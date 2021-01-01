×
Kyle Scott
Kyle Scott

Kyle Scott

South Africa
on
off
Metric
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
35
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Georgia Tech (2011, Management)
College
Johannesburg, South Africa
Birthplace
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
35
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Georgia Tech (2011, Management)
College
Johannesburg, South Africa
Birthplace
135
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2016)
$21,417
Official Money (2016)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2016)
70.90
Scoring Average (2016)

No additional profile information available

Kyle Scott

Full Name

6 ft, 3 in

191 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

July 10, 1986

Birthday

35

AGE

Johannesburg, South Africa

Birthplace

Decatur, Georgia

Residence

Wife, Laura

Family

Georgia Tech (2011, Management)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$25,946

Career Earnings

Johannesburg, South Africa

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

Personal

  • Attended Edenglen High School in Johannesburg.
  • If not a professional golfer, would be a male model.
  • Favorite course played is Augusta National.
  • Other favorites include the Atlanta teams, the Braves, Falcons and Hawks. Watches "How I Met Your Mother," and is a fan of "Man on Fire" and "The Great Gatsby. Favorite entertainer is Justin Timberlake and his top book is Putting Out of Your Mind. Is also a fan of the Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson and Ernie Els after meeting Els at the 2012 Open Championship. Enjoys visiting Philadelphia.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Els and Timberlake.
  • Would like to trade places with Tom Brady for a day.
  • Wife, Laura, is from Atlanta and studying to be in the medical field.
  • Bucket list includes climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and going to a Super Bowl.
  • Motto is "It never gets easier, you just get better."
  • Would like to be featured in GQ.
  • Speaks Afrikaans.

Special Interests

  • Kickball, beach volleyball

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played three events on the Korn Ferry Tour with his best performance coming at the Nova Scotia Open (T36).

2014 Season

Finished T94 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was one shot off the first-round lead with a 66 but suffered a 76 on day two.

2012 Season

Played in four Sunshine Tour events, making two cuts (a T14 at the Dimension Data Pro-Am and a T29 at the Talkom PGA Championship.

2011 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Sunshine Tour start, the Alfred Dunhill Championship.