Michael Kim
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
July 14, 1993
Birthday
28
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Houston, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
University of California-Berkeley
College
2013
Turned Pro
$3,622,418
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season and earned first career PGA TOUR victory by winning the John Deere Classic. In 27 starts, missed more cuts (17) than he made (10), including the first two FedExCup Playoffs events to end his season No. 81 in the FedExCup. Became one of 11 first-time PGA TOUR winners during the season with his victory at the John Deere Classic, his lone top-10 among four top-25s.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 28 starts during his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his first top-10 finish at the season-opening Safeway Open. Did not crack the top 10 again, but managed six top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 100 in the FedExCup standings following missed cuts at the opening two FedExCup Playoffs events.
2016 Season
Played consistently in his rookie season, making 22 cuts in 29 starts. Recorded four top-25 finishes, with a best result of T11 at Barbasol Championship, where he posted four rounds in the 60s for the only time in the season. One of seven rookies who advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished No. 118 after missing the cut at The Barclays to end his season.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two third-place finishes, five top-10s, eight top-25s and 19 cuts made. Led the Tour in the All-Around Ranking. Was 35th in the final priority-ranking order. Survived the cut in eight of his first 10 starts. After a missed cut at the Stonebrae Classic and a T41 at the Utah Championship, found himself outside the top 25 at No. 26. Closed the Regular Season making his last four cuts, which included a T3 at the Digital Ally Open and an 8th at the WinCo Foods Portland Open. The Digital Ally finish moved him up to No. 20 and the timely Portland performance wrapped up the 13th spot on the money list, which secured his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16. Led the Tour in the All-Around Ranking through the end of the Regular Season. Played all 21 Regular Season events. Made two of four cuts in the Finals, with a T29 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship his best finish. Withdrew after the first round of the Web.com Tour Championship, citing flu-like systems. Finished No. 82 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.
2014 Season
Played 17 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had two top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 48th on the money list. Had a respectable run in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, making the last three cuts and posting T27, T32 and T14 finishes. Finished 61st in the priority ranking, 11 spots behind the 50th and final card issued. Was 4th in Greens In Regulation (74.56).
2013 Season
Amateur Highlights