Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, PGA Championship/U.S. Open (thru 2025-26)

PGA TOUR Victories (8)

2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2017 U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018 U.S. Open, PGA Championship

U.S. Open, PGA Championship 2019 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, PGA Championship, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, PGA Championship, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open

International Victories (7)

2012 Challenge de Catalunya [EurChall]

Challenge de Catalunya [EurChall] 2013 Montecchia Golf Open [EurChall]

Montecchia Golf Open [EurChall] 2013 Fred Olesen Challenge de Espana [EurChall]

Fred Olesen Challenge de Espana [EurChall] 2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge [EurChall]

Scottish Hydro Challenge [EurChall] 2014 Turkish Airlines Open [Eur]

Turkish Airlines Open [Eur] 2016 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]

Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn] 2017 Dunlop Phoenix [Jpn]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2016 Lost to Sergio Garcia, AT&T Byron Nelson

National Teams

2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

2017 Presidents Cup

Personal

His great uncle is Dick Groat, a two-time World Series-winning shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the 1960 National League MVP.

Enjoys being on the water jet skiing, fishing, paddleboarding and hanging with friends on off weeks.

Favorite sports teams are Manchester United Football Club, the Los Angeles Lakers and Green Bay Packers.

Special Interests

Baseball, basketball, table tennis, fishing,"proper" football (soccer), football

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

The Open Championship: Finished T6 at The Open Championship, his 16th top-10 in his 30th major start. Closed with a 65, tied for the lowest final-round score of any player that made the cut.

Finished T6 at The Open Championship, his 16th top-10 in his 30th major start. Closed with a 65, tied for the lowest final-round score of any player that made the cut. U.S. Open: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open in June, his fourth consecutive top-five at the event (DNP in 2020).

Finished T4 at the U.S. Open in June, his fourth consecutive top-five at the event (DNP in 2020). PGA Championship: In search of his third PGA Championship title in four years, finished T2 at the Ocean Course at Kiawah, his seventh win or runner-up in major championships since the start of the 2017 season. Marked his fifth top-five in nine starts at the PGA Championship.

In search of his third PGA Championship title in four years, finished T2 at the Ocean Course at Kiawah, his seventh win or runner-up in major championships since the start of the 2017 season. Marked his fifth top-five in nine starts at the PGA Championship. World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession: Finished in a three-way tie for second at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession after holding the 36-hole lead. Marked his second consecutive T2 in WGCs following a runner-up at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Finished in a three-way tie for second at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession after holding the 36-hole lead. Marked his second consecutive T2 in WGCs following a runner-up at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Won the Waste Management Phoenix Open after entering the final round trailing by five strokes, earning his eighth PGA TOUR title and second at TPC Scottsdale. Marked his first victory on TOUR since the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Holed out for eagle at the par-4 17th from 97 feet, 5 inches in the final round, becoming the first winner of the event to eagle No. 17 in the final round. Entered the week with missed cuts in three consecutive starts. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (86.11 percent).

Won the Waste Management Phoenix Open after entering the final round trailing by five strokes, earning his eighth PGA TOUR title and second at TPC Scottsdale. Marked his first victory on TOUR since the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Holed out for eagle at the par-4 17th from 97 feet, 5 inches in the final round, becoming the first winner of the event to eagle No. 17 in the final round. Entered the week with missed cuts in three consecutive starts. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (86.11 percent). Masters Tournament: Finished T7 at the Masters Tournament, his second consecutive top-10 at the event and 13th career top-10 in a major championship.

Finished T7 at the Masters Tournament, his second consecutive top-10 at the event and 13th career top-10 in a major championship. Vivint Houston Open: After serving as a player consultant during the renovations to Memorial Park Golf Course, closed with a pair of 65s in the third and final rounds to finish T5 at the Vivint Houston Open. Marked his second time posting a 65 or better in each of the final two rounds of a PGA TOUR event and first since winning the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season but did not participate due to a knee injury, finishing No. 104 in the FedExCup standings and failing to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time in his career. Snapped a streak of three consecutive seasons with a win. Recorded two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a T2 in his title defense at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and made eight cuts in a season limited to 13 starts.

PGA Championship: In his bid for a third consecutive PGA Championship title, closed with a 4-over 74 to finish T29. Entered the final round tied for fourth. Was attempting to become the third player since 1920 to win the same major three years in a row.

In his bid for a third consecutive PGA Championship title, closed with a 4-over 74 to finish T29. Entered the final round tied for fourth. Was attempting to become the third player since 1920 to win the same major three years in a row. World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: In his title defense at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, opened with a 62 en route to a T2. Became the first defending champion to finish runner-up since Xander Schauffele at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Held a two-stroke lead after the first round, becoming the first defending champion on TOUR to hold the 18-hole lead/co-lead since he led outright after the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship. Began the first round with four consecutive birdies, opening a tournament on a Birdie Streak of four for the first time in his career.

In his title defense at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, opened with a 62 en route to a T2. Became the first defending champion to finish runner-up since Xander Schauffele at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Held a two-stroke lead after the first round, becoming the first defending champion on TOUR to hold the 18-hole lead/co-lead since he led outright after the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship. Began the first round with four consecutive birdies, opening a tournament on a Birdie Streak of four for the first time in his career. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: In his title defense at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, stood T51 through two rounds before withdrawing due to a left-knee injury.

