Ashley Hall
Ashley
6 ft, 4 in
231 lbs
November 03, 1983
37
Noble Park, Victoria, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Wife, Tara; Cooper, Kaylee
2006
$279,074
Melbourne, Australia
International Victories (2)
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Had three top 25s. Finished 114th on the Regular Season money list and 135th on the year-long money list.