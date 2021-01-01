×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Armando Villarreal
Armando Villarreal

Armando Villarreal

MexicoMexico
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
157 lbs
71 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
157 lbs
71 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico
Birthplace
--
Points Rank (2018)
--
Total Points (2018)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2018)
75.00
Scoring Average (2018)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Armando Villarreal
Armando Villarreal
MexicoMexico
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Armando Villarreal

Full Name

are-MAN-dough vee-yah-REE-uhl

Pronunciation

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

157 lbs

71 kg

Weight

December 24, 1988

Birthday

32

AGE

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

Birthplace

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

Residence

Wife, Paulina (Jan. 8, 2017)

Family

2011

Turned Pro

$64,351

Career Earnings

Dallas, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

Personal

  • Has an older sister, Rosalina, and a younger brother, Alejandro.
  • Graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with a degree in finance in 2011.
  • After college worked briefly as Assistant Golf Professional at Keeton Park Golf Course.
  • His golf instructor is Rich Barcelo, winner of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2009 Cox Classic.
  • Tony Martinez, Lance Patterson and Dave Stockton Jr. are other instructors he has worked with.
  • Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and his father would round out his dreamed foursome.
  • His hobbies include RC aeromodelling.
  • TPC Deere Run, Shady Oaks CC and "El Jaguar" at the Yucatan CC are the golf courses he has enjoyed the most.
  • YouTube and Google are his favorite websites. The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers (MLB) are his favorite pro teams. "24" and "Modern Family" are his top TV shows. "Pulp Fiction" and "Man on Fire" are his favorite movies. Denzel Washington and Justin Timberlake are his favorite entertainers. Loves seafood and Asian food. "Mind Gym" is his favorite book. Dallas, Chicago, New York and Guadalajara are his favorite cities. Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather are his favorite athletes to watch. The beach at Camahuiroa in Sonora, Mexico is his top vacation spot. The iPhone and Apple TV are his favorite gadgets.

Special Interests

  • Remote control aeromodelling, baseball.

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made five cuts in 15 starts to finish the season ranked 74th on the Order of Merit.

  • Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Posted a T10 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC in Uruguay in October.
  • Mazatlan Open: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T11 finish at the Mazatlán, Mexico Q-School in January.
  • Lexus Panama Classic: Had two top-10s, the first a T6 finish at the Lexus Panama Classic in March.

2015 Season

Had one top-10, two top-25s and eight cuts made in 14 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 82nd on the Order of Merit.

  • Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Best finish was T10 at the Mazatlán Open in his home state of Sinaloa, Mexico early in the season.

2014 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut with starts at the John Deere Classic and the Wyndham Championship (missed cuts). Closed the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 51st on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and six top-25s in 14 starts.

  • Lexus Peru Open: His lone top-10 was T7 at the Lexus Peru Open late in the year.

2013 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 22nd on the Order of Merit. Had one runner-up finish, four top-25s and five cuts made in eight starts. Claimed Rookie of the Year honors on the Mexican Tour, where he finished the season ranked 14th on the Order of Merit.

  • Mundo Maya Open: Took advantage of a sponsor exemption to make his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start and collect runner-up honors at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico, where he finished a stroke behind Jorge Fernández Valdés in May.

2012 Season

Played on the National Pro Tour.