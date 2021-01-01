|
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Finished T77 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. A final-round 77 dropped him 37 places and outside the exempt status cut-off position. Played in seven PGA Tour of Australasia events. Made four cuts and had one top-10.
2013 Season
In nine starts, made six cuts, including one victory (Western Australian Golfields PGA Championship), one T2 (New South Wales Open) and one third-place finish (Australian PGA Championship).
2012 Season
Made four starts, missing all four cuts.