Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, Masters Tournament (thru 2025-26)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (9)

2013 Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship 2014 Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation, World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation, World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship 2015 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Hyundai Tournament of Champions 2016 The Barclays

The Barclays 2018 Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament 2019 THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2021 Farmers Insurance Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

2013 Defeated Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Championship

Defeated Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Championship 2015 Defeated Jimmy Walker, Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Defeated Jimmy Walker, Hyundai Tournament of Champions 2015 Lost to Sean O'Hair, Jordan Spieth, Valspar Championship

Lost to Sean O'Hair, Jordan Spieth, Valspar Championship 2020 Lost to Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Sentry Tournament of Champions

National Teams

2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2014, 2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

Personal

Favorite golf memory is going 6-0 in match play and helping Augusta University win two national championships.

Wife, Justine, was his caddie in 2012 and 2013 and sporadically in 2014 after having the couple's first baby in May. They married in December 2012.

Grew up a fan of Notre Dame football. Favorite teams now are the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

26th birthday was the same day as the Open Ceremonies for the 2016 Olympics.

Favorite quote is from his wife, who said, "Nerves just mean you're prepared."

Hosts a multiple award-winning AJGA championship annually in The Woodlands, Texas.

Special Interests

College football, cooking, playing pool, antiques

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Won his eighth career PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the seventh consecutive season, finishing the season tied for eighth in the FedExCup standings with Sebastian Munoz and Rory McIlroy. Became one of three players to qualify for the TOUR Championship in each season from 2013-14 through 2019-20, joining Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama. Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 6 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Marked his third consecutive season with at least one victory. Recorded eight top-10s, his most in a season since 2015-16 (11), and made the cut in 17 of 20 starts. Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his third consecutive appearance at the event.

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Won his eighth PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, his second WGC victory and second at the event. Became the fifth player to win the WGC-Mexico Championship multiple times, joining Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson, and the 15th with multiple WGC titles. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.956) and used less than 100 putts over 72 holes, accomplishing each feat for the second time on the season (first: Sentry Tournament of Champions).

Won his eighth PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, his second WGC victory and second at the event. Became the fifth player to win the WGC-Mexico Championship multiple times, joining Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson, and the 15th with multiple WGC titles. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.956) and used less than 100 putts over 72 holes, accomplishing each feat for the second time on the season (first: Sentry Tournament of Champions). Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording his first top-10 in five starts at the event.

Finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording his first top-10 in five starts at the event. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Lost to Justin Thomas in a three-hole playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, falling to 2-2 for his career in playoffs. Marked his sixth career runner-up on TOUR and first since the 2018 Valspar Championship. Became the first player since the tournament moved to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999 with 100 putts or fewer in a single year (99). One-Putt Percentage of 62.50 percent was the best on TOUR since Bud Cauley at the 2018 RBC Heritage (65.28%).

2019 Season

Won his seventh career PGA TOUR title at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, clinching his sixth consecutive appearance in the TOUR Championship before finishing tied for ninth in the FedExCup standings. Made the Playoffs for the seventh time in his seventh season on TOUR. Earned five top-10s and made 22 cuts in 25 starts.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Entering the final round with a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer, carded a 2-under 69 to edge Ancer by one stroke and win THE NORTHERN TRUST for the second time in his career. The win, his seventh on the PGA TOUR, moved him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and guaranteed him a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship. Converted the 54-hole lead/co-lead into a win for the fifth time in seven attempts on TOUR. Became the seventh player to win multiple titles at the event and second to do so in the FedExCup era, joining Dustin Johnson.

Entering the final round with a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer, carded a 2-under 69 to edge Ancer by one stroke and win THE NORTHERN TRUST for the second time in his career. The win, his seventh on the PGA TOUR, moved him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and guaranteed him a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship. Converted the 54-hole lead/co-lead into a win for the fifth time in seven attempts on TOUR. Became the seventh player to win multiple titles at the event and second to do so in the FedExCup era, joining Dustin Johnson. The Open Championship: Finished 10th at The Open Championship, his fourth career top-10 at major championships.

Finished 10th at The Open Championship, his fourth career top-10 at major championships. Rocket Mortgage Classic: With a T5 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, snapped a streak of 16 starts without a top-10.

