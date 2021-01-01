|
Armando Villarreal
Full Name
are-MAN-dough vee-yah-REE-uhl
Pronunciation
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
157 lbs
71 kg
Weight
December 24, 1988
Birthday
32
AGE
Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico
Birthplace
Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico
Residence
Wife, Paulina (Jan. 8, 2017)
Family
2011
Turned Pro
$64,351
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made five cuts in 15 starts to finish the season ranked 74th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Had one top-10, two top-25s and eight cuts made in 14 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 82nd on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut with starts at the John Deere Classic and the Wyndham Championship (missed cuts). Closed the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 51st on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and six top-25s in 14 starts.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 22nd on the Order of Merit. Had one runner-up finish, four top-25s and five cuts made in eight starts. Claimed Rookie of the Year honors on the Mexican Tour, where he finished the season ranked 14th on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Played on the National Pro Tour.