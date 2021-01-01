|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Kyle Scott
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
July 10, 1986
Birthday
35
AGE
Johannesburg, South Africa
Birthplace
Decatur, Georgia
Residence
Wife, Laura
Family
Georgia Tech (2011, Management)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$25,946
Career Earnings
Johannesburg, South Africa
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played three events on the Korn Ferry Tour with his best performance coming at the Nova Scotia Open (T36).
2014 Season
Finished T94 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was one shot off the first-round lead with a 66 but suffered a 76 on day two.
2012 Season
Played in four Sunshine Tour events, making two cuts (a T14 at the Dimension Data Pro-Am and a T29 at the Talkom PGA Championship.
2011 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Sunshine Tour start, the Alfred Dunhill Championship.