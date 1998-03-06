JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Younger brother, Bo, is an accomplished player who is verbally committed to play college golf at Oklahoma State. His younger sister, Grace, is also a highly ranked amateur.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his third season on that circuit, his first as a professional. Recorded a third-place finish for his lone top-10 among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 45th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
Guangzhou Open: Finished T3 at the weather-shortened tournament in mid-July the same week his younger brother, Bo, was finishing runner-up at the U.S. Junior Amateur in Ohio, losing to Preston Summerhays. Shot rounds of 68-64 to finish at 6-under, the best finish from a player from China during the week.
2015 Season
AJGA Tournament: Added 18th-place finish at the AJGA Tournament of Champions.
Nine Dragons Open: In defense of his Nine Dragons Open title, had a solid showing in his return to Nine Dragons GC in Jiaxing. Turned in rounds of 70-74-72-69 to give him a solo-10th-place finish. In his final-round 69, overcame a double bogey-5 on No. 4 to post five back-nine birdies, including birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to close his round.
U.S. Junior Amateur: Also qualified for match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur in South Carolina. Lost in 23 holes to Norway's Kristoffer Reitan.
Cadillac Championship: Returning to the professional ranks, opened 68-67 at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing in mid-September and held a share of the 36-hole lead with Xinjun Zhang and Junghwan Lee. Fell from contention with a 3-over 75 Sunday but came back with a 3-under 69 on the final day to T7 with Yi Keun Chang and Justin Shin.
Sahalee Players Championship: Added 18th-place finish at the Sahalee Players Championship.
Lanhai Open: First PGA TOUR China Series' top-10 in 2015 came when he rebounded from an opening, 3-over 75 in the first round of the Lanhai Open and was 4-under the rest of the week to finish T7 with Thomas Petersson.
Trans-Mississippi Championship: During the Series' break, traveled to the U.S. and played in the Trans-Mississippi Championship. Had a solid showing at Flint Hills National GC in Andover, Kan. Used a final-round 69 to T12 with Ryan Zech.
2014 Season
Hainan Open: Picked up his third consecutive top-10 and played well a week after winning his first title. Opened with rounds of 72-72 at the Hainan Open in Sanya, stumbled to a 2-over 74 Saturday then added one more 72 to T9 with Quincy Quek, Todd Baek and Dong Su.
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Broke through in a big way at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open in his previous start, a harbinger of things to come. Took the 36-hole lead after rounds of 68-69 left him at 7-under and a stroke ahead of Brett Drewitt, Shih Chang Chan and Hoon Heui Lee. Dropped into a solo third with a Saturday 71 at St. Andrews Zhengzhou GC. Settled on a solo-third performance with a final-round 76 as Hao Tong Li ran away from the field with an eight-shot win.
Nine Dragons Open: At the 2014 Nine Dragons Open, was two strokes behind leader Lucas Lee with three holes to play in Jiaxing. Finished par-birdie-par, while Brazil's Lucas Lee was going bogey-bogey-bogey. Made history by becoming the first amateur to win on PGA TOUR China and breaking Jeunghun Wang's record as the youngest winner on Tour.
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: In October, played well through three rounds of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne GC in October. Shot a final-round 76 to fall into a T12 with two others, well behind winner Antonio Murdaca.
2013 Season
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Finished 17th at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
Foshan Open: Also made several professional starts, his best finish a 59th-place showing at the Foshan Open on the European Challenge Tour.
AJGA Ping Phoenix Junior: In early June, was a stroke off the lead with a round to play at the AJGA Ping Phoenix Junior in Tempe, Ariz. Shot a final-round 73 to drop into a T4 with Corey Shaun, four strokes shy of winner Jens Verhey.
U.S. Junior Amateur: Made it to match play of the U.S. Junior Amateur, losing 1-down to Jeffrey Swegle in the first round.
Junior at Penn State: At the Junior at Penn State in State College, Pa., held a one-shot lead with 18 holes to play but fell by two strokes to Cole Miller. Shot a final-round 73 to Miller's 70.
American Junior Golf Association Ravenwood Junior: Played a full amateur slate in the U.S. in 2013, winning the American Junior Golf Association Ravenwood Junior at Ravenwood GC in Victor, N.Y., the highlight of his season. Opened with rounds of 71-73 and was five shots off Ethan DeForest's 36-hole lead in the 54-hole event. Shot a final-round 66 to defeat Tony Gil by two shots in an event that finished on Independence Day in the United States.
