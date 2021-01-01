JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial
Additional Victories (1)
-
2014 Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2014 Defeated Michael Gligic, Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial
Personal
- Attended Dowling High School in Des Moines.
- Has two sisters and one brother. His father, Mike, was the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion.
- Says if he weren't playing golf he would be coaching or serving in the Armed Forces.
- Favortie thrill outside golf was marrying his wife, Ashley.
- Enjoys reading the Bible and books about military history.
- Favorite teams include Iowa State University, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Royals.
- Favorite courses he's played are Riviera CC, Seminole GC and Pine Valley GC. Would like to play Pebble Beach.
- Met Condolezza Rice when he was caddying for his father at the Masters' Par-3 Contest.
- Best sporting event he's attended was a wrestling match in which Iowa defeated No. 1-ranked Penn State.
- Would include Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson in his dream foursome.
- Would like to trade places for a day with pastor and author John MacArthur to gain insight into the Bible.
- Says not many people know he likes to paint and make model planes and tanks.
- Bucket list includes visiting World War II battlefields and traveling to Europe.
- Father, Mike, was the 2013 USGA Mid-Amateur champion.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
ATB Financial Classic: Claimed first top-10 (T8) of the season at the ATB Financial Classic.
2014 Season
Made the cut in eight of 12 starts and had a pair of top-10 finishes, including his first career win.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T94 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished sixth at the season-ending TOUR Championship of Canada to move up to No. 7 on the Order of Merit and earn an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: In 10th start of the season, earned first professional victory in a four-hole sudden-death playoff at the Wildfire Invitational. Posted rounds of 67-65 on the weekend to finish at 19-under-par, tied with Michael Gligic's 269 total. Eventually won on the fourth hole with a textbook par on the 18th hole. With the victory, moved from No. 61 to No. 8 in the season-long Order of Merit.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Crown Isle Resort: Earned status on PGA TOUR Canada when he finished T18 at the qualifying tournament.
2013 Season
Made the cut in five of nine starts on PGA TOUR Canada and had one top-25 finish. Ended the season No. 71 on the Tour's Order of Merit.
-
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Best finish a T15 at The Syncrude Boreal.
2012 Season
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Missed the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Syncrude Boreal Open presented by AECON: Made the cut in five of six PGA TOUR Canada starts. Best week came in early July when he finished third at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Ended the season No. 25 on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2011 Dogwood Invitational and enjoyed three wins while playing at Iowa State.
- Was a 2012 All-American. and a member of the All-Big 12 first team. Also named 2012 Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year after a school record 71.65 scoring average.
- Was a Class 4A state champion in high school.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE