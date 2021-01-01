|
Felipe Velázquez
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
154 lbs
70 kg
Weight
September 21, 1989
Birthday
31
AGE
Caracas, Venezuela
Birthplace
Caracas, Venezuela
Residence
Wife, Leonor LÃ³pez
Family
University of Arkansas at Little Rock (2011, Finance)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$90,178
Career Earnings
Venezuela
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made 12 cuts and had one top-10 in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to finish the season ranked 54th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Earned back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card with a fourth-place finish at the Lima, Peru, Q-School in January. Made the cut in 11 of his 16 starts, collecting a victory, two top-10s and three top-25s to finish 20th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Missed the cut on both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
2013 Season
Had a disappointing season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making only four cuts in nine starts. Finished No. 141 on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Collected one top-10 finish and five top-25s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked No. 28 on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 10 of 11 starts. Also played on the NGA Pro Golf Tour.