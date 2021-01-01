Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

2012 PGA TOUR: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2015 The McGladrey Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2012 Mylan Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2015 Lost to David Hearn, Danny Lee, Kevin Kisner, The Greenbrier Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2018 Defeated Peter Malnati, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Personal

Uses a 10-finger grip with no glove because of his hockey background.

Superstitions include playing a ball that matches the round of the tournament.

Charitable initiatives include Folds of Honor, St. Jude Children's Hospital, and the Walking for Kids Foundation.

Favorite teams include the Kansas State Wildcats, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Played hockey with NFL quarterback Sam Bradford.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The RSM Classic: Won The RSM Classic in a playoff over Kevin Kisner, recording his second win on the PGA TOUR and second at The RSM Classic. Became the first player to earn his first two PGA TOUR victories at the same event since Daniel Berger (2016, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic). Became the first two-time winner of The RSM Classic. Held the outright lead after the second and third rounds, improving to 1-for-3 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead in individual stroke-play events and 1-for-2 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Collected three top-25s and finished the season No. 145 in the FedExCup standings. Made seven cuts in 19 starts, with his lone top-10 coming at the Barracuda Championship (T5).

Barracuda Championship: Recorded a top-five at the Barracuda Championship for the second consecutive year, finishing in a tie for fifth.

2019 Season

Collected two top-fives and 12 made cuts in 28 starts to finish No. 128 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 16 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 33rd in the final priority ranking. Best result on the PGA TOUR came at the Barracuda Championship (T3).

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Fired a final-round 66 at Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course to finish T5. The result secured his return to the PGA TOUR and spot in The Finals 25.

2018 Season

Ended the PGA TOUR season with 10 made cuts in 29 starts, finishing No. 178 in the FedExCup standings. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour and played in all four Finals events, highlighted by a win at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a fourth-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was sixth in the final priority-ranking order.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Posted rounds of 65-68-68-71–272 (-12) at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to force a playoff with Peter Malnati. Parred the first playoff hole to pick up the title and secure a return to the PGA TOUR. Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole lead.

2017 Season

Fifth season on the PGA TOUR ended with 20 made cuts in 30 starts, including three top-10 finishes and a season-best, runner-up finish at The Greenbrier Classic. Wrapped up the season No. 63 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: For the second time in his career, advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event (making the cut in all three), finishing his season with a T53 finish at the BMW Championship.

2016 Season

After a near-miss during his rookie season in 2013 (finished No. 126), advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs three consecutive seasons with a No. 105 finish during the 2015-16 campaign. Season included 17 made cuts in 27 starts, with five top-25 finishes.

The Barclays: Entered the Playoffs No. 95 in the FedExCup, but a T70 at The Barclays dropped him to No. 105 to end his season.

2015 Season

On the strength of nine top-10 finishes in 26 TOUR starts through the Wyndham Championship, easily advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive season. Played his way through all four events in the Playoffs for the first time and ended his season at No. 18 in the FedExCup standings.

PGA Championship: Following opening rounds of 70-73 at the PGA Championship, came alive on the weekend at Whistling Straits with back-to-back, 5-under 67s, to claim a T10 with rookie Tony Finau, at 11-under 277.

Finished eighth at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his first start since winning The McGladrey Classic. The McGladrey Classic: Defeated Brendon de Jonge with a birdie-2 on the second extra hole (No. 17) to win a three-man playoff at The McGladrey Classic in late-October 2014, his first PGA TOUR victory in his 49th start. Will MacKenzie dropped out of the playoff on the first extra hole with a bogey-5 on No. 18. Fired a final-round 7-under 63 to jump from a tie for 12th five strokes back entering the final round to win a playoff in his first start at The McGladrey Classic. Completed his round at 3:35 p.m. and waited more than 90 minutes for the leaders to finish. The victory, which moved him to the top spot in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career, came at age 27 years, 6 months, 19 days, making him the third consecutive player in his 20s to win to start the season. With the win, joined Tommy Gainey as the only players to record their first TOUR wins at The McGladrey Classic. Was coming off a 71st-place finish in the 2013-14 FedExCup standings, where he was two FedExCup points shy of qualifying for the third Playoffs' event (the BMW Championship). The win in Sea Island topped his previous-best TOUR finish, a T2 at the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2014 Season

Had a solid sophomore season, with 17 made cuts in 21 starts and a pair of top-10 finishes. Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time in his young career. Started the week at the Deutsche Bank Championship No. 97 in the FedExCup standings and in need of a solid finish to advance. Turned in a top-10 performance (T9) but came up two FedExCup points shy of advancing to the third Playoffs event. Ended with 966 FedExCup points, while Jerry Kelly totaled 968 points to claim the 70th and final spot.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Following opening rounds of 67-66 (11-under), easily made his seventh consecutive cut since the start of the season, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was in good position for the weekend, posting third- and final-round scores of 68-70 to a claim a share of runner-up honors with Andrew Svoboda. At 17-under, the duo finished two strokes behind Seung-Yul Noh. The T2 was his best finish since joining the PGA TOUR in 2013.

2013 Season

Collected five top-25 finishes in 12 made PGA TOUR cuts (of 25 starts), three of which came in his first seven starts. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, claimed top-30 finishes in the first and third events of the four-tournament series.

Hotel Fitness Championship: At the Hotel Fitness Championship in the Finals first event, made nine birdies in the final round at Sycamore Hills GC en route to an 8-under 64 and T30 finish.

2012 Season

Ended his rookie season on Tour with a T25 at the Web.com Tour Championship in McKinney, Texas, to wind up No. 7 on the money list and earn playing status on the PGA TOUR in 2013. Finished the year No. 1 on Tour in Total Birdies, No. 5 in Putts per Round and No. 7 in Putting Average.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: A final-round 75 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open dropped him into a T8, making it seven top-10s for the season. Played primarily on the NGA Tour in 2010-11.

2011 Season

Again his main tour was the NGA Tour.

2010 Season

Played primarily on the NGA Tour.

Amateur Highlights