×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Carl Santos-Ocampo
Carl Santos-Ocampo

Carl Santos-Ocampo

PhilippinesPhilippines
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Notre Dame (2010, Finance and International Business)
College
Providence, Rhode Island
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Notre Dame (2010, Finance and International Business)
College
Providence, Rhode Island
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank
--
Official Money
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Carl Santos-Ocampo
Carl Santos-Ocampo
PhilippinesPhilippines
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Carl Santos-Ocampo

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

October 21, 1987

Birthday

33

AGE

Providence, Rhode Island

Birthplace

Naples, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Notre Dame (2010, Finance and International Business)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$34,600

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

International Victories (2)

  • 2012 ICTSI Rancho Palos Verdes Classic [Phil]
  • 2013 ICTSI Tagaytay Midlands Challenge [Phil]

Personal

  • Chose to pursue golf because of the challenge it presents and the fact that "you battle against yourself and find yourself always tinkering and making adjustments."
  • His earliest golf memory was going to the driving range as a 6-year-old and falling in love with the game.
  • His biggest thrill in golf came in 2002 shortly after his family moved from the Philippines when he holed a 40-foot putt on the second playoff hole to win the Florida State Junior Boys Championship at age 14.
  • His favorite golf courses include Cypress Point and Old Head in Ireland.
  • Would love to play Augusta National and St. Andrews' Old Course.
  • Never travels without his cell phone, MacBook and charger.
  • One of his lucky charms is a ball mark given to graduating senior golfers from Notre Dame that has the engraving "God, Country, Notre Dame." Another lucky charm is the golf shirts he wears. He keeps a mental log of the scoring average he has while wearing each shirt, and when he really wants to play well he'll wear his "go-to" shirts.
  • Follows Notre Dame and the Miami Heat. Favorite TV shows include "The Walking Dead," "How I Met Your Mother," "The Big Bang Theory," "Revenge," "Modern Family," "Homeland," "Duck Dynasty" and "Friday Night Lights." Enjoys Taylor Swift. Favorite foods include sushi, sashimi, lobster and tenderloin steaks. His favorite vacation spot is Manila. Some of his favorite athletes in other sports are Manny Pacquiao, Michael Jordan, Steve Nash and Maria Sharapova. Some of his favorite restaurants are Chipotle, In-N-Out Burger, Ruth's Chris, Sushi-Thai and Shake Shack.
  • His bucket list includes skydiving, learning to surf, going on a safari to Africa, bungee jumping and playing in the Masters.
  • Says if he could trade places with someone for a day it would be with a Formula One driver because he always wanted to feel how extreme those G-forces are on the body and "what an adrenaline rush it would be."
  • His dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy.
  • Some of the jobs he has held since graduating from college include Founder/CEO of a label- and sticker-design company, a writer and contributor to Golf Inquirer magazine and a life insurance agent (both in the Philippines).

Special Interests

  • Wakeboarding, hiking, traveling, exercising, cars, stock market

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Played in the first two PGA TOUR China Series' tournaments.

  • Buick Open: Finished T42 at the Buick Open.
  • Mission Hills Haikou Open: Finished T43 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open.
  • ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic: Shot rounds of 70-70-67-68 at the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on the Philippine Tour in late-July. Finished T5, six shots behind winner Tony Lascuna.