With a T5 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, snapped a streak of 16 starts without a top-10. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In first start of the season, opened with an 8-under 64 en route to a T7 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Held a two-stroke lead after 18 holes.

2018 Season

Season highlighted by his first major championship title and sixth career PGA TOUR win. Made 20 cuts in 26 starts with seven top-10s among 12 top-25s. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and the TOUR Championship for the fifth time in a row. Ended the season at No. 22 in the FedExCup following a 28th-place result at the TOUR Championship. Earned a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the third consecutive time.

Ryder Cup: Played in his third consecutive Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Finished the week with a 1-2-0 record, as the Europeans defeated the United States, 17.5-10.5. Contributed one point to the U.S. team with a 3-and-2 victory over Tyrrell Hatton in the Singles match.

Played in his third consecutive Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Finished the week with a 1-2-0 record, as the Europeans defeated the United States, 17.5-10.5. Contributed one point to the U.S. team with a 3-and-2 victory over Tyrrell Hatton in the Singles match. U.S. Open: Finished fourth and three strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. Began the final round with five birdies in his first seven holes en route to a 2-under 68. Earned his third top-15 in five U.S. Open starts.

Finished fourth and three strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. Began the final round with five birdies in his first seven holes en route to a 2-under 68. Earned his third top-15 in five U.S. Open starts. Wells Fargo Championship: Recorded his sixth consecutive top-10 on TOUR with a solo-eighth finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Recorded his sixth consecutive top-10 on TOUR with a solo-eighth finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In first start since winning the Masters Tournament, finished T7 with teammate Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With rounds of 71 and 69, the duo was one of three teams to shoot both Foursomes rounds (R2 and R4) under-par (Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark, Chad Campbell/Matt Jones). For the first time since the 2017 TOUR Championship, all four reigning major champions were in the field at a PGA TOUR event (Reed/Masters, Brooks Koepka/U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth/The Open, Justin Thomas/PGA Championship). Was the only one of the four to make the cut.

In first start since winning the Masters Tournament, finished T7 with teammate Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With rounds of 71 and 69, the duo was one of three teams to shoot both Foursomes rounds (R2 and R4) under-par (Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark, Chad Campbell/Matt Jones). For the first time since the 2017 TOUR Championship, all four reigning major champions were in the field at a PGA TOUR event (Reed/Masters, Brooks Koepka/U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth/The Open, Justin Thomas/PGA Championship). Was the only one of the four to make the cut. Masters Tournament: Shot a final-round 1-under 71 for a 15-under 273 total to win the Masters Tournament by one stroke over Rickie Fowler. Claimed his sixth PGA TOUR title, and first major championship, in his 166th TOUR start at the age of 27 years, 8 months, 3 days. Marked his sixth time holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR and fourth victory in that scenario. Was his first 54-hole lead in a major championship. Was 13-under on the par-5s for the week, two off the tournament record. Win marked his fourth top-10 in a row on TOUR, a first in his career. Became the fourth consecutive first-time major championship winner at the Masters, following Sergio Garcia (2017), Danny Willett (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Shot a final-round 1-under 71 for a 15-under 273 total to win the Masters Tournament by one stroke over Rickie Fowler. Claimed his sixth PGA TOUR title, and first major championship, in his 166th TOUR start at the age of 27 years, 8 months, 3 days. Marked his sixth time holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR and fourth victory in that scenario. Was his first 54-hole lead in a major championship. Was 13-under on the par-5s for the week, two off the tournament record. Win marked his fourth top-10 in a row on TOUR, a first in his career. Became the fourth consecutive first-time major championship winner at the Masters, following Sergio Garcia (2017), Danny Willett (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2015). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Fell to Alex Noren in the round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Reached the round of 16 for the second time in his career by defeating Jordan Spieth in one of five matches on the final day of group play in which each player was guaranteed to advance with a win.

Fell to Alex Noren in the round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Reached the round of 16 for the second time in his career by defeating Jordan Spieth in one of five matches on the final day of group play in which each player was guaranteed to advance with a win. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Making his third start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, cracked the top 10 for the first time with a T7. Managed four under-par scores to finish 8-under.

