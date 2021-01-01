JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
- 2013 Mundo Maya Open
- 2014 Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile
- 2016 63 Aberto do Brasil
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2014 Lost to Tyler McCumber, Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open
National Teams
- 2008, 2009, 2010 World Amateur Team Championship
Personal
- Named after his father and grandfather but is better known as Jorgito to differentiate him.
- Got started in golf at age 5 when his family moved to a country club that had a golf course.
- A member of Cordoba GC in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina.
- His older sister Lucía, who is three years older than him, studied and played golf at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
- Loves to get together with his friends and enjoys playing tennis.
- Favorite course played is Ocean Forest GC in Sea Island, Ga.
- Favorite TV show is "Show Match" in Argentina and favorite movie is "Man on Fire." Favorite entertainer is David Guetta and athlete is Roger Federer. Favorite vacation spot is Punta Cana in Dominican Republic. Favorite professional team is the San Antonio Spurs.
- Dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott.
- Would like to trade places with soccer's Sergio Aguero.
Special Interests
- Dancing, tennis, spending time with friends
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in seven of the eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, with a top-10—a third-place finish—and a top-25 finish on the final Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 21st on the points list.
Mexico Open: Had a disappointing finish at Estrella del Mar in late-March. Opened 69-64-64 and held a four-shot, 54-hole advantage. Made an early bogey Sunday and was only even-par when he made the turn to the back nine. Rallied midway through the back nine, with four consecutive birdies, starting at No. 11 but stalled, with a bogey-double bogey-bogey finish to finish solo third, four shots behind Alvaro Ortiz.
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Stood on the 18th tee Friday in a share of the lead. Faced a 60-yard shot for his third but chunked it, forcing him to make his birdie chip from off the green. Just missed and then watched as playing partner Toni Hakula buried his four-foot birdie putt to secure the win. Played bogey-free in the final round and didn’t card a bogey over his final 28 holes.
Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Recorded the first hole-in-one in LOCALiQ Series history with his ace at the par-3 sixth hole in the first round. Watched his 5-iron from 222 yards make its way into the hole. Finished the tournament T17.
Abierto del Sur: In the 102nd playing of this tournament at Argentina’s Mar del Plata GC, birdied his first hole of the final round on his way to a 5-under 65 to finish at 14-under ,two shots ahead of Luciano Giometti and Paulo Pinto. Improved his score by one shot each day, opening 68-67-66, overtaking 54-hole leader Ricardo Gonzalez. His undoing was a triple bogey at No. 11.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 20th on the Order of Merit, managing four top-10s in 15 tournaments.
Shell Championship: Sandwiched middle rounds of 68-70 around a pair of even-par 71s to T10 with Drew Nesbitt, Tommy Cocha and Chandler Blanchet at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in December.
Neuquen Argentina Classic: Was one of six Argentines to record a top-10 finish at Chapelo GC. Opened and closed with 2-unjder 70s and added two additional under-par rounds to T5 with Brandon Matthews.
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Had the best score of the week, matching Augusto Nunez’s first-round 61 with a closing 61 of his own at Fazenda Boa Vista. Finished T4 with Sam Stevens after beginning the day T20. After a birdie at No. 1, he stumbled, with a bogey on his second hole. Followed that with an eagle and a birdie and made the turn at 4-under. On the back nine, added four more birdies, finishing the tournament with a flourish by eagling the closing 18th hole.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Opened 68-64 at São Paulo GC and was alone in third, two strokes behind 36-hole leader Chandler Blanchet. Fired rounds of 69-70 on the weekend to T5 with Rowin Caron, five shots shy of Blanchet.
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
2018 Season
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Managed a T20 in his national open, earning $1,986, a payday that allowed him to move from 62nd on the Order of Merit when the week began to 60th and qualify for the Latinoamerica Tour Championship – Shell Championship in Miami.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Picked up his first top-10 in his ninth start of the season, shooting three consecutive 67s after opening with a disappointing, 2-over 73 at São Paulo GC. Finished T7 for his first top-10 since October 2017, also in Brazil (T5 at the Brazil Open).
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 27th on Order of Merit with a record of one win and four cuts made in eight starts during the second half of the season. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season ranked 108th on the money list with 5 cuts made in 20 starts.
63 Aberto do Brasil: Won his third PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career title at the 63rd Aberto do Brasil – the Brazil National Open – at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro. Entered the final round leading by one and carded a 1-over 72 of 17 pars and a bogey in tough rainy conditions to win by two at 4-under 280.
