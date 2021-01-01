JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
Forme Tour: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2014 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp
Additional Victories (1)
2014 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2017 Lost to Kyle Thompson, Eric Axley, Adam Schenk, Lincoln Land Charity Championship
Personal
- Attended Edmond (Oklahoma) North High School.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was watching his younger sister, Eloise, perform on Broadway.
- Puts skydiving on his bucket list and says his favorite quote is "The easiest day was yesterday."
- Favorites include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, "Suits," "Homeland" and the Dominican Republic.
- Not many people know he was a twin sister, Sami.
- Favorite golf memory is beating his father for the first time.
- Augusta National is his favorite golf course among those he has been able to play.
- Never travels without a pillow.
- Diehard fan of the NBA's Oklahoma Thunder.
- His favorite movie is "American Sniper," Toby Keith is his favorite entertainer and his favorite book is Primary Success.
- His father, Brad, Jordan Cook and David Kurtz would round out his dream foursome.
- First tee walk-up song would be "Low Rider."
- A charity he supports is the Russell Westbook Why Not Foundation. "The mission of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation is to inspire the lives of children, empower them to ask "Why Not?" and teach them to never give up."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Finished the season at No. 81 on the Regular Season money list. Notched two top-10 finishes in 10 events. Recorded a career-low round of 66 twice (Lincoln Land Charity Championship/RD 3, Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae/RD 2).
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: T2 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.
70 Avianca Colombia Open: Opened the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T20 at the 70th Avianca Colombia Open in February.
2016 Season
Made nine cuts in 13 starts, collecting three top-10s and two other top-25s to finish the year ranked 39th on the Order of Merit.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Closed the year with a T105 finish at the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn low conditional status for the 2017 season.
Shell Championship: Placed a T9 at the Shell Championship.
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Followed with a solo ninth at the VISA Open de Argentina.
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Diners Club: Collected his trio of top-10s on last three starts of the year, starting with a season-best T5 at the Lexus Peru Open.
ATB Financial Classic: Made the cut in two of four starts on the Mackenzie Tour, where his best finish was T11 at the ATB Financial Classic.
Mazatlan Open: Claimed back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T3 at the Mazatlan, Mexico Q-School in January.
2015 Season
Personal Classic presentado por NEC: T50 at the Personal Classic in November on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Best season finish and only cut made on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada was a T23 at the Bayview Place Island Savings.
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Finished T10 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
Panama Claro Championship: Missed the cut at the Panama Claro Championship in only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Finished 123 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Finished 10th on the Order of Merit to secure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Made two cuts in two events with a solo-second finish at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open his best outing. A Sunday-round 62, coupled with rounds of 71-68-66, energized his sprint up the leaderboard with a 21-under 267 in Saskatoon.
83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Held off local favorite Ángel Cabrera to win the 83rd Abierto OSDE del Centro at the Cordoba Golf Club in Cordoba, Argentina on April 20. That was his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win in only five career starts on the Tour. Entered the final round in second place, but took the lead for good with birdies on the second and third holes. Cabrera managed to cut his lead to one stroke on a couple of occasions, but a birdie by Kropp on 17 extended the lead to two with one hole left to play. A bogey on 18 secured the Oklahoma native a one-shot victory at 8-under 276. Got in contention following a 5-under 66 in the second round that ended up securing him the OHL Round of the Week Award. The winner's check for $27,000 moved him into the second spot in the Order of Merit.
Stella Artois Open: Prior to his first Tour win he had finished T3 at the Stella Artois Open in Guatemala, an event in which he held the opening round lead following a round of 65.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T5 at the Qualifying Tournament in Lima, Peru in January.
2013 Season
Turned pro halfway through the year.
Belmar Classic: Won his first title at the Belmar Classic on the Adams Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Earned 2012 Ping All-American honors.
- Was three-time Rolex AJGA All-American and four-time state champion in high school.