Making his third start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, cracked the top 10 for the first time with a T7. Managed four under-par scores to finish 8-under. Valspar Championship: Finished T2 at the Valspar Championship at 9-under 275, one shot shy of champion Paul Casey, three years removed from his playoff loss to Jordan Spieth at the 2015 event. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to drop from a share of the lead.

Finished T2 at the Valspar Championship at 9-under 275, one shot shy of champion Paul Casey, three years removed from his playoff loss to Jordan Spieth at the 2015 event. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to drop from a share of the lead. Hero World Challenge: With rounds of 72-66-71-68 at the Hero World Challenge, finished T5 at 11-under 277. Marked his third top-five finish in his fourth start at the event.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive time, making it to the TOUR Championship for the fourth time in a row. Ended his season at No. 22 in the FedExCup. Made 25 cuts in 29 starts while posting 15 top-25 finishes, including four top-10s. After at least one victory in each of the four previous seasons, went winless in the 2016-17, with a best result of T2 at the PGA Championship. Played for the U.S. Presidents Cup team at Liberty National, going 3-1-1, losing to Louis Oosthuizen in Sunday's Singles.

Dell Technologies Championship: After opening the Dell Technologies Championship with an even-par 71, closed with rounds of 67-69-66 to finish T6 and six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Has now finished inside the top six in his last three starts at TPC Boston (T4-2015, T5-2016, T6-2017). With his fourth top-10 finish of the season, moved to No. 22 in the FedExCup standings.

After opening the Dell Technologies Championship with an even-par 71, closed with rounds of 67-69-66 to finish T6 and six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Has now finished inside the top six in his last three starts at TPC Boston (T4-2015, T5-2016, T6-2017). With his fourth top-10 finish of the season, moved to No. 22 in the FedExCup standings. PGA Championship: At 6-under 278, finished T2 and two strokes behind Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship, marking his first top-10 finish in 16 major championship starts. Had finished T12 at the 2016 Open Championship for his previous-best outing in a major. With his solid play at Quail Hollow, moved from No. 11 to No. 9 in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings. Entered the 72nd hold at 7-under-par and hoping to put some pressure on leader Justin Thomas (who was playing the 17th hole at the time), but a bogey on the par-4 18th hole dropped him to 6-under and an eventual three-way tie for second.

At 6-under 278, finished T2 and two strokes behind Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship, marking his first top-10 finish in 16 major championship starts. Had finished T12 at the 2016 Open Championship for his previous-best outing in a major. With his solid play at Quail Hollow, moved from No. 11 to No. 9 in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings. Entered the 72nd hold at 7-under-par and hoping to put some pressure on leader Justin Thomas (who was playing the 17th hole at the time), but a bogey on the par-4 18th hole dropped him to 6-under and an eventual three-way tie for second. Travelers Championship: In his sixth consecutive start in the Travelers Championship, finished T5. En route to his final-round 4-under 66, hit a perfect 14 of 14 fairways. Ranked T2 for the week in fairways in regulation with 44 of 56.

In his sixth consecutive start in the Travelers Championship, finished T5. En route to his final-round 4-under 66, hit a perfect 14 of 14 fairways. Ranked T2 for the week in fairways in regulation with 44 of 56. SBS Tournament of Champions: Finished T6 for his third top-10 finish in four starts at the SBS Tournament of Champions (T6-2017, 2-2016, 1-2015, T16-2014). Has not posted an over-par round in 16 tries at The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort. His worst effort was a final-round, even-par 73 in 2014.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, making it to the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 2 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T24 at East Lake to end his season a career-best No. 3 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 18 top-25 finishes from 28 starts. Of those, 11 were top-10 showings, including his first FedExCup Playoffs victory at The Barclays. Eleven top-10s was second only to Dustin Johnson who led the TOUR with 15.

UBS Hong Kong Open: Fired rounds of 68-69-65-67 at the UBS Hong Kong Open on the European Tour in mid-October to secure a T3 with Soomin Lee, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Scrivener, six shots behind winner Justin Rose.

