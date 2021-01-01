JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Personal
- Would be a chef if not a professional golfer.
- Favorite teams are the University of Texas, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans and Manchester United. Says he is a soccer player at heart.
- Rage's "Fistful of Steel" would be his first-tee entrance song.
- Personal motto: "If you want something you have never had, you must do something you have never done."
- Has played on the NGA Hooters Tour, the West Florida Golf Tour and the Minor League Golf Tour.
- Father was captain of the 1984 United States Olympic soccer team.
- Earliest golf memory is the first time he beat his dad.
- Wants to help kids learn the game of golf.
- Had a job as a beer salesman for GOLFbeer.
- Got engaged at right as the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve.
- Considers himself an accomplished soccer player.
Special Interests
- Beach, sports, music, cooking
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, making seven cuts and finishing the season 23rd on the final Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting three top-10s. Finished the season 22nd on the points list.
-
Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had the round of the day, a 7-under 65, in the final round at The Club at Weston Hills. After nine consecutive pars to begin his final round, playing the back nine first, went on a birdie binge that also included an eagle over his final nine holes. Begin his final nine with an eagle and added five mor birdies to T7 with seven others, his first top-10 of the year.
-
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Turned rounds of 65-66-64 into a 15-under performance that led to a fifth-place finish, two strokes behind winner Toni Hakula. A bogey at No. 12, when his ball landed in a footprint in the bunker, harmed his chances. Still made a late run, with birdies at Nos. 15, 16 and 18—good for his best LOCALiQ Series finish of the season.
-
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Was one stroke off the 18-hole lead at Echelon GC after an opening 66. Followed with two more sub-par scores to T7 with six others, four strokes behind winner Bryson Nimmer.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Fell from contention at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course, with a third-round, 2-over 74, but battled back with a final-round 69 to finish second, two shots beind winner A.J. Crouch. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2019 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, making only one cut. Finished the season 176th on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Saw action in a full slate of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, playing in 11 tournaments and missing only one cut—in the season-opening event. Enjoyed one top-10 and 51st-place showing on the final Order of Merit.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the inaugural event. As the 30th seed, defeated Jake McBride, 1-up, Thursday before falling to Andrés Gallegos, 3 and 1, in the second round.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: Held a one-stroke advantage after 36 holes on the strength of a second-round, 9-under-par 63 but could not maintain his momentum. A final-round 70 left him fourth overall at the close. It was his best showing on Tour to date
2017 Season
Played in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making the cut in two, with one top-30 finish. Ended the campaign No. 150 on the Order of Merit.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T15 finish in Sebring, Fla., in January.
2015 Season
-
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Finished T41 in Panama in his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.
2014 Season
Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica debut, making the cut at the Lexus Panama Classic in his only appearance (T41).
2012 Season
Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut in Jacksonville, Fla.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Missed the cut in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
- 2007 Division II national champion and first team All-American.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020