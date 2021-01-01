×
Performance
Ashley Hall

Full Name

Ashley

Nickname

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

231 lbs

--

Weight

November 03, 1983

Birthday

37

AGE

Noble Park, Victoria, Australia

Birthplace

Melbourne, Australia

Residence

Wife, Tara; Cooper, Kaylee

Family

2006

Turned Pro

$279,074

Career Earnings

Melbourne, Australia

City Plays From

http://www.ashleyhallgolf.com

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

International Victories (2)

  • 2007 Victorian PGA Championship [Aus]
  • 2009 Victorian Open [Aus]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

  • 2013 Lost to Joe Affrunti, Billy Hurley III, Ben Martin, United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI
  • 2013 Lost to Steven Alker, Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission

Personal

  • Worked at a mobile phone store from 2002 to 2004.
  • Favorite apps are Skype and Viber. Favorite team is the Collingwood Football Club, nicknamed the Magpies. Collingwood is an Australian rules football club which plays in the Australian Football League.

Special Interests

  • Watching live sports, Golf course architecture

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Had three top 25s. Finished 114th on the Regular Season money list and 135th on the year-long money list.

  • Digital Ally Open: T13 at the Digital Ally Open.
  • Greater Dallas Open: T20 at the Greater Dallas Open.
  • Panama Claro Championship: T15 at the Panama Claro Championship.