Fired rounds of 68-69-65-67 at the UBS Hong Kong Open on the European Tour in mid-October to secure a T3 with Soomin Lee, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Scrivener, six shots behind winner Justin Rose. Ryder Cup: Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-1-1 in his five matches to lead the American team to a 17-11 victory over Europe in the biennial event (the first win for the Unites States since 2008). He and Jordan Spieth were the only Americans to play in all five matches at Hazeltine. Went head-to-head with Rory McIlroy in one of the most thrilling matches (particularly on the front nine) in Ryder Cup history, eventually making birdie on No. 18 for a 1-up victory, cementing his stature as one of the game's best match play competitors. Improved his overall Ryder Cup record to 6-1-2.

Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-1-1 in his five matches to lead the American team to a 17-11 victory over Europe in the biennial event (the first win for the Unites States since 2008). He and Jordan Spieth were the only Americans to play in all five matches at Hazeltine. Went head-to-head with Rory McIlroy in one of the most thrilling matches (particularly on the front nine) in Ryder Cup history, eventually making birdie on No. 18 for a 1-up victory, cementing his stature as one of the game's best match play competitors. Improved his overall Ryder Cup record to 6-1-2. Deutsche Bank Championship: After claiming his fifth TOUR title at The Barclays, posted four sub-par scores at the Deutsche Bank Championship to claim a share of fifth place with Fabian Gomez and James Hahn. Marked his second straight top-five finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship following a T4 showing in 2015.

After claiming his fifth TOUR title at The Barclays, posted four sub-par scores at the Deutsche Bank Championship to claim a share of fifth place with Fabian Gomez and James Hahn. Marked his second straight top-five finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship following a T4 showing in 2015. The Barclays: Held share of 18-hole lead, plus solo 36-hole lead, before entering final round of The Barclays one stroke behind 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler. Playing in the final pairing in the final round with Fowler, was tied with nine holes to play before Fowler bogeyed No. 11. Doubled his lead over Fowler with birdie at No. 12. When Fowler dropped out of contention with a double bogey at No. 16, all he needed was a bogey on the final hole to win by a stroke over Sean O'Hair and Emiliano Grillo, both already in the clubhouse. A plugged lie in a fairway bunker led to a forced lay-up and an eventual two-putt bogey for a 1-under 71 and a one-stroke victory. Earned his fifth TOUR title at age 26, joining Jordan Spieth (21) and Rory McIlroy (23) as youngest winners with five TOUR titles in last 10 years. At No. 7 in the FedExCup standings, entered the FedExCup Playoffs as the highest-ranked player without a win. The Barclays marked his second come-from-behind win, a feat he also achieved at the 2015 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. It was also the third time he went on to win after holding the solo 36-hole lead.

Held share of 18-hole lead, plus solo 36-hole lead, before entering final round of The Barclays one stroke behind 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler. Playing in the final pairing in the final round with Fowler, was tied with nine holes to play before Fowler bogeyed No. 11. Doubled his lead over Fowler with birdie at No. 12. When Fowler dropped out of contention with a double bogey at No. 16, all he needed was a bogey on the final hole to win by a stroke over Sean O'Hair and Emiliano Grillo, both already in the clubhouse. A plugged lie in a fairway bunker led to a forced lay-up and an eventual two-putt bogey for a 1-under 71 and a one-stroke victory. Earned his fifth TOUR title at age 26, joining Jordan Spieth (21) and Rory McIlroy (23) as youngest winners with five TOUR titles in last 10 years. At No. 7 in the FedExCup standings, entered the FedExCup Playoffs as the highest-ranked player without a win. The Barclays marked his second come-from-behind win, a feat he also achieved at the 2015 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. It was also the third time he went on to win after holding the solo 36-hole lead. Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T11 in the 60-player field.

Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T11 in the 60-player field. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Picked up his ninth top-10 of the season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (T8).

Picked up his ninth top-10 of the season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (T8). Valero Texas Open: Back in Texas three weeks later, birdied the par-5 72nd hole at the Valero Texas Open to tie the lead at 11-under with Charley Hoffman, playing in the same group. When Hoffman sank a clutch birdie putt for the win, Reed finished alone in second place. Opened with a 7-under 65 to sit just one back of Brendan Steele's 18-hole lead. The finish marked his second runner-up of the 2015-16 season and his eighth top-10 finish in 13 starts.

