 Palmer Cup

Personal

Attended Torrey Pines High School in San Diego.

If not a golfer, would like to be an ESPN golf analyst.

Favorite athletes are Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Aaron Rodgers.

Special Interests

Sports, sleeping, listening to music

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season and earned first career PGA TOUR victory by winning the John Deere Classic. In 27 starts, missed more cuts (17) than he made (10), including the first two FedExCup Playoffs events to end his season No. 81 in the FedExCup. Became one of 11 first-time PGA TOUR winners during the season with his victory at the John Deere Classic, his lone top-10 among four top-25s.

John Deere Classic: Recorded rounds of 63-64-64-66–257 (-27) to win the John Deere Classic by eight strokes for his first career PGA TOUR victory. Score was 10th in TOUR history of 257 or better. The eight-shot margin of victory was the largest in the history of the event (previous: 4/JP Hayes/2002) and tied Dustin Johnson (Sentry Tournament of Champions) and Francesco Molinari (Quicken Loans National) for the largest during the 2017-18 season. Previous-best result on the PGA TOUR was T3 at the 2016 Safeway Open. Had recorded four scores of 65-or-better in 254 career rounds on TOUR entering the week before recording one in each of the first three rounds.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 28 starts during his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his first top-10 finish at the season-opening Safeway Open. Did not crack the top 10 again, but managed six top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 100 in the FedExCup standings following missed cuts at the opening two FedExCup Playoffs events.

Safeway Open: In the season's first event, the Safeway Open, overcame a 1-over 73 in the first round at Silverado Resort and Spa with scores of 67-65-67 to finish T3 at 16-under 272. Offset six bogeys with 22 birdies on the week in Napa Valley to claim his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in 34 starts.

2016 Season

Played consistently in his rookie season, making 22 cuts in 29 starts. Recorded four top-25 finishes, with a best result of T11 at Barbasol Championship, where he posted four rounds in the 60s for the only time in the season. One of seven rookies who advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished No. 118 after missing the cut at The Barclays to end his season.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two third-place finishes, five top-10s, eight top-25s and 19 cuts made. Led the Tour in the All-Around Ranking. Was 35th in the final priority-ranking order. Survived the cut in eight of his first 10 starts. After a missed cut at the Stonebrae Classic and a T41 at the Utah Championship, found himself outside the top 25 at No. 26. Closed the Regular Season making his last four cuts, which included a T3 at the Digital Ally Open and an 8th at the WinCo Foods Portland Open. The Digital Ally finish moved him up to No. 20 and the timely Portland performance wrapped up the 13th spot on the money list, which secured his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16. Led the Tour in the All-Around Ranking through the end of the Regular Season. Played all 21 Regular Season events. Made two of four cuts in the Finals, with a T29 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship his best finish. Withdrew after the first round of the Web.com Tour Championship, citing flu-like systems. Finished No. 82 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Recorded another top-five finish at the Albertsons Boise Open. Fired a bogey-free 63 in the final round that pushed him to a T5.

Recorded another top-five finish at the Albertsons Boise Open. Fired a bogey-free 63 in the final round that pushed him to a T5. Rust-Oleum Championship: Added momentum recording a T3 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in Ohio to get to No. 19 on the money list. Was three shots back after 36 holes, with rounds of 68-66, and two back after a Saturday 66. On Sunday, birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 led to a final-round 68 and a T2, his first top-five performance on Tour since a T2 at the 2014 Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Added momentum recording a T3 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in Ohio to get to No. 19 on the money list. Was three shots back after 36 holes, with rounds of 68-66, and two back after a Saturday 66. On Sunday, birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 led to a final-round 68 and a T2, his first top-five performance on Tour since a T2 at the 2014 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Greater Dallas Open: Earned first top-10 at the Greater Dallas Open in early June. After a 67-64 start, climbed within three of the lead after third-round 69. Struggled much of the final round but closed his day with two birdies for a T8.

2014 Season

Played 17 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had two top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 48th on the money list. Had a respectable run in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, making the last three cuts and posting T27, T32 and T14 finishes. Finished 61st in the priority ranking, 11 spots behind the 50th and final card issued. Was 4th in Greens In Regulation (74.56).

Web.com Tour Q-School: Turned pro after attending Cal in the fall of 2013 and competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.

Turned pro after attending Cal in the fall of 2013 and competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Had a good run in July and August, recording four top-25s over a five-tournament swing, capped by a T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Fired a 20-under 268 that week to finish one back of champion Cameron Percy. Forfeited his chance at victory when he improperly picked up his ball in the rough on the 72nd hole, resulting in a one-shot penalty and a missed playoff opportunity.

Had a good run in July and August, recording four top-25s over a five-tournament swing, capped by a T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Fired a 20-under 268 that week to finish one back of champion Cameron Percy. Forfeited his chance at victory when he improperly picked up his ball in the rough on the 72nd hole, resulting in a one-shot penalty and a missed playoff opportunity. Cleveland Open: His Qualifying School status resulted in limited access early in the season, thus his fourth Korn Ferry Tour event did not come until the second week in June, at the Cleveland Open. A steady week (69-68-69-69) led to a T10, his first Tour top-10.

His Qualifying School status resulted in limited access early in the season, thus his fourth Korn Ferry Tour event did not come until the second week in June, at the Cleveland Open. A steady week (69-68-69-69) led to a T10, his first Tour top-10. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Received an invitation from Jack Nicklaus to play in the Memorial Tournament the first week in June (missed cut).

Received an invitation from Jack Nicklaus to play in the Memorial Tournament the first week in June (missed cut). Farmers Insurance Open: Made his pro debut at the PGA TOUR's Farmers Insurance Open in his hometown area of San Diego in January (missed cut).

2013 Season

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Played the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament as an amateur (was still enrolled at Cal and competing on the golf team). Opened strong with 68-69-66 before disappointing final three rounds of 70-74-75 to finish T56. Had the option to activate his membership at any time during the 2014 season, provided he declared his professional intentions. Two days after Q-School, he announced he had turned pro.

Amateur Highlights