Felipe Velázquez
Felipe Velázquez

Felipe Velázquez

Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Metric
Performance
Felipe Velázquez
Felipe Velázquez
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic ofVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Felipe Velázquez

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

154 lbs

70 kg

Weight

September 21, 1989

Birthday

31

AGE

Caracas, Venezuela

Birthplace

Caracas, Venezuela

Residence

Wife, Leonor LÃ³pez

Family

University of Arkansas at Little Rock (2011, Finance)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$90,178

Career Earnings

Venezuela

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2015 Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort

International Victories (2)

  • 2012 Abierto de Valle Arriba Country Club [Ven.]
  • 2014 Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales [Ven.]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2015 Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort

Personal

  • His brother, Diego, three years older than him, also played golf at the University of Arkansas.
  • Attended High School at the Instituto Cumbres de Caracas. Graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arkansas.
  • "The Big Bang Theory" is his favorite TV show.
  • Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal are his favorite athletes. Paris is his favorite city to visit. Los Roques is his top vacation spot. His father, his brother and Tiger Woods would round out his dream foursome.
  • Personal motto: "Making an effort is your greatest victory."

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made 12 cuts and had one top-10 in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to finish the season ranked 54th on the Order of Merit.

  • 85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Lone top-10 was a six-way T2 in Cordoba, Argentina in April. Made the cut right on the line after rounds of 72-73 but turned things around by going 68-67 on the weekend.

2015 Season

Earned back his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card with a fourth-place finish at the Lima, Peru, Q-School in January. Made the cut in 11 of his 16 starts, collecting a victory, two top-10s and three top-25s to finish 20th on the Order of Merit.

  • 110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Picked up a T8 in November, shooting a Sunday 68 to tie with four others.
  • Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Won the inaugural edition of the tournament at Indura Beach and Golf Resort to become the first Venezuelan to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Claimed a share of the lead with a record-tying, 9-under 63 in the second round and stayed in the lead for the rest of the tournament. As one of only two players to post four rounds in the 60s, shot 69 in windy conditions Sunday to win by two strokes, at 21-under 267. Juan Orlando Hernández, the president of Honduras, presented him the tournament trophy.

2014 Season

Missed the cut on both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

  • Abierto de Venezuela Copa DIRECTV: Finished T5 at the Abierto de Venezuela Copa, a Venezuelan PGA event that also counted as part of the Latinoamérica Dev Series.
  • Jhonattan Vegas Foundation Tournament: Finished as the runner-up at the Jhonattan Vegas Foundation Tournament, an event won by Vegas himself at La Lagunita CC.
  • Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales: Won Venezuela's Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales in December for his second career win on the Venezuelan Tour. Shot 65-68-68-68 to win by five, at 15-under 269 at Caracas CC.

2013 Season

Had a disappointing season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making only four cuts in nine starts. Finished No. 141 on the Order of Merit.

2012 Season

Collected one top-10 finish and five top-25s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked No. 28 on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 10 of 11 starts. Also played on the NGA Pro Golf Tour.

  • Lexus Peru Open: In Lima, finished the event bogey-bogey-bogey to drop out of contention. Eventually settled for a T9.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Miami: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing as the runner-up at the Q-School played at the Doral's White Course in August.
  • Abierto de Valle Arriba Country Club: Won the Abierto de Valle Arriba Country Club on the Venezuela Tour to collect his first win as a professional.