Back in Texas three weeks later, birdied the par-5 72nd hole at the Valero Texas Open to tie the lead at 11-under with Charley Hoffman, playing in the same group. When Hoffman sank a clutch birdie putt for the win, Reed finished alone in second place. Opened with a 7-under 65 to sit just one back of Brendan Steele's 18-hole lead. The finish marked his second runner-up of the 2015-16 season and his eighth top-10 finish in 13 starts. Shell Houston Open: Posted his third consecutive top-10 of the season at the Shell Houston Open. In his third start at the GC of Houston, finished T10 with Rickie Fowler and Sean O'Hair.

Posted his third consecutive top-10 of the season at the Shell Houston Open. In his third start at the GC of Houston, finished T10 with Rickie Fowler and Sean O'Hair. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Daniel Berger (1-up), Matthew Fitzpatrick (4 and 3) and Phil Mickelson (5 and 4) before losing to Dustin Johnson (3 and 2) in the round of 16 for a T9 result. In his match against Mickelson, he made two eagles, along with three birdies, and was 7-up through 10 holes before winning, 5 and 4.

Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Daniel Berger (1-up), Matthew Fitzpatrick (4 and 3) and Phil Mickelson (5 and 4) before losing to Dustin Johnson (3 and 2) in the round of 16 for a T9 result. In his match against Mickelson, he made two eagles, along with three birdies, and was 7-up through 10 holes before winning, 5 and 4. Valspar Championship: Entered the final round of the Valspar Championship, where he fell in a playoff to Spieth the year before, four shots off the lead and shot a final-round 73 to finish T7 for his second top-10 at the event.

Entered the final round of the Valspar Championship, where he fell in a playoff to Spieth the year before, four shots off the lead and shot a final-round 73 to finish T7 for his second top-10 at the event. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: In his fourth start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finished 12-under 275 for a T6 finish five strokes behind champion Vaughn Taylor. It was his third top-15 finish at the event (T6-2016, T13-2014, T7-2013). He also finished 12-under in 2013 and 2015.

In his fourth start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finished 12-under 275 for a T6 finish five strokes behind champion Vaughn Taylor. It was his third top-15 finish at the event (T6-2016, T13-2014, T7-2013). He also finished 12-under in 2013 and 2015. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Making his title defense at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, finished solo-second, but a distant eight strokes behind champion Spieth. Did not have a bogey until the 69th hole of the tournament (par-5 15th). Marked his second runner-up showing of his career (2015 Valspar Championship).

Making his title defense at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, finished solo-second, but a distant eight strokes behind champion Spieth. Did not have a bogey until the 69th hole of the tournament (par-5 15th). Marked his second runner-up showing of his career (2015 Valspar Championship). Hero World Challenge: One year after a T3 finish in his debut appearance at the Hero World Challenge, posted rounds of 69-65-66-66 to finish 22-under 266, good for a runner-up finish (three strokes behind champion Bubba Watson). Marked his sixth consecutive top-10 worldwide dating to the UBS Hong Kong Open.

One year after a T3 finish in his debut appearance at the Hero World Challenge, posted rounds of 69-65-66-66 to finish 22-under 266, good for a runner-up finish (three strokes behind champion Bubba Watson). Marked his sixth consecutive top-10 worldwide dating to the UBS Hong Kong Open. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Fired rounds of 65-70-68-70 the following week at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions to T7 with Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and China's Haotong Li.

Fired rounds of 65-70-68-70 the following week at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions to T7 with Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and China's Haotong Li. CIMB Classic: Opened the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season with four rounds in the 60s (68-68-66-69) to finish 17-under par at the CIMB Classic good for a T10 showing.

2015 Season

Season highlighted by his fourth career win and a career-best No. 12 finish in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Masters: Finished second to Kristoffer Broberg in a sudden-death playoff at the BMW Masters in Shanghai. Opened with rounds of 71-69-64 and took a one-shot lead on the back nine on Sunday with an eagle out of a bunker on No. 15 followed by a birdie on No. 16. After a bogey on No. 17, finished with a par for a final-round 71 and a 271 total to match Broberg. In the playoff, the Swede drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to claim his first European Tour title.

