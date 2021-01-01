|
Juan Carlos Benitez
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
158 lbs
72 kg
Weight
June 12, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
Pueble, Mexico
Residence
Single
Family
Texas State University 2017, Bachelor of Arts and Applied Sciences with an Emphasis in Business
College
2017
Turned Pro
$18,594
Career Earnings
Puebla, Mexico
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Closed the year 24th on the final Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 153rd on the points list.
2019 Season
Earned conditional status but made no PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.
2018 Season
Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making only one cut and finishing 185th on the Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE