Personal
- Met World Golf Hall of Famer Chi Chi Rodriguez at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open.
- Favorite vacation spot is the Caribbean Islands. Favorite books include the Maze Runner series. Favorite athletes outside of golf are Michael Jordan and Bruce Lee. His favorite city is Vancouver, Canada. His bucket list includes having a residence there.
- Dream foursome includes his grandfather, sister and either Tiger Woods, Bruce Lee, Lionel Messi or Michael Jordan.
- Favorite golf memory is competing in the PGA TOUR's 2012 Puerto Rico Open while still in high school.
- Would be a medical doctor if he weren't playing professional golf.
- Attended St. John Neumann High School in Naples, Fla.
- His father represented Puerto Rico on national junior basketball teams and was an all-star team selection in high school.
- Played starting point guard in high school and was a member of traveling middle school basketball teams.
Special Interests
- Exercising, reading, music, art
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Shot 71-70 over his final 36 holes at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course to T6 with two others and earn an exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Recovered from a second-round 73 to go 66-70 over his final 36 holes at Bolingbrook GC to earn a T10 with seven others.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Shot par or better in all four rounds to finish T5 with five others at Callaway Gardens. On the first hole of a five-players-for-two-spots playoff, he dropped out with a bogey but still earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 126th on the points list.
-
2019 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made five cuts and enjoyed one top-10 to end his season No. 96 on the Order of Merit.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Ryan Ruffels and Will Collins before falling to eventual winner Patrick Flavin in the third round
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in January in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Shot rounds of 70-73-73-71 to T16 with three others at Mission Inn.
2017 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Claimed solo second place after losing in a playoff with Sean Dale.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T7 at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January.
2016 Season
-
Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: Finished T9 at the Lexus Panama Classic, where he was tied for the 36-lead before a third round of 74 slowed him down.
2015 Season
Played in seven events on the Mackenzie Tour- PGA TOUR Canada and recorded one top-25 performance.
-
Bridgestone America's Golf Cup presentado por Value: Teamed with his countryman, Rafa Campos, to T2 at the Bridgestone America's Golf Cup in Mexico City.
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Only cut made in seven starts in Canada was T23 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open in June.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Joined the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada with a T2 at the Florida Q-School in April.
-
Puerto Rico Open: In March, he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open on his first PGA TOUR start as a pro.
2014 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T130 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
2013 Season
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Missed the cut on his second consecutive start as an amateur at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March.
2012 Season
-
Puerto Rico Classic: Playing as an amateur he finished T14 at the Puerto Rico Classic on his first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in October.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Competing as an amateur missed the cut on his first career start at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2011 AJGA Florida Junior and the 2012 AJGA Puerto Rico Junior Open.
- Won the 2012 and 2013 NCAA Division 1 Cobra Puma Invitational. Shot 16-under and 12-under -par rounds.
- Named 2013-2013 NCAA Division 1 Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and was an all-conference team selection.
- Won the 2014 Caribbean Amateur Championship.
- Earned second-place honors in the 2014 Florida State Golf Association's Men's Amateur Match Play Championship.
- Placed third in the 2014 Florida State Golf Association's Amateur Stroke Play Championship.