Finished second to Kristoffer Broberg in a sudden-death playoff at the BMW Masters in Shanghai. Opened with rounds of 71-69-64 and took a one-shot lead on the back nine on Sunday with an eagle out of a bunker on No. 15 followed by a birdie on No. 16. After a bogey on No. 17, finished with a par for a final-round 71 and a 271 total to match Broberg. In the playoff, the Swede drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to claim his first European Tour title. Presidents Cup: Went 1-2-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 1-2-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Concluded his season with a 27th-place outing at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to wrap up the season.

Concluded his season with a 27th-place outing at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to wrap up the season. Deutsche Bank Championship: Making his third career start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, carded matching middle rounds of 4-under 67 and a final-round, 1-under 70 to T4, seven strokes behind Rickie Fowler. The finish marked his fourth top-10 of the season but first since a playoff loss in March at the Valspar Championship. Later finished T28 at the BMW Championship.

Making his third career start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, carded matching middle rounds of 4-under 67 and a final-round, 1-under 70 to T4, seven strokes behind Rickie Fowler. The finish marked his fourth top-10 of the season but first since a playoff loss in March at the Valspar Championship. Later finished T28 at the BMW Championship. U.S. Open: With opening rounds of 66-69, shared the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open with Spieth. Later added rounds of 76-71 to finish T14, his best finish in six major championship starts.

With opening rounds of 66-69, shared the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open with Spieth. Later added rounds of 76-71 to finish T14, his best finish in six major championship starts. Valspar Championship: At the Valspar Championship, nearly became the season's first multiple winner. Began the final round at the Copperhead Course at 5-under 208, four strokes off 54-hole leader Ryan Moore. Sank a clutch, 31-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, good for a bogey-free, 5-under 66 and spot in a playoff with Jordan Spieth and 2008 Valspar Championship winner Sean O'Hair. Following solid ups and-downs on the first two extra holes to save par and remain in the playoff, fell victim, with O'Hair, to Spieth's birdie putt on the third extra hole, No. 17. Two years earlier, defeated Spieth in sudden death at the Wyndham Championship en route to his first career PGA TOUR win.

At the Valspar Championship, nearly became the season's first multiple winner. Began the final round at the Copperhead Course at 5-under 208, four strokes off 54-hole leader Ryan Moore. Sank a clutch, 31-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, good for a bogey-free, 5-under 66 and spot in a playoff with Jordan Spieth and 2008 Valspar Championship winner Sean O'Hair. Following solid ups and-downs on the first two extra holes to save par and remain in the playoff, fell victim, with O'Hair, to Spieth's birdie putt on the third extra hole, No. 17. Two years earlier, defeated Spieth in sudden death at the Wyndham Championship en route to his first career PGA TOUR win. The Honda Classic: After opening with back-to-back, 3-under 67s at The Honda Classic, posted scores of 70-73 in the final two rounds to secure a T7 in the Monday-finish event.

After opening with back-to-back, 3-under 67s at The Honda Classic, posted scores of 70-73 in the final two rounds to secure a T7 in the Monday-finish event. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Was clutch down the stretch at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, closing the gap on tournament-leader Jimmy Walker by holing an 80-yard wedge for eagle on the par-4 16th and carding birdies on Nos. 15 and 18 to force a playoff. The former Augusta University standout then drained a 19-foot, 6-inch birdie putt on the first extra hole to improve his playoff record to 2-0, in the process notching his fourth PGA TOUR victory in his 72nd start. Became just the fourth player in the last 20 years to record his fourth TOUR win before age 24 years, 6 months. Also, his four wins is the current benchmark on TOUR for players under the age of 25. Improved his record to 2-0 in playoffs, winning the sixth playoff since the Tournament of Champions moved to Kapalua in 1999. Marked his first come-from-behind win, having held or shared the lead heading into the final round in his previous three victories. Finished with just three bogeys during the week (fourth round on No. 17, second round on No. 7 and second round on No. 8).

2014 Season

Season highlighted by wins at the Humana Challenge and World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, making him one of seven multiple winners during the season. Also earned a berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the first time.

Volvo World Match Play Championship: In mid-October 2014, finished T5 at the European Tour's Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing in the quarterfinals to George Coetzee, 2 and 1, at The London GC in England.

