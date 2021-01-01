×
Juan Carlos Benitez
Mexico
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
158 lbs
72 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Texas State University 2017, Bachelor of Arts and Applied Sciences with an Emphasis in Business
College
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

International Victories (1)

  • 2019 Copa Puro Sinaloa

Personal

  • Brother, Isidro, is also a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica member.
  • Considers himself a “superfan” of the soccer team Real Madrid.
  • Enjoys cycling and skiing.

Special Interests

  • Playing soccer, poker

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Improved his score each day at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan (69-68-66-65) to finish second, two shots behind winner Jared du Toit. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Closed the year 24th on the final Points List.

  • Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Only a 1-over 72 in the second round in Bucaramanga, Colombia, held him back in mid-June. Was 8-under in his other three rounds that led to a T5 finish with Garrett May and Ryann Ree, four shots short of winner Sam Stevens.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 153rd on the points list.

2019 Season

Earned conditional status but made no PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.

  • Dev Series Final Samsung Classic: Finished T10 in Peru after a slow start that saw him shot 75-73 over the first 36 holes. Caught fire on the weekend, posting scores of 65-69.
  • Copa Puro Sinaloa (Mex): In the Dev Series-Mexican Tour co-sanctioned event, had a stellar week at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, with scores of 64-62-69 that earned him a two-stroke victory over Korn Ferry Tour regular Jose de Jesus Rodriguez. Held a five-shot advantage with one round to play and held off Rodriguez, who shot a final-round 63.

2018 Season

Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making only one cut and finishing 185th on the Order of Merit.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020