Nashville Golf Open: T13 at the Nashville Golf Open in June.
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Best showing was a T6 at the Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty in Cartagena, Colombia in April.
Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Made his first PGA TOUR career start at the Puerto Rico Open, an event he finished T47 in March. Entered the final round in a tie for 12th, but carded a 77 to drop out of contention.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Had one runner-up, five top-25s and 14 cuts made. Was 36th on the combined final money list. Over his first seven events, made five cuts, with three finishes of T26 or better.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Entered the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 29th in earnings. Played all 21 Regular Season events. In the Finals, opened with a T22 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, only to miss the cut in the last three events.
Digital Ally Open: Finished T11 at the Digital Ally Open.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Tour-best runner-up effort was at the Albertsons Boise Open. Fired 65-63 and was bogey-free through his first 36 holes. His second-round, 8-under-par score was his best on Tour to date. Never threatened Martin Piller's commanding lead but posted 66-68 on the weekend to grab second place and rise to 23rd on the money list.
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Best showing was a T13 in Brazil. Missed his next four cuts in May and June, followed by five consecutive made cuts.
2014 Season
Completed the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 5 in the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour status for 2015. Also competed in 20 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made seven cuts. Finished the season 136th on the money list.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T14 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Earned a victory at the Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile with rounds of 68-62-71-70 to win by two strokes at 17-under-par 271, his second on that Tour.
Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open: Finished runner-up at the Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open when he lost in a playoff to Tyler McCumber.
Chile Classic: Best performance came in his second start, a T12 at the Chile Classic, his only top-25 of the year. Opened with a pair of 66s and was one back of halfway leader Byron Smith. Shot 74-72 on the weekend.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 4 in the Order of Merit to join "Los Cinco" who earned Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2014 season. Collected a victory, five top-5 finishes and seven top-10 finishes in 14 starts. Made seven cuts in eight starts on PGA TOUR Canada.
Lexus Peru Open: Finished seventh at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
Wildfire Invitational: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish fourth at The Wildfire Invitational on PGA TOUR Canada in September.
Mundo Maya Open: Won the Mundo Maya Open on April 19 at the Yucatan CC in Merida, Mexico to become the youngest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion ever at age 20 years, 9 months, 13 days. Posted rounds of 67, 69, 68 and 73 to win by one at 11-under par 277. In addition to being his first Tour win it was also his first career win in only six months as a professional player.
66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club: Finished T8 at the 66th Arturo Calle Colombian Open in May.
82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: Finished T5 at the 82nd Abierto OSDE del Centro in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina in April and at the Dominican Republic Open in Punta Cana in June.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Made his Korn Ferry Tour first start courtesy of a sponsor exemption to play the Brasil Classic in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April. Finished T52 following four rounds of par or better.
55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Started the season with a T3 finish at the 55th Abierto Mexicano de Golf. Held that event's 54-hole lead by one shot.
2012 Season
Had a runner-up finish, four top 25s and made five cuts in seven starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season as the 27th ranked player on the Order of Merit.
Puerto Rico Classic: In only his fourth start as a pro, he posted rounds of 67, 69, 69 and 71 for an impressive runner-up finish at the Puerto Rico Classic, an event he led through 36 holes in November. Finished two strokes behind Mexico's Sebastián Vázquez.
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Made his debut as a professional with a T20 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC only five weeks earlier.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: In June, earned full exempt status at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying School in Buenos Aires, Argentina by defeating his countryman Franco Romero in a playoff for the 20th spot.
Amateur Highlights
- Had a brilliant career as an amateur, representing Argentina in several international events throughout the world.
- A member of the Argentine National team that won the 2009 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.
- Was Boys' 15-17 runner-up at the 2010 Callaway Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego.
- Claimed medalist honors at the 2008 U.S. Junior Amateur.
- In his first of three starts at the World Amateur Team Championship, he finished 10th in the individual competition in 2008 at age 16.
- Two-time winner of the Pereyra Iraola Cup as low amateur at the Argentine Open, in 2008 and 2011.
- Led the Argentine Amateur Ranking at the end of the 2011-12 season. Also finished first on the Argentine U-18 and U-15 rankings.
- Was runner-up at the 2010 Rice Planters Amateur in Charleston, S.C.