In mid-October 2014, finished T5 at the European Tour's Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing in the quarterfinals to George Coetzee, 2 and 1, at The London GC in England. Ryder Cup: Made his debut at the Ryder Cup and went 3-0-1 in his four matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Made his debut at the Ryder Cup and went 3-0-1 in his four matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: At the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finished T19 at East Lake GC and No. 21 in the FedExCup standings.

At the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finished T19 at East Lake GC and No. 21 in the FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: Later added a T74 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and T53 at the BMW Championship to advance to the final event of the Playoffs for the first time.

Later added a T74 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and T53 at the BMW Championship to advance to the final event of the Playoffs for the first time. The Barclays: In the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, birdied three of his last four holes at Ridgewood CC Sunday to claim T9 at 9-under, five strokes back of Hunter Mahan. His 65 Sunday tied his low, final-round score for the year (World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational).

In the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, birdied three of his last four holes at Ridgewood CC Sunday to claim T9 at 9-under, five strokes back of Hunter Mahan. His 65 Sunday tied his low, final-round score for the year (World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to record his second top-10 in just his third start in a World Golf Championships event, all coming this season. Notched his first top-10 of the season that did not result in a victory. His other two top-10s were both wins, at the Humana Challenge and the Cadillac Championship.

Finished T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to record his second top-10 in just his third start in a World Golf Championships event, all coming this season. Notched his first top-10 of the season that did not result in a victory. His other two top-10s were both wins, at the Humana Challenge and the Cadillac Championship. Quicken Loans National: Held a two-shot lead after the third round at the Quicken Loans National before a final-round 77 dropped him to T11.

Held a two-shot lead after the third round at the Quicken Loans National before a final-round 77 dropped him to T11. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Earned his third win in 14 starts, capturing the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with rounds of 68-75-69-72. That led to a one-stroke victory over Bubba Watson and Jamie Donaldson. His 4-under 284 total was the highest winning total at the Cadillac Championship and equaled Mark McCumber's winning score in 1985 for highest in any event at Doral. At age 23 years, 7 months, 4 days, became the youngest player to ever win a World Golf Championships event, with Tiger Woods (23 years, 7 months, 30 days) the previous youngest with his win at the 1999 Bridgestone Invitational. The win moved him a step closer to Rory McIlroy on the list of players under 25 with multiple wins. Trailed only McIlroy (six) but moved one win ahead of Russell Henley (two) and Harris English (two). Joined Jimmy Walker (three) as the TOUR's only multiple winners of the season, in the process improving his record with the 54-hole lead/co-lead to a perfect 3 for 3 Previously held at least a share of the lead after every round in his two wins this season.

Earned his third win in 14 starts, capturing the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with rounds of 68-75-69-72. That led to a one-stroke victory over Bubba Watson and Jamie Donaldson. His 4-under 284 total was the highest winning total at the Cadillac Championship and equaled Mark McCumber's winning score in 1985 for highest in any event at Doral. At age 23 years, 7 months, 4 days, became the youngest player to ever win a World Golf Championships event, with Tiger Woods (23 years, 7 months, 30 days) the previous youngest with his win at the 1999 Bridgestone Invitational. The win moved him a step closer to Rory McIlroy on the list of players under 25 with multiple wins. Trailed only McIlroy (six) but moved one win ahead of Russell Henley (two) and Harris English (two). Joined Jimmy Walker (three) as the TOUR's only multiple winners of the season, in the process improving his record with the 54-hole lead/co-lead to a perfect 3 for 3 Previously held at least a share of the lead after every round in his two wins this season. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Took a seven-stroke lead into the Humana Challenge final round and held on for a two-stroke, wire-to-wire win. Shots rounds 63-63-63-71. Recorded his second career TOUR win at age 23 years, 5 months, 14 days in his 46th career TOUR start. It was his second win in his last nine TOUR starts (2013 Wyndham Championship). Became just the second wire-to-wire winner of the event (Rik Massengale in 1977). Led the field with 30 birdies. Was just the sixth wire-to-wire winner on TOUR since 2010 and became the first player in PGA TOUR history to post scores of 63 or better in his first three rounds. Is the second-youngest winner of the Humana Challenge, behind Jack Nicklaus (23 years, 13 days in 1963). Became the 12th player to carry a final-round lead of the Humana Challenge on to victory since 1990. Has converted both of his third-round leads/co-leads into victory. His 54-hole total score of 189 broke the low 54-hole score at the Humana Challenge (191 by Pat Perez in 2009). His 54-hole total of 189 came within one shot of the lowest 54-hole score in TOUR history (Steve Stricker at the 2010 John Deere Classic). Broke the TOUR 54-hole scoring record in relation to par by two shots, with a 27-under. First victory came with wife as caddie and second was with brother-in-law Kessler Karain.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 26 cuts on TOUR, with five top-10s and his first TOUR win, at the Wyndham Championship with wife, Justine, serving as caddie. Finished No. 54 in the final FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Captured his first win on TOUR, at the Wyndham Championship, by defeating Jordan Spieth in a playoff on the second extra hole (No. 10) with a birdie-3. Earned first career PGA TOUR victory at age 23 years, 13 days in his 38th career start. Became the first player to win on TOUR with his wife as a caddie since Steve Stricker won the 1996 BMW Championship with his wife, Nicki, caddying. Stricker's first TOUR win came at the 1996 Kemper Open with his wife serving as caddie. Joins Vaughn Taylor as the only Augusta State University products to win on TOUR. Led the field in Greens in Regulation, hitting 60 of 72 (83.3 percent). Won in his first opportunity when holding at least a share of the 54-hole. Finished T66 via a sponsor invitation at the 2011 Wyndham Championship, his only previous start in Greensboro.