2019 Season

Won three times, including his fourth major championship (PGA Championship) and first World Golf Championships title (WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational), and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fourth time in five seasons, finishing the season tied for third in the FedExCup standings. Claimed the top spot in the inaugural Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 by leading the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the Regular Season. Successfully defended his title at the PGA Championship, becoming the first player to win back-to-back at both the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. Became the fifth player in PGA TOUR history to finish in the top five at all four majors in a single year and the fifth to win a major and a WGC in the same season. Was one of two players to finish each season from 2016-17 to 2018-19 in the top 10 of the FedExCup standings, joining Justin Thomas. Held the top spot in the FedExCup standings for four weeks, taking the lead for the first time in his career following the win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Moved to the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career after a win in his first start of the season. Led the PGA TOUR in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.95) and co-led in victories (3) and runner-up finishes (3). Earned nine top-10s and missed just one cut in 21 starts.

TOUR Championship: Finished T3 at the TOUR Championship, his second top-10 at the event and third of his career in the FedExCup Playoffs. Played in the final group in the final round with Rory McIlroy, closing with a 2-over 72 to tie Justin Thomas for third. Led the field in Driving Distance (321.1 yards).

Finished T3 at the TOUR Championship, his second top-10 at the event and third of his career in the FedExCup Playoffs. Played in the final group in the final round with Rory McIlroy, closing with a 2-over 72 to tie Justin Thomas for third. Led the field in Driving Distance (321.1 yards). World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: With a score of 16-under 264, earned his first World Golf Championships victory and seventh career PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Entered the final round trailing Rory McIlroy by one stroke before firing a bogey-free 65 to win by three. With the victory, clinched top honors in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 and became the first three-time winner of the season. Became the fifth player to win a WGC and a major in the same season, joining Tiger Woods (eight times), Geoff Ogilvy (2006), Rory McIlroy (2014) and Dustin Johnson (2016). Became the first player to win on the PGA TOUR entering the week at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings since Bryson DeChambeau at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship.

With a score of 16-under 264, earned his first World Golf Championships victory and seventh career PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Entered the final round trailing Rory McIlroy by one stroke before firing a bogey-free 65 to win by three. With the victory, clinched top honors in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 and became the first three-time winner of the season. Became the fifth player to win a WGC and a major in the same season, joining Tiger Woods (eight times), Geoff Ogilvy (2006), Rory McIlroy (2014) and Dustin Johnson (2016). Became the first player to win on the PGA TOUR entering the week at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings since Bryson DeChambeau at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship. The Open Championship: With a T4 at The Open Championship, became the fifth player ever to finish in the top five at all four majors in a single year, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Took over the top spot in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career.

With a T4 at The Open Championship, became the fifth player ever to finish in the top five at all four majors in a single year, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Took over the top spot in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career. U.S. Open: In his bid to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1903-05 to win three consecutive U.S. Opens, finished solo-second, three shots back of Gary Woodland. Collected his fourth consecutive top-two finish in major championships (Win/2018 PGA Championship, T2/2019 Masters Tournament, Win/2019 PGA Championship, 2nd/2019 U.S. Open). Became the first player in U.S. Open history to record four scores in the 60s and not win (69-69-68-68). Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (75.0%) for the second consecutive major championship.

In his bid to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1903-05 to win three consecutive U.S. Opens, finished solo-second, three shots back of Gary Woodland. Collected his fourth consecutive top-two finish in major championships (Win/2018 PGA Championship, T2/2019 Masters Tournament, Win/2019 PGA Championship, 2nd/2019 U.S. Open). Became the first player in U.S. Open history to record four scores in the 60s and not win (69-69-68-68). Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (75.0%) for the second consecutive major championship. PGA Championship: Won his fourth major title, opening the PGA Championship with a 7-under 63 en route to his second consecutive victory at the event. Became the first player ever to win back-to-back titles at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open and joined six others as winners of multiple titles at both tournaments (Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods). Was the 29th player to reach four victories in major championships and the first since Rory McIlroy in 2014. Became the fourth player in the modern era to win four or more majors in a span of eight starts, joining Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Was the first player to win the PGA Championship wire-to-wire since Hal Sutton in 1983 (fifth overall) and the first in a major championship since Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters Tournament. Was the first player in PGA Championship history to hold a lead of seven or more strokes after 36 holes (7) and the first to do so after 54 holes (7). 36-hole score of 128 was the first such score of 128 or better in major championship history. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (4.339 per round), Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (2.383 per round) and Birdies (19).

Won his fourth major title, opening the PGA Championship with a 7-under 63 en route to his second consecutive victory at the event. Became the first player ever to win back-to-back titles at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open and joined six others as winners of multiple titles at both tournaments (Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods). Was the 29th player to reach four victories in major championships and the first since Rory McIlroy in 2014. Became the fourth player in the modern era to win four or more majors in a span of eight starts, joining Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Was the first player to win the PGA Championship wire-to-wire since Hal Sutton in 1983 (fifth overall) and the first in a major championship since Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters Tournament. Was the first player in PGA Championship history to hold a lead of seven or more strokes after 36 holes (7) and the first to do so after 54 holes (7). 36-hole score of 128 was the first such score of 128 or better in major championship history. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (4.339 per round), Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (2.383 per round) and Birdies (19). AT&T Byron Nelson: As the highest ranked player in the field in both the FedExCup and Official World Golf Ranking, finished solo fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his second top-five finish in a three-start stretch at the event. Led the field in distance of putts made, making 433 feet and 7 inches worth of putts.

As the highest ranked player in the field in both the FedExCup and Official World Golf Ranking, finished solo fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his second top-five finish in a three-start stretch at the event. Led the field in distance of putts made, making 433 feet and 7 inches worth of putts. Masters Tournament: Posted four under-par scores, highlighted by a first-round 66, to tie Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele for second at the Masters Tournament. Represented first top-10 in four starts at the event. Played the par 5s in 13-under, tied with Tony Finau for best in the field.

Posted four under-par scores, highlighted by a first-round 66, to tie Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele for second at the Masters Tournament. Represented first top-10 in four starts at the event. Played the par 5s in 13-under, tied with Tony Finau for best in the field. The Honda Classic: Birdied two of his last three holes in the final round of The Honda Classic to post a 4-under 66 and claim a share of second place with Rickie Fowler at 8-under 272. The runner-up finish marked his seventh on the PGA TOUR and first top-25 at the event in five starts.

Birdied two of his last three holes in the final round of The Honda Classic to post a 4-under 66 and claim a share of second place with Rickie Fowler at 8-under 272. The runner-up finish marked his seventh on the PGA TOUR and first top-25 at the event in five starts. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: In his first start of the season and first since being named 2017-18 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, won THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in Jeju Island, South Korea by four shots over Gary Woodland. Reached 21-under par through 72 holes for the first time in his career and set the tournament record. Final-round 64 included a 7-under 29 back nine highlighted by a birdie-birdie-par-eagle finish. Marked his fifth career PGA TOUR title in his 105th TOUR start at the age of 28 years, 5 months, 18 days. Moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career, supplanting Dustin Johnson.

2018 Season

Named PGA TOUR Player of the Year, winning the U.S. Open and PGA Championship and finishing No. 9 in the FedExCup. Became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2014-15 to win two majors in the same season. With his second consecutive U.S. Open, became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1988 and and 1989 to successfully defend his title at the event. Finished in the top 10 of the FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season, making 15 cuts in 17 starts, including six top-10s. Posted season-low rounds of 63 on four occasions in 17 PGA TOUR starts, including the low final round ever at THE PLAYERS Championship. Closed the season with 13 rounds in the 60s in four FedExCup Playoffs events.

Ryder Cup: Played in his second Ryder Cup for the United States and went 1-2-1 for the week at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Was ultimately defeated by the Europeans, 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Tony Finau and won the Friday Four-ball match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, 1-up, and halved his Singles match against Paul Casey.

Played in his second Ryder Cup for the United States and went 1-2-1 for the week at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Was ultimately defeated by the Europeans, 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Tony Finau and won the Friday Four-ball match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, 1-up, and halved his Singles match against Paul Casey. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Tied Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay for eighth at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Earned his first top-10 in four starts at the event.

Tied Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay for eighth at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Earned his first top-10 in four starts at the event. PGA Championship: In his 100th career PGA TOUR start, won his second major championship of the season, and third overall, winning the PGA Championship by two strokes over Tiger Woods. At 16-under 264, set a 72-hole PGA Championship record. Tied the PGA Championship record for lowest score in a single round with a 7-under 63 in round two. With the win, became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win two majors in a season. Became the 20th player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in his career.

In his 100th career PGA TOUR start, won his second major championship of the season, and third overall, winning the PGA Championship by two strokes over Tiger Woods. At 16-under 264, set a 72-hole PGA Championship record. Tied the PGA Championship record for lowest score in a single round with a 7-under 63 in round two. With the win, became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win two majors in a season. Became the 20th player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in his career. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Closed with a 3-under 67 to finish solo-fifth at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Played Firestone Country Club's two par 5s in a collective 8-under for the week en route to his second top-10 in four starts at the event.

Closed with a 3-under 67 to finish solo-fifth at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Played Firestone Country Club's two par 5s in a collective 8-under for the week en route to his second top-10 in four starts at the event. U.S. Open: Became the first repeat winner at the U.S. Open since Curtis Strange in 1989 with his one-stroke victory over Tommy Fleetwood. With a final score of 1-over 281, became the TOUR's first winner with an over-par 72-hole score since 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose (1-over). Moved to fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and 13th in the FedExCup standings following the win, his third in 95 starts. At the age of 28 years, 1 month, 14 days, became the youngest player to win back-to-back at the U.S. Open since Ralph Guldahl in 1938 (28). Victory was the fifth consecutive in a major by an American in his 20s, dating to Koepka's win at the 2017 U.S. Open. In addition to becoming the 22nd multiple winner of the U.S. Open, became the seventh to do so in back-to-back years. Became the fourth defending U.S. Open champion (five times) to hold the 54-hole lead/co-lead the following year: Bobby Jones (1924/finished 2nd; 1930/Won), Tom Watson (1983/2), Retief Goosen (2005/T11), Koepka (2018/Won). Opened with a 5-over 75, becoming the first winner since Raymond Floyd (1986) to open with a 75-or-higher.

Became the first repeat winner at the U.S. Open since Curtis Strange in 1989 with his one-stroke victory over Tommy Fleetwood. With a final score of 1-over 281, became the TOUR's first winner with an over-par 72-hole score since 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose (1-over). Moved to fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and 13th in the FedExCup standings following the win, his third in 95 starts. At the age of 28 years, 1 month, 14 days, became the youngest player to win back-to-back at the U.S. Open since Ralph Guldahl in 1938 (28). Victory was the fifth consecutive in a major by an American in his 20s, dating to Koepka's win at the 2017 U.S. Open. In addition to becoming the 22nd multiple winner of the U.S. Open, became the seventh to do so in back-to-back years. Became the fourth defending U.S. Open champion (five times) to hold the 54-hole lead/co-lead the following year: Bobby Jones (1924/finished 2nd; 1930/Won), Tom Watson (1983/2), Retief Goosen (2005/T11), Koepka (2018/Won). Opened with a 5-over 75, becoming the first winner since Raymond Floyd (1986) to open with a 75-or-higher. Fort Worth Invitational: Finished runner-up to Justin Rose (by three strokes) in his debut appearance at the Fort Worth Invitational. Week was highlighted by second- and final-round 7-under 63s and marked his best result since winning the 2017 U.S. Open. Topped his previous-best finish of the season (T2/World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, also won by Rose). His 17-under 263 total topped his previous career-low 72-hole score (265/2016 AT&T Byron Nelson). Led the field for the week in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (+5.172).

Finished runner-up to Justin Rose (by three strokes) in his debut appearance at the Fort Worth Invitational. Week was highlighted by second- and final-round 7-under 63s and marked his best result since winning the 2017 U.S. Open. Topped his previous-best finish of the season (T2/World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, also won by Rose). His 17-under 263 total topped his previous career-low 72-hole score (265/2016 AT&T Byron Nelson). Led the field for the week in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (+5.172). THE PLAYERS Championship: In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship, made a 2 at the par-5 16th (6-iron/208 yards) for the fourth albatross in tournament history and second at No. 16 (Rafa Cabrera Bello/2017/R4). With a 63, recorded the low final-round score (previously: 64/twice - Fred Couples/1996, Davis Love/2003) and tied the low 18-hole score (eighth instance; most recent: Webb Simpson/2018/R2) in THE PLAYERS history.

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship, made a 2 at the par-5 16th (6-iron/208 yards) for the fourth albatross in tournament history and second at No. 16 (Rafa Cabrera Bello/2017/R4). With a 63, recorded the low final-round score (previously: 64/twice - Fred Couples/1996, Davis Love/2003) and tied the low 18-hole score (eighth instance; most recent: Webb Simpson/2018/R2) in THE PLAYERS history. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Began his season with a T2 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, finishing two shots behind winner Justin Rose. Started the final round six back of the third-round leader and shot a closing 71 for his fifth-career runner-up finish on TOUR.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 24 starts (with seven top-10 finishes) during the 2016-17 campaign, with the season highlighted by his first major championship victory at the U.S. Open. Ended the year with a career-best 10th-place finish in the FedExCup standings and his first Presidents Cup appearance.

Dunlop Phoenix: Birdied first two holes of the final round and finished with an eagle at the 72nd hole to retain the Dunlop Phoenix title, posting a 4-under 67 to finish 20-under 264 at the Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki. Won by nine strokes over compatriot Xander Schauffele (71), Thai Prayad Marksaeng (67) and South Korean Lee Sang-hee (72).

Birdied first two holes of the final round and finished with an eagle at the 72nd hole to retain the Dunlop Phoenix title, posting a 4-under 67 to finish 20-under 264 at the Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki. Won by nine strokes over compatriot Xander Schauffele (71), Thai Prayad Marksaeng (67) and South Korean Lee Sang-hee (72). TOUR Championship: Posted a 2-2-0 record in his debut Presidents Cup appearance, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International squad. Both of his victories came in Four-ball competition while paired with Dustin Johnson.

Posted a 2-2-0 record in his debut Presidents Cup appearance, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International squad. Both of his victories came in Four-ball competition while paired with Dustin Johnson. PGA Championship: With scores of 66-69-68-69--272 (-8), was one of just two players to post four sub-par scores at the TOUR Championship. He finished alone in sixth place at 8-under 272.

With scores of 66-69-68-69--272 (-8), was one of just two players to post four sub-par scores at the TOUR Championship. He finished alone in sixth place at 8-under 272. The Open Championship: Finished T13 at the PGA Championship as he sought to join Tiger Woods (2000), Jack Nicklaus (1980), Ben Hogan (1948) and Gene Sarazen (1922) as players who won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.

Finished T13 at the PGA Championship as he sought to join Tiger Woods (2000), Jack Nicklaus (1980), Ben Hogan (1948) and Gene Sarazen (1922) as players who won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year. U.S. Open: Finished T6 at The Open Championship as he sought to join the following players who have won the U.S. Open and Open Championship back-to-back in the same season (5): Tiger Woods (2000), Tom Watson (1982), Lee Trevino (1971), Gene Sarazen (1932), Bobby Jones (1926, 1930).

Finished T6 at The Open Championship as he sought to join the following players who have won the U.S. Open and Open Championship back-to-back in the same season (5): Tiger Woods (2000), Tom Watson (1982), Lee Trevino (1971), Gene Sarazen (1932), Bobby Jones (1926, 1930). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Won the U.S. Open at Erin Hills with rounds of 67-70-68-67–272 for his first major championship and second PGA TOUR title in his 80th PGA TOUR start at age 27 years, 1 month, 15 days. After a 3-under opening nine in the final round, three-putted the 10th hole for his fifth bogey of the week, and first on the back nine. With three consecutive birdies at holes 14, 15 and 16, and two closing pars, came from one back at the start of the day to seal a comfortable four-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman. Tied Rory McIlroy's 16-under total from 2011 for most strokes under par after 72 holes at a U.S. Open. Shared 36-hole lead at 7-under 137 with Paul Casey, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood. Became third player over the last 30 years to win U.S. Open with 67 or better in final round – Hale Irwin (1990), Tiger Woods (2000). Hit 17 of 18 greens in final round and led Greens in Regulation for the week with 62 of 72 (86.11%). Marked sixth time in the last 50 years that the U.S. Open champion has won by a margin of four strokes or better. Was his fifth U.S. Open start and 15th major championship. One of just three players to post all four rounds under-par (Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker).

Won the U.S. Open at Erin Hills with rounds of 67-70-68-67–272 for his first major championship and second PGA TOUR title in his 80th PGA TOUR start at age 27 years, 1 month, 15 days. After a 3-under opening nine in the final round, three-putted the 10th hole for his fifth bogey of the week, and first on the back nine. With three consecutive birdies at holes 14, 15 and 16, and two closing pars, came from one back at the start of the day to seal a comfortable four-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman. Tied Rory McIlroy's 16-under total from 2011 for most strokes under par after 72 holes at a U.S. Open. Shared 36-hole lead at 7-under 137 with Paul Casey, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood. Became third player over the last 30 years to win U.S. Open with 67 or better in final round – Hale Irwin (1990), Tiger Woods (2000). Hit 17 of 18 greens in final round and led Greens in Regulation for the week with 62 of 72 (86.11%). Marked sixth time in the last 50 years that the U.S. Open champion has won by a margin of four strokes or better. Was his fifth U.S. Open start and 15th major championship. One of just three players to post all four rounds under-par (Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker). Valero Texas Open: Teamed with younger brother, Chase, a non-member of the PGA TOUR who was granted a sponsor exemption, to compete in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The pair birdied the last three holes of the final round for a 10-under 62 in the Four-ball format to secure a T5 finish, earning Chase a start in the field at the following week's Wells Fargo Championship.

Teamed with younger brother, Chase, a non-member of the PGA TOUR who was granted a sponsor exemption, to compete in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The pair birdied the last three holes of the final round for a 10-under 62 in the Four-ball format to secure a T5 finish, earning Chase a start in the field at the following week's Wells Fargo Championship. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: At the Valero Texas Open, overcame a 2-over 74 in round two at TPC San Antonio with weekend scores of 70-65 to finish alone in second at 11-under 277, one stroke behind Kevin Chappell. En route to his 7-under 65 in the final round, birdied the 72nd hole to put himself into a tie for the lead, until Chappell made birdie at the par-5 home hole for the win. The 65 was the low score of the day and tied the low for the week.

At the Valero Texas Open, overcame a 2-over 74 in round two at TPC San Antonio with weekend scores of 70-65 to finish alone in second at 11-under 277, one stroke behind Kevin Chappell. En route to his 7-under 65 in the final round, birdied the 72nd hole to put himself into a tie for the lead, until Chappell made birdie at the par-5 home hole for the win. The 65 was the low score of the day and tied the low for the week. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Alex Noren (3 and 1) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Alex Noren (3 and 1) in the round of 16 to finish T9. : In his first start of the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Season and first since being named 2017-18 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, won THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in Jeju Island, South Korea by four shots over Gary Woodland. Reached 21-under par through 72 holes for the first time in his career and set the tournament record. Final-round 64 included a 7-under 29 back nine highlighted by a birdie-birdie-par-eagle finish. Marked his fifth career PGA TOUR title in his 105th TOUR start at the age of 28 years, 5 months, 18 days. Moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career, supplanting Dustin Johnson.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive time, thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 18 starts during the regular PGA TOUR season. Of those, five were top-five showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 35 in the FedExCup standings. Earned a berth on the United States Ryder Cup team for the first time.

Dunlop Phoenix: Held off fan favorite Yuta Ikeda's final-day surge to win the Dunlop Phoenix, with birdies on the final two holes leading to a 6-under 65 and one-stroke victory over Ikeda. It marked his sixth international victory

Held off fan favorite Yuta Ikeda's final-day surge to win the Dunlop Phoenix, with birdies on the final two holes leading to a 6-under 65 and one-stroke victory over Ikeda. It marked his sixth international victory Travelers Championship: Making his first-ever start at the Ryder Cup, went 3-1 in his four matches in the United States' 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. His three-point total (tied with Brandt Snedeker) was second only to Patrick Reed's 3 Â½ points. Closed the week with a dominating 5&4 victory over reigning Masters champion Danny Willett.

Making his first-ever start at the Ryder Cup, went 3-1 in his four matches in the United States' 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. His three-point total (tied with Brandt Snedeker) was second only to Patrick Reed's 3 Â½ points. Closed the week with a dominating 5&4 victory over reigning Masters champion Danny Willett. U.S. Open: In his next start, finished T9 at the Travelers Championship, highlighted by a third-round 64.

In his next start, finished T9 at the Travelers Championship, highlighted by a third-round 64. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Despite a still-tender ankle injured after the U.S. Open, posted four rounds of par or better at the PGA Championship to claim a share of fourth place with Hideki Matsuyama and Branden Grace. With three birdies and an eagle, played the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol GC in 5-under par.

Despite a still-tender ankle injured after the U.S. Open, posted four rounds of par or better at the PGA Championship to claim a share of fourth place with Hideki Matsuyama and Branden Grace. With three birdies and an eagle, played the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol GC in 5-under par. AT&T Byron Nelson: Recorded his second consecutive runner-up finish in his next start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Highlighted by a second-round, bogey-free 65, finished the tournament at 10-under 270, three strokes behind winner Daniel Berger. The T2 finish marked his second consecutive top-three performance at TPC Southwind following a T3 finish in 2015.

Recorded his second consecutive runner-up finish in his next start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Highlighted by a second-round, bogey-free 65, finished the tournament at 10-under 270, three strokes behind winner Daniel Berger. The T2 finish marked his second consecutive top-three performance at TPC Southwind following a T3 finish in 2015. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Finished 15-under 265 (along with Sergio Garcia) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, setting up his first playoff on the PGA TOUR. Lost to Garcia's par, with the resulting runner-up finish his best outing on TOUR this season. Entered the final round with a two-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth (marking his first-ever lead on TOUR going into the final round), but his 1-over 71 opened the door for Garcia's comeback victory. With birdies on Nos. 7 and 9, moved to 17-under at the turn and even built the lead to three at one point, but suffered back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. Improved his finish in each of his three starts at the event (MC/2014, T16/2015, P2/2016). Moved to No. 23 in the FedExCup with the playoff appearance.

Finished 15-under 265 (along with Sergio Garcia) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, setting up his first playoff on the PGA TOUR. Lost to Garcia's par, with the resulting runner-up finish his best outing on TOUR this season. Entered the final round with a two-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth (marking his first-ever lead on TOUR going into the final round), but his 1-over 71 opened the door for Garcia's comeback victory. With birdies on Nos. 7 and 9, moved to 17-under at the turn and even built the lead to three at one point, but suffered back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. Improved his finish in each of his three starts at the event (MC/2014, T16/2015, P2/2016). Moved to No. 23 in the FedExCup with the playoff appearance. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Earned a spot in the final pairing Sunday at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions with a third-round 10-under 63, just one shy of the tournament record. Closed with a 2-under 71 to finish T3 and nine strokes behind runaway-winner Jordan Spieth in his first-ever start in Kapalua. Posted his second top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Earned a spot in the final pairing Sunday at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions with a third-round 10-under 63, just one shy of the tournament record. Closed with a 2-under 71 to finish T3 and nine strokes behind runaway-winner Jordan Spieth in his first-ever start in Kapalua. Posted his second top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Playing in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play for the second time in his career, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time. Had a 2-1 record in group play with wins against Billy Horschel and Jaco Van Zyl and defeated Matt Kuchar in round four. Lost in the quarterfinals to eventual-champion Jason Day for a T5 finish.

Playing in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play for the second time in his career, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time. Had a 2-1 record in group play with wins against Billy Horschel and Jaco Van Zyl and defeated Matt Kuchar in round four. Lost in the quarterfinals to eventual-champion Jason Day for a T5 finish. Hero World Challenge: At 18-under 270, finished solo seventh at the Hero World Challenge, seven strokes behind winner Bubba Watson. He posted the best performance of the three players making their debut at the Tiger Woods-hosted event. Week was highlighted by a third-round 7-under 65.

At 18-under 270, finished solo seventh at the Hero World Challenge, seven strokes behind winner Bubba Watson. He posted the best performance of the three players making their debut at the Tiger Woods-hosted event. Week was highlighted by a third-round 7-under 65. : After making the trip from Shanghai, China to Las Vegas, found himself in the final grouping on Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open thanks to an opening 62. Entered the final round one shot off Rod Pampling's lead. Carded a final-round 4-under 67 to finish alone in second, his third runner-up on TOUR.

2015 Season

Enjoyed a breakthrough season, with his first PGA TOUR victory (Waste Management Phoenix Open), a 24th-place finish in the FedExCup and career-best numbers in top-10s (eight), top-25s (14) and made cuts (20). Jumped all the way to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs after finishing T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, T5 at the PGA Championship and T6 at the Wyndham Championship.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Closed out the season with a T18 finish in his first start at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Opened with an even-par 72 at Carnoustie at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in early October. Was stellar after that, firing a second-round 69 (at Kingsbarn) and weekend rounds of 64-67 at St. Andrews only to fall two strokes short of winner Thorbjorn Olesen. Settled for the T2 with countryman Chris Stroud in Scotland.

Closed out the season with a T18 finish in his first start at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Opened with an even-par 72 at Carnoustie at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in early October. Was stellar after that, firing a second-round 69 (at Kingsbarn) and weekend rounds of 64-67 at St. Andrews only to fall two strokes short of winner Thorbjorn Olesen. Settled for the T2 with countryman Chris Stroud in Scotland. Wyndham Championship: Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship in his second career Greensboro start.

Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship in his second career Greensboro start. PGA Championship: Overcame a 1-over 73 in the opening round of the PGA Championship with subsequent scores of 69-67-66 to finish T5 at 13-under 275 at Whistling Straits. In the first round, followed three consecutive bogeys with five consecutive birdies, on Nos. 10-14. En route to his 66 Sunday, made six birdies and an eagle, against just two bogeys.

Overcame a 1-over 73 in the opening round of the PGA Championship with subsequent scores of 69-67-66 to finish T5 at 13-under 275 at Whistling Straits. In the first round, followed three consecutive bogeys with five consecutive birdies, on Nos. 10-14. En route to his 66 Sunday, made six birdies and an eagle, against just two bogeys. RBC Canadian Open: Had a T10 finish at The Open Championship at St. Andrews, spurred on by closing without a bogey in the final 37 holes. Has five top-20 finishes in just 10 major championship appearances, led by a T4 at the 2014 U.S. Open. His previous-best finish at The Open Championship was T67 in 2014.

Had a T10 finish at The Open Championship at St. Andrews, spurred on by closing without a bogey in the final 37 holes. Has five top-20 finishes in just 10 major championship appearances, led by a T4 at the 2014 U.S. Open. His previous-best finish at The Open Championship was T67 in 2014. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Held the second-round lead of the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Ultimately finished T3 after weekend rounds of 71-70.

Held the second-round lead of the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Ultimately finished T3 after weekend rounds of 71-70. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, began the final round three strokes off Martin Laird's 13-under lead. Fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 Sunday, highlighted by a 50-foot eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 15th hole to claim his first career PGA TOUR win by a stroke over Bubba Watson, Ryan Palmer and Hideki Matsuyama. Finished at 15-under 269. When asked about the confidence he exudes, said he attributes it to a positive personality change he underwent as his mother became a cancer survivor.

In his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, began the final round three strokes off Martin Laird's 13-under lead. Fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 Sunday, highlighted by a 50-foot eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 15th hole to claim his first career PGA TOUR win by a stroke over Bubba Watson, Ryan Palmer and Hideki Matsuyama. Finished at 15-under 269. When asked about the confidence he exudes, said he attributes it to a positive personality change he underwent as his mother became a cancer survivor. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded back-to-back top-10s for the first time on the PGA TOUR with four rounds in the 60s at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to T4, five strokes behind winner Ben Martin.

Recorded back-to-back top-10s for the first time on the PGA TOUR with four rounds in the 60s at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to T4, five strokes behind winner Ben Martin. Frys.com Open: Opened the season with back-to-back, top-10 finishes at the Frys.com Open (T8) and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T4), marking the first time he had rattled off consecutive top-10s on TOUR.

2014 Season

Made 12 of 16 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with two top-10s as a non-member. Earned enough non-member FedExCup points/money during the season to achieve Special Temporary Membership. Parlayed that into a top-125 finish on the non-member FedExCup points list to earn his TOUR card for the 2014-15 season. Finished eighth on the final European Tour's Race to Dubai standings after the final event in late-November 2014. Following the event, the European Tour named him its Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

Turkish Airlines Open: Began the final round of the European Tour's Turkish Airlines Open in November 2014 tied for fifth, two shots behind 54-hole leader Wade Ormsby. Made four front-nine birdies at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal then added another birdie on No. 10 and an eagle on No. 13 during his bogey-free, 7-under 65 that led to his first European Tour title, a one-shot triumph over Ian Poulter. Played his final 33 holes at par or better. The win was his fifth since turning professional and first European Tour title to go with four European Challenge Tour victories.

Began the final round of the European Tour's Turkish Airlines Open in November 2014 tied for fifth, two shots behind 54-hole leader Wade Ormsby. Made four front-nine birdies at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal then added another birdie on No. 10 and an eagle on No. 13 during his bogey-free, 7-under 65 that led to his first European Tour title, a one-shot triumph over Ian Poulter. Played his final 33 holes at par or better. The win was his fifth since turning professional and first European Tour title to go with four European Challenge Tour victories. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Shot weekend rounds of 64-68 at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October 2014 to T9, four strokes behind champion Oliver Wilson.

Shot weekend rounds of 64-68 at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October 2014 to T9, four strokes behind champion Oliver Wilson. Omega European Masters: In September, contended at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, finishing one-shot out of the David Lipsky-Graeme Storm playoff. Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre GC (65-65-66-67) to T3 with Tyrrell Hatton.

In September, contended at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, finishing one-shot out of the David Lipsky-Graeme Storm playoff. Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre GC (65-65-66-67) to T3 with Tyrrell Hatton. U.S. Open: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst's No. 2, 10 strokes behind runaway winner Martin Kaymer. By finishing inside the top four, guaranteed a spot in the 2015 U.S. Open. Appearance in North Carolina was his fourth start in a major, with his only other made cut coming at the 2013 PGA Championship (T70).

Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst's No. 2, 10 strokes behind runaway winner Martin Kaymer. By finishing inside the top four, guaranteed a spot in the 2015 U.S. Open. Appearance in North Carolina was his fourth start in a major, with his only other made cut coming at the 2013 PGA Championship (T70). Omega Dubai Desert Classic: On the European Tour, contended at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, opening 69-65 at Emirates GC to sit a stroke off Rory McIlroy's 36-hole lead. Finished with rounds of 70-70 to T3 with Romain Wattel, two shots behind winner Stephen Gallacher.

On the European Tour, contended at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, opening 69-65 at Emirates GC to sit a stroke off Rory McIlroy's 36-hole lead. Finished with rounds of 70-70 to T3 with Romain Wattel, two shots behind winner Stephen Gallacher. Frys.com Open: Making his first non-major championship PGA TOUR start, finished T3 at the Frys.com Open. Rounds of 67-64 led to a one-stroke 36-hole lead followed by a third-round 67 and a two-stroke advantage with 18 holes to play. Title hopes were dashed with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17, finishing three strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker.

2013 Season

Omega European Masters: Had four sub-70 rounds in September to T7 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Had four sub-70 rounds in September to T7 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. The Open Championship: Gained a spot in The Open Championship, taking medalist honors at the International Finals Qualifying for Europe, shooting rounds of 69-65 at Sunningdale. Only other PGA TOUR start up to that point came at the PGA Championship (T70). Missed the cut at The Open.

Gained a spot in The Open Championship, taking medalist honors at the International Finals Qualifying for Europe, shooting rounds of 69-65 at Sunningdale. Only other PGA TOUR start up to that point came at the PGA Championship (T70). Missed the cut at The Open. Scottish Hydro Challenge: Third win of the season, a victory that earned him an immediate promotion to the European Tour, came at the Scottish Hydro Challenge, a three-shot win over Byeong-Hun An, Andrea Pavan, Steven Tiley and Sam Walker. Shot a third-round 62 at Macdonald Spey Valley GC in Aviemore, Scotland. By winning three times, he became the first American to win three Challenge Tour events in a season and joined Taco Remkes (2008), Edoardo Molinari (2009), Benjamin Hebert and Sam Little (2011) and Kristoffer Broberg (2012) to earn the Challenge Tour's in-season promotion.

Third win of the season, a victory that earned him an immediate promotion to the European Tour, came at the Scottish Hydro Challenge, a three-shot win over Byeong-Hun An, Andrea Pavan, Steven Tiley and Sam Walker. Shot a third-round 62 at Macdonald Spey Valley GC in Aviemore, Scotland. By winning three times, he became the first American to win three Challenge Tour events in a season and joined Taco Remkes (2008), Edoardo Molinari (2009), Benjamin Hebert and Sam Little (2011) and Kristoffer Broberg (2012) to earn the Challenge Tour's in-season promotion. Fred Olesen Challenge de Espana: Second victory came on the Canary Islands, a whopping 10-shot triumph over Luis Claverie at the Fred Olesen Challenge de Espana. Trailed by one shot after 18 holes and was tied with Edouard Dubois at the halfway mark. He took control of the tournament with a second 64 for the week, his 7-under day in the third round giving him a four-shot lead with 18 to play. His final-round, 5-under 66 earned him the 10-stroke victory over three players. His win shattered the European Challenge Tour's margin-of-victory record of eight strokes, jointly held by Bradley Dredge (2003 Madeira Islands Open) and Markus Brier (2004 Austrian Open).

Second victory came on the Canary Islands, a whopping 10-shot triumph over Luis Claverie at the Fred Olesen Challenge de Espana. Trailed by one shot after 18 holes and was tied with Edouard Dubois at the halfway mark. He took control of the tournament with a second 64 for the week, his 7-under day in the third round giving him a four-shot lead with 18 to play. His final-round, 5-under 66 earned him the 10-stroke victory over three players. His win shattered the European Challenge Tour's margin-of-victory record of eight strokes, jointly held by Bradley Dredge (2003 Madeira Islands Open) and Markus Brier (2004 Austrian Open). WNB Golf Classic: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the WNB Golf Classic, opening with a 74 in Texas and then shooting three consecutive sub-par rounds (68-71-71) to T40.

2012 Season

Committed to a full schedule in Europe and won three times on the European Challenge Tour, earning an immediate promotion to the European Tour for the remainder of the season and into 2014. First victory of the campaign came at the Montecchia Golf Open, shooting a third-round 62 and coasting to a seven-shot victory over Agustin Domingo in Padova, Italy.

Challenge de Catalunya: Won his first professional tournament, taking the Challenge de Catalunya in late-September. In the 54-hole event, shot a final-round 65 to outdistance Alessandro Tadini by three shots.

Won his first professional tournament, taking the Challenge de Catalunya in late-September. In the 54-hole event, shot a final-round 65 to outdistance Alessandro Tadini by three shots. FInnish Challenge: Finished T5 the following week, at the Finnish Challenge. Opened with a 67 and finished with a 66.

Finished T5 the following week, at the Finnish Challenge. Opened with a 67 and finished with a 66. English Challenge: Enjoyed his first top-10 of his career, turning in a T7 performance at the English Challenge. Couldn't make a run at victory, shooting a final-round 75 leaving him eight strokes behind winner Chris Paisley.

Amateur Highlights