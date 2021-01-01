×
Jack Wilson
Jack Wilson

Jack Wilson

AustraliaAustralia
Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

International Victories (1)

  • 2013 Western Australian Goldfields PGA Championship [Aus]

Personal

  • Attended VCG High School (2008 graduate) and Echuca (Aust.) College.
  • Former non-golf related jobs include bar steward.
  • First tee intro song would be "Land Down Under" by Men At Work.
  • If not a golfer, would be a doctor or lawyer.
  • Favorite courses played are Carnoustie GL and Kingston Heath GC.
  • Favorite TV shows are "Entourage" and "Suits".
  • Favorite movie is "Lethal Weapon".
  • Eddie Murphy is favorite entertainer.
  • Likes lasagna and chocolate.
  • Favorite athletes are Roger Federer and Andres Agassi.
  • Favorite cities are Melbourne and St. Andrews.
  • Enjoyed playing with Adam Scott at Australian Masters.
  • Best concert attended is Eminem.
  • Would like to trade places with Justin Timberlake for a day; "he's the king of entertainment".
  • Would like to play a round with Tiger Woods and Justin T.
  • Is fully qualified as a PGA Professional Coach.
  • Bucket list includes flying a plane/helicopter.
  • Favorite quote is "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."

Special Interests

  • Cooking, surfing

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Finished T77 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. A final-round 77 dropped him 37 places and outside the exempt status cut-off position. Played in seven PGA Tour of Australasia events. Made four cuts and had one top-10.

2013 Season

In nine starts, made six cuts, including one victory (Western Australian Golfields PGA Championship), one T2 (New South Wales Open) and one third-place finish (Australian PGA Championship).

2012 Season

Made four starts, missing all four cuts.