Captured his first win on TOUR, at the Wyndham Championship, by defeating Jordan Spieth in a playoff on the second extra hole (No. 10) with a birdie-3. Earned first career PGA TOUR victory at age 23 years, 13 days in his 38th career start. Became the first player to win on TOUR with his wife as a caddie since Steve Stricker won the 1996 BMW Championship with his wife, Nicki, caddying. Stricker's first TOUR win came at the 1996 Kemper Open with his wife serving as caddie. Joins Vaughn Taylor as the only Augusta State University products to win on TOUR. Led the field in Greens in Regulation, hitting 60 of 72 (83.3 percent). Won in his first opportunity when holding at least a share of the 54-hole. Finished T66 via a sponsor invitation at the 2011 Wyndham Championship, his only previous start in Greensboro. RBC Canadian Open: In Canada, opened with 4-under 68s in the first and second rounds of the RBC Canadian Open to T9 at Glen Abbey GC.

In Canada, opened with 4-under 68s in the first and second rounds of the RBC Canadian Open to T9 at Glen Abbey GC. John Deere Classic: In July, tied his career-best with an 8-under 63 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to take a share of the 36-hole lead at 12-under-par. Weekend rounds of 67-70 were good enough for a T7.

In July, tied his career-best with an 8-under 63 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to take a share of the 36-hole lead at 12-under-par. Weekend rounds of 67-70 were good enough for a T7. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished fifth at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, spurred on by a third-round, 6-under 64 (one shy of career-low round). Had missed the cut in his first two starts at the event (2011 and 2012).

Finished fifth at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, spurred on by a third-round, 6-under 64 (one shy of career-low round). Had missed the cut in his first two starts at the event (2011 and 2012). AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Recorded the first top-10 finish of his career in his 19th start, finishing T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Was one of two rookies to finish inside the top 10 (James Hahn, T3).

2012 Season

Successfully Monday-qualified for six PGA TOUR events and played in 12 tournaments, making the cut in seven of the 12 tournaments and recording four top-25 finishes. Monday qualified for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T24), Wells Fargo Championship (T32), HP Byron Nelson Championship (missed cut), Travelers Championship (T47), True South Classic (T21) and Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Classic (T22). He's also competed in the Valero Texas Open (T35), FedEx St.Jude Classic (missed cut), John Deere Classic (missed cut), Reno-Tahoe Open (missed cut), Frys.com Open (T11) and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic on sponsors' exemptions. Also played two events on the Adams Tour and one Korn Ferry Tour event.

Amateur Highlights

Won two high school state championships at University Lab School in Baton Rouge, La.

Won back-to-back NCAA Championships with Augusta State University, in 2010 and 2011. Went 3-0 in match play in both years.

Two-time first-team